​دعت هيئة السوق المالية عموم المهتمين والمعنيين والمشاركين في السوق المالية لإبداء مرئياتهم حيال تعزيز حوكمة ضوابط عزل أعضاء ومجالس إدارة الشركات المدرجة وتنظيم توزيع الأرباح القابلة للتوزيع، وفق اللائحة التنفيذية لنظام الشركات الخاصة بشركات المساهمة المدرجة، وذلك لمدة 30 يومًا تقويميًا تنتهي بتاريخ 1447/6/21هـ الموافق 2025/12/12م.


ويهدف المشروع المقترح إلى تعزيز حماية المستثمرين في السوق المالية السعودية من خلال تمكين المساهمين من ممارسة حقوقهم ومتابعة أداء مجالس إدارات الشركات، بما يسهم في رفع مستوى الحوكمة واستقرار السوق، ويستهدف المشروع زيادة المرونة في المتطلبات النظامية المتعلقة بتحديد الأرباح القابلة للتوزيع، بصفتها من أبرز المؤشرات والأدوات التي تُقاس بها كفاءة أداء الشركات المدرجة.


حقوق تصويت


ووفقًا للمشروع المقترح، فإن المساهم الفرد أو مجموعة المساهمين الذين يمتلكون ما نسبته 10% أو أكثر من أسهم الشركة التي لها حقوق تصويت، بإمكانهم التقدم إلى مجلس إدارة الشركة بطلب عزل جميع أعضاء المجلس بعد مضي 6 أشهر على الأقل من بداية دورة المجلس، ويُتيح لهم في حال امتلاكهم النسبة ذاتها، التقدم بطلب عزل عضو أو أكثر من أعضاء المجلس.


وتضمن المشروع المقترح إلزام عضو مجلس الإدارة بإبلاغ المجلس في حال صدور حكم قضائي يدينه في جريمة مخلّة بالأمانة، على أن يتولى المجلس رفع توصية إلى الجمعية العامة بعزل العضو عند علمه بصدور الحكم، حتى في حال عدم قيام العضو بإبلاغ المجلس بذلك.


أداء المهمات


ووفقًا للأحكام المقترحة، فإنه في حال ترتب على عزل جميع أعضاء مجلس الإدارة أو بعضهم إخلالًا بالشروط اللازمة لصحة انعقاد المجلس نتيجة نقص عدد أعضائه عن الحد الأدنى المنصوص عليه في نظام الشركات أو نظام الشركة الأساس، فيلتزم الأعضاء الذين تمت الموافقة على عزلهم بالاستمرار في أداء مهماتهم إلى حين صدور موافقة الجمعية العامة على انتخاب من يحل محلهم، على ألا تتجاوز المدة بين الموافقة على العزل وانتخاب البديل 60 يومًا من تاريخ الموافقة على طلب العزل.


مرونة أكبر


أما في جانب الأرباح القابلة للتوزيع، فقد منح المشروع المقترح الشركات المدرجة مرونة أكبر في آلية احتسابها، من خلال إلغاء اشتراط ربط تحديد قيمتها بالقوائم المالية السنوية التي تم فحصها أو مراجعتها، وتعديل الآلية لتكون وفقًا لآخر قوائم مالية تسبق قرار التوزيع، بما يُتيح للشركات المدرجة الاعتماد على القوائم المالية الأخيرة سواء كانت مرحلية أو سنوية عند تحديد قيمة الأرباح القابلة للتوزيع.


وأكدت هيئة السوق المالية أن ملاحظات المهتمين والمعنيين، من الأفراد والجهات الحكومية والقطاع الخاص، والجهات الخاضعة لإشراف الهيئة، ستكون محل عناية ودراسة، بغرض اعتماد الصيغة النهائية للمشروع، الذي بدوره سيسهم في تحقيق هدف التحسين والتطوير للبيئة التنظيمية، ويمكن إبداء الملاحظات من خلال الوسائل التالية وهي: المنصة الإلكترونية الموحدة لاستطلاع آراء العموم والجهات الحكومية التابعة للمركز الوطني للتنافسية «منصة استطلاع» من خلال الرابط الإلكتروني.