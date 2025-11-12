The Capital Market Authority Council imposed a fine of 20,000 twenty thousand riyals on the Middle East Healthcare Company "Saudi German Health" for violating paragraph 6 of Article 63 of the amended Securities Offering and Continuous Obligations Regulations under the Authority's Council Decision No. (1-104-2019) dated 30/09/2019, for failing to disclose to the Authority and the public immediately and without delay about a dispute between it and the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority on 26/12/2020 regarding the objection to the Zakat and tax assessments for the financial years from 2015 to 2018.



Amount of Dispute



The amount of the dispute exceeds 5% of the net assets of the "company" according to the consolidated interim financial statements for the financial period ending on 30/9/2020 (the last audited interim financial statements at that time), estimated at (156,858,311) riyals, as the "company" only disclosed details of the dispute later in the notes to its consolidated financial statements for the financial year ending on 31/12/2022.