تراجع سعر الذهب من أعلى مستوى له في أكثر من ثلاثة أسابيع اليوم (الخميس) متأثرًا سلبًا بارتفاع الدولار، بينما يترقب المتعاملون استئناف إصدار البيانات الاقتصادية الأمريكية لتوقع مسار معدل الفائدة.

وانخفض الذهب في المعاملات الفورية 0.1 % إلى 4194.63 دولار للأوقية (الأونصة) بعدما سجل أعلى مستوى له منذ 21 أكتوبر في الجلسة الماضية. وتراجعت العقود الأمريكية الآجلة للذهب تسليم ديسمبر 0.3 % إلى 4199.30 دولار للأوقية. وواصل مؤشر الدولار مكاسبه أمام منافسيه مما جعل الذهب أقل جاذبية لحائزي العملات الأخرى.

وبالنسبة للمعادن النفيسة الأخرى استقرت الفضة في المعاملات الفورية عند 53.37 دولار للأوقية، وارتفع البلاتين 0.1 % إلى 1616.24 دولار، فيما انخفض البلاديوم 0.6 % إلى 1465.21 دولار.