The price of gold retreated from its highest level in more than three weeks today (Thursday), negatively affected by the rise of the dollar, while traders await the resumption of U.S. economic data releases to anticipate the path of interest rates.

Gold fell 0.1% in spot transactions to $4,194.63 per ounce after reaching its highest level since October 21 in the previous session. U.S. gold futures for December delivery dropped 0.3% to $4,199.30 per ounce. The dollar index continued to gain against its rivals, making gold less attractive to holders of other currencies.

As for other precious metals, silver remained stable in spot transactions at $53.37 per ounce, platinum rose 0.1% to $1,616.24, while palladium fell 0.6% to $1,465.21.