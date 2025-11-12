The Capital Market Authority has invited all interested parties, stakeholders, and participants in the financial market to express their views on enhancing the governance of the rules for the removal of members and boards of directors of listed companies and organizing the distribution of distributable profits, in accordance with the executive regulations of the Companies Law concerning listed joint-stock companies, for a period of 30 calendar days ending on 21/6/1447 AH, corresponding to 12/12/2025 AD.



The proposed project aims to enhance the protection of investors in the Saudi financial market by enabling shareholders to exercise their rights and monitor the performance of company boards of directors, which contributes to raising the level of governance and market stability. The project targets increasing flexibility in the regulatory requirements related to determining distributable profits, as they are among the most prominent indicators and tools used to measure the efficiency of the performance of listed companies.



Voting Rights



According to the proposed project, an individual shareholder or a group of shareholders who own 10% or more of the shares of the company with voting rights can submit a request to the company's board of directors to remove all board members after at least 6 months from the start of the board's term. If they own the same percentage, they are also allowed to submit a request to remove one or more members of the board.



The proposed project mandates that a board member must inform the board in the event of a judicial ruling convicting them of a crime that breaches trust, and the board must raise a recommendation to the general assembly to remove the member upon being aware of the ruling, even if the member does not inform the board of this.



Performance of Duties



According to the proposed provisions, if the removal of all or some board members results in a breach of the conditions necessary for the validity of the board's meeting due to a shortage in the number of its members below the minimum stipulated in the Companies Law or the company's bylaws, the members who were approved for removal are obliged to continue performing their duties until the general assembly approves the election of their replacements, provided that the period between the approval of the removal and the election of the alternative does not exceed 60 days from the date of approval of the removal request.



Greater Flexibility



As for the distributable profits, the proposed project grants listed companies greater flexibility in the mechanism for calculating them by abolishing the requirement to link their determination to the audited or reviewed annual financial statements, and modifying the mechanism to be based on the latest financial statements preceding the distribution decision, allowing listed companies to rely on the most recent financial statements, whether interim or annual, when determining the value of distributable profits.



The Capital Market Authority confirmed that the observations of interested parties, including individuals, government entities, the private sector, and entities subject to the authority's supervision, will be given attention and studied, with the aim of approving the final version of the project, which in turn will contribute to achieving the goal of improving and developing the regulatory environment. Feedback can be provided through the following means: the unified electronic platform for public opinion surveys and government entities affiliated with the National Center for Competitiveness, "Survey Platform," via the electronic link.