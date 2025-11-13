The results of the 2024 Research and Development statistics issued by the General Authority for Statistics showed an increase in the level of spending on research and development in the Kingdom, reaching 29.48 billion riyals, achieving an annual growth rate of 30.4% compared to 2023. This continuous increase reflects the Kingdom's growing support for innovation and scientific research, and enhances the role of knowledge in driving economic development.

The results indicated that the total number of employees in the field of research and development rose to 56,593 employees, with an annual growth rate of 14.7%, while the number of researchers increased to 41,562 researchers, achieving a growth rate of 12.8% compared to the previous year.

Funding by Sectors

The report confirmed that the government sector was the leading funder of research and development, accounting for 53.2% of total funding, with a value of 15.69 billion riyals. The business sector ranked second with 41.1% and funding amounting to 12.10 billion riyals, while the higher education sector contributed 5.7% with a value of 1.69 billion riyals.

Spending on Research and Development

Statistics indicated that the business sector maintained its position as the highest spending sector at 40.3% with a value of 11.87 billion riyals, followed by the government sector at 40.2% with spending of 11.86 billion riyals, and then the higher education sector at 19.5% with a value of 5.75 billion riyals.

Spending by Economic Activities

Mining, industry, electricity, and water activities recorded the highest spending on research and development among economic activities at 31.4% of the total, followed by finance, insurance, real estate, and business services at 22.3%, then social and personal services at 19.9%, while the remaining activities collectively accounted for 26.4% of spending.

Spending Entities on Research and Development

The report showed that large entities accounted for the largest share of spending at 98.5% with a value of 29.02 billion riyals, compared to only 1.5% for micro, small, and medium enterprises with a value of 0.45 billion riyals.

Employees and Researchers by Sectors

The higher education sector recorded the highest number of employees in research and development at 71.3% with 40,331 employees, followed by the business sector at 22.0% with 12,455 employees, and then the government sector at 6.7% with 3,807 employees.

The relative distribution of researchers also showed that 83.4% of them work in the higher education sector with 34,664 researchers, followed by the business sector at 11.6% with 4,803 researchers, and then the government sector at 5.0% with 2,095 researchers.