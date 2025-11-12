The Bank for International Settlements, the organization of central banks, announced today that European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde will take over the presidency of two key economic committees following Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.



The Bank for International Settlements did not specify the duration of Lagarde's presidency of the committees, but her term as President of the European Central Bank is set to end in October 2027.



Powell has chaired the Global Economy Meeting (GEM) committee, which includes 30 of the world's top central bank governors, as well as the Economic Consultative Committee (ECC), since 2019 when he took over from then-Bank of England Governor Mark Carney.



Dominance of Members



Powell will hand over the position to his counterpart at the European Central Bank, Lagarde, when his term as Chairman of the Federal Reserve ends in May of next year.



Lagarde's appointment highlights the dominance of current and former members of the European Central Bank at the Bank for International Settlements, also known as the "Bank of Central Banks."



Former Spanish central bank governor Pablo Hernández de Cos replaced Mexican Agustín Carstens as General Manager of the Bank for International Settlements last July, while current French central bank governor François Villeroy de Galhau chairs the meetings of all governors with the central banks that are members of the Bank for International Settlements, which number 63.