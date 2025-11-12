أعلن بنك التسويات الدولية، الهيئة الجامعة للبنوك المركزية، اليوم، أن رئيسة البنك المركزي الأوروبي كريستين لاغارد ستتولى رئاسة لجنتين اقتصاديتين رئيسيتين تابعتين له خلفاً لرئيس مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي (البنك المركزي الأميركي) جيروم باول.


ولم يذكر بنك التسويات الدولية مدة رئاسة لاغارد للجنتين، لكن من المقرر أن تنتهي مدتها في منصب رئيسة البنك المركزي الأوروبي بنهاية أكتوبر 2027.


ويرأس باول لجنة اجتماع الاقتصاد العالمي «جي.إي.إم» الذي يضم 30 من كبار محافظي البنوك المركزية، وكذلك اللجنة الاستشارية الاقتصادية «إي.سي.سي»، منذ عام 2019 عندما تولى المنصب خلفاً لمحافظ بنك إنجلترا آنذاك مارك كارني.


هيمنة أعضاء


وسيسلم باول المنصب إلى نظيرته في البنك المركزي الأوروبي لاغارد عندما تنتهي فترة رئاسته للبنك المركزي الأمريكي في مايو من العام القادم.


ويشير تعيين لاغارد إلى مدى هيمنة أعضاء البنك المركزي الأوروبي، سواءً الحاليين أو السابقين، على بنك التسويات الدولية المعروف أيضا باسم (بنك البنوك المركزية).


وحل محافظ البنك المركزي الإسباني السابق بابلو هرنانديث دى كوس محل المكسيكي أغوستين كارستنز مديراً عاماً لبنك التسويات الدولية في يوليو الماضي، في حين يرأس محافظ البنك المركزي الفرنسي الحالي فرانسوا فيلوروا دو غالو لجنة اجتماعات (جميع المحافظين) التي تعقد مع البنوك المركزية الأعضاء في بنك التسويات الدولية، وعددها 63.