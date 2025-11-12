فرض مجلس هيئة السوق المالية غرامة قدرها 20,000 عشرون ألف ريال، على شركة الشرق الأوسط للرعاية الصحية «السعودي الألماني الصحية»؛ لمخالفتها الفقرة 6 من المادة الثالثة والستين من قواعد طرح الأوراق المالية والالتزامات المستمرة المعدلة بموجب قرار مجلس الهيئة رقم (1-104-2019) وتاريخ 30 /09 /2019م، وذلك لعدم التزامها بالإفصاح للهيئة والجمهور فوراً ومن دون تأخير عن خلاف بينها وبين هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك بتاريخ 26 /12 /2020م، بشأن الاعتراض على الربوط الزكوية والضريبية عن الأعوام المالية من عام 2015م حتى عام 2018م.


مبلغ الخلاف


ويزيد مبلغ الخلاف عن 5% من صافي أصول «الشركة» وفقاً للقوائم المالية الأولية الموحدة للفترة المالية المنتهية في 30 /9 /2020م (آخر قوائم مالية أولية مفحوصة آنذاك) والمقدر بـ(156,858,311) ريالاً، حيث اكتفت «الشركة» بالإفصاح عن تفاصيل الخلاف لاحقاً ضمن إيضاحات قوائمها المالية الموحدة للسنة المالية المنتهية في 31 /12 /2022م.