أظهرت نتائج إحصاءات البحث والتطوير لعام 2024 الصادرة عن الهيئة العامة للإحصاء ارتفاعًا في مستوى الإنفاق على البحث والتطوير في المملكة، حيث سجل 29.48 مليار ريال، محققًا نموًا سنويًا بلغت نسبته 30.4% مقارنة بعام 2023. ويعكس هذا الارتفاع المتواصل دعم المملكة المتزايد للابتكار والبحث العلمي، وتعزيز دور المعرفة في دفع التنمية الاقتصادية.

وبيّنت النتائج أن مجموع أعداد المشتغلين في مجال البحث والتطوير ارتفع ليبلغ 56,593 مشتغلاً بمعدل نمو سنوي 14.7%، فيما ارتفع عدد الباحثين إلى 41,562 باحثًا، محققًا نموًا بنسبة 12.8% مقارنة بالعام السابق.

التمويل حسب القطاعات

أكد التقرير أن القطاع الحكومي جاء في صدارة ممولي البحث والتطوير بنسبة 53.2% من إجمالي التمويل، وبقيمة 15.69 مليار ريال. بينما حل قطاع الأعمال ثانيًا بنسبة 41.1% وبتمويل بلغ 12.10 مليار ريال، في حين ساهم قطاع التعليم العالي بنسبة 5.7% بقيمة 1.69 مليار ريال.

الإنفاق على البحث والتطوير

أوضحت الإحصاءات أن قطاع الأعمال حافظ على موقعه كأعلى القطاعات إنفاقًا بنسبة 40.3% وبقيمة 11.87 مليار ريال، يليه القطاع الحكومي بنسبة 40.2% وبإنفاق بلغ 11.86 مليار ريال، ثم قطاع التعليم العالي بنسبة 19.5% وبقيمة 5.75 مليار ريال.

الإنفاق حسب الأنشطة الاقتصادية

سجلت أنشطة التعدين والصناعة والكهرباء والمياه أعلى نسبة إنفاق على البحث والتطوير بين الأنشطة الاقتصادية بنسبة 31.4% من الإجمالي، تلتها أنشطة المال والتأمين والعقارات وخدمات الأعمال بنسبة 22.3%، ثم الخدمات الاجتماعية والشخصية بنسبة 19.9%، فيما شكّلت بقية الأنشطة مجتمعة 26.4% من الإنفاق.

الجهات المنفقة على البحث والتطوير

أظهر التقرير أن الجهات الكبيرة استحوذت على النصيب الأكبر من الإنفاق بنسبة 98.5% وبقيمة 29.02 مليار ريال، مقابل 1.5% فقط للمنشآت متناهية الصغر والصغيرة والمتوسطة بقيمة 0.45 مليار ريال.

المشتغلون والباحثون حسب القطاعات

سجّل قطاع التعليم العالي أعلى عدد من المشتغلين في البحث والتطوير بنسبة 71.3% بعدد 40,331 مشتغلاً، يليه قطاع الأعمال بنسبة 22.0% بعدد 12,455 مشتغلاً، ثم القطاع الحكومي بنسبة 6.7% بعدد 3,807 مشتغلين.

كما أظهر التوزيع النسبي للباحثين أن 83.4% منهم يعملون في قطاع التعليم العالي بعدد 34,664 باحثًا، يليه قطاع الأعمال بنسبة 11.6% بعدد 4,803 باحثين، ثم القطاع الحكومي بنسبة 5.0% بعدد 2,095 باحثًا.