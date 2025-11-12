أظهرت توقعات «حكماء الاقتصاد» في ألمانيا أن الاقتصاد الوطني لن يشهد انتعاشاً واسع النطاق حتى في العام القادم.
وخفض المجلس توقعاته لعام 2026 قليلاً، إذ يتوقع الآن أن يحقق الناتج المحلي الإجمالي لألمانيا نمواً بنسبة 0.9% فقط، بعد أن كانت تقديرات المجلس في الربيع تشير إلى أن هذه النسبة ستبلغ 1%، أما الحكومة الألمانية فتتوقع نمواً أقوى نسبياً بمعدل 1.3% في العام القادم.
إعادة تخصيصات
ويفترض المجلس في تقريره السنوي الحالي أن الإنفاق المخطط له من أموال الصندوق الخاص بمليارات اليورو المخصص للبنية التحتية والحياد المناخي سيكون له تأثير إيجابي محدود على الناتج المحلي الإجمالي، لأن معظم هذه الأموال تستخدم حتى الآن لإعادة تخصيصات داخل الموازنة أو لتمويل نفقات استهلاكية، مثل توسيع معاش الأمهات.
وقال الخبراء الاقتصاديون في تقريرهم: «سيكون الأثر أكبر بكثير لو استخدمت الأموال بالكامل في نفقات إضافية واستثمارات».
إصلاح شامل
في المقابل، رفع المجلس من توقعاته بشكل طفيف بالنسبة لأداء أكبر اقتصاد في أوروبا في العام الحالي، حيث توقع الخبراء أن يحقق الاقتصاد الألماني نمواً بنسبة 0.2%، بعد أن كانت توقعات المجلس في الربيع تشير إلى أن الاقتصاد الألماني سيسجل ركوداً في 2025.
وفيما يتعلق بضريبة الميراث، أوصى المجلس بإجراء إصلاح شامل، لافتاً إلى أن أنواع الثروات المختلفة تعامل ضريبياً بشكل غير متكافئ عند الميراث أو الهبة، وأن الثروات التجارية تتمتع بامتيازات ضريبية كبيرة.
يذكر أن مجلس «حكماء الاقتصاد» هو هيئة استشارية تابعة لمجلس الوزراء الألماني، تضم 5 من كبار الخبراء في مجال الاقتصاد، واسمها الرسمي هو «مجلس الخبراء لتقييم التنمية الاقتصادية الشاملة».
The forecasts from the "Council of Economic Experts" in Germany have indicated that the national economy will not witness a broad recovery even in the coming year.
The council has slightly lowered its forecasts for 2026, now expecting Germany's GDP to grow by only 0.9%, after earlier estimates in the spring suggested this figure would reach 1%. The German government, however, anticipates relatively stronger growth of 1.3% next year.
Reallocations
The council assumes in its current annual report that the planned spending from the special fund of billions of euros allocated for infrastructure and climate neutrality will have a limited positive impact on GDP, as most of this money is currently being used for reallocations within the budget or to finance consumer expenditures, such as expanding mothers' pensions.
The economists stated in their report: "The impact would be much greater if the funds were fully utilized for additional expenditures and investments."
Comprehensive Reform
In contrast, the council has slightly raised its expectations for the performance of the largest economy in Europe this year, with experts predicting that the German economy will grow by 0.2%, after earlier forecasts in the spring indicated that the German economy would enter a recession in 2025.
Regarding inheritance tax, the council recommended a comprehensive reform, noting that different types of wealth are treated unequally for tax purposes upon inheritance or gifting, and that commercial wealth enjoys significant tax privileges.
It is worth mentioning that the "Council of Economic Experts" is an advisory body to the German Cabinet, consisting of 5 senior experts in the field of economics, and its official name is "The Expert Council for the Assessment of Overall Economic Development."