The forecasts from the "Council of Economic Experts" in Germany have indicated that the national economy will not witness a broad recovery even in the coming year.



The council has slightly lowered its forecasts for 2026, now expecting Germany's GDP to grow by only 0.9%, after earlier estimates in the spring suggested this figure would reach 1%. The German government, however, anticipates relatively stronger growth of 1.3% next year.



Reallocations



The council assumes in its current annual report that the planned spending from the special fund of billions of euros allocated for infrastructure and climate neutrality will have a limited positive impact on GDP, as most of this money is currently being used for reallocations within the budget or to finance consumer expenditures, such as expanding mothers' pensions.



The economists stated in their report: "The impact would be much greater if the funds were fully utilized for additional expenditures and investments."



Comprehensive Reform



In contrast, the council has slightly raised its expectations for the performance of the largest economy in Europe this year, with experts predicting that the German economy will grow by 0.2%, after earlier forecasts in the spring indicated that the German economy would enter a recession in 2025.



Regarding inheritance tax, the council recommended a comprehensive reform, noting that different types of wealth are treated unequally for tax purposes upon inheritance or gifting, and that commercial wealth enjoys significant tax privileges.



It is worth mentioning that the "Council of Economic Experts" is an advisory body to the German Cabinet, consisting of 5 senior experts in the field of economics, and its official name is "The Expert Council for the Assessment of Overall Economic Development."