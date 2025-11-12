أعلن البنك المركزي السعودي «ساما» طرح مشروع تحديث «الإطار الإشرافي على نظم المدفوعات ومُشغليها» لطلب مرئيات العموم من المهتمين والمختصين، وذلك عبر منصة «استطلاع» التابعة للمركز الوطني للتنافسية.


ويأتي هذا المشروع انطلاقًا من دور البنك المركزي السعودي الإشرافي والرقابي على قطاع المدفوعات، وجهوده المستمرة في دعم استقرار القطاع والنمو المستدام.


أطر تنظيمية


وتضمن التحديث تحديد نطاق الإطار الإشرافي وربطه بما ورد في نظام المدفوعات وخدماتها الصادر بالمرسوم الملكي، بتاريخ 11 / 01 / 1443هـ، ولائحته التنفيذية، إلى جانب توضيح المنهجية الإشرافية، ومن ذلك أدوات الإشراف والتقييم الذاتي، والتقييم الإشرافي، علاوة على تحديد التزامات نظم المدفوعات ومُشغليها، بما يتماشى مع الأطر التنظيمية والمعايير الدولية ذات العلاقة، مثل مبادئ البنى التحتية للأسواق المالية (PFMIs).


وستُسْتَقْبَل المرئيات والملاحظات على مشروع تحديث «الإطار الإشرافي على نظم المدفوعات ومُشغليها» على مدى 15 يومًا، ودراستها بعد انتهاء المهلة المحددة؛ لاعتماد الصيغة النهائية له، ويمكن الاطلاع على المشروع من خلال زيارة منصة «استطلاع» التابعة للمركز الوطني للتنافسية عبر موقعها الرسمي.