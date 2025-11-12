أظهرت توقعات «حكماء الاقتصاد» في ألمانيا أن الاقتصاد الوطني لن يشهد انتعاشاً واسع النطاق حتى في العام القادم.


وخفض المجلس توقعاته لعام 2026 قليلاً، إذ يتوقع الآن أن يحقق الناتج المحلي الإجمالي لألمانيا نمواً بنسبة 0.9% فقط، بعد أن كانت تقديرات المجلس في الربيع تشير إلى أن هذه النسبة ستبلغ 1%، أما الحكومة الألمانية فتتوقع نمواً أقوى نسبياً بمعدل 1.3% في العام القادم.


إعادة تخصيصات


ويفترض المجلس في تقريره السنوي الحالي أن الإنفاق المخطط له من أموال الصندوق الخاص بمليارات اليورو المخصص للبنية التحتية والحياد المناخي سيكون له تأثير إيجابي محدود على الناتج المحلي الإجمالي، لأن معظم هذه الأموال تستخدم حتى الآن لإعادة تخصيصات داخل الموازنة أو لتمويل نفقات استهلاكية، مثل توسيع معاش الأمهات.


وقال الخبراء الاقتصاديون في تقريرهم: «سيكون الأثر أكبر بكثير لو استخدمت الأموال بالكامل في نفقات إضافية واستثمارات».


إصلاح شامل


في المقابل، رفع المجلس من توقعاته بشكل طفيف بالنسبة لأداء أكبر اقتصاد في أوروبا في العام الحالي، حيث توقع الخبراء أن يحقق الاقتصاد الألماني نمواً بنسبة 0.2%، بعد أن كانت توقعات المجلس في الربيع تشير إلى أن الاقتصاد الألماني سيسجل ركوداً في 2025.


وفيما يتعلق بضريبة الميراث، أوصى المجلس بإجراء إصلاح شامل، لافتاً إلى أن أنواع الثروات المختلفة تعامل ضريبياً بشكل غير متكافئ عند الميراث أو الهبة، وأن الثروات التجارية تتمتع بامتيازات ضريبية كبيرة.


يذكر أن مجلس «حكماء الاقتصاد» هو هيئة استشارية تابعة لمجلس الوزراء الألماني، تضم 5 من كبار الخبراء في مجال الاقتصاد، واسمها الرسمي هو «مجلس الخبراء لتقييم التنمية الاقتصادية الشاملة».