The Saudi Central Bank "SAMA" announced the launch of a project to update the "supervisory framework for payment systems and their operators" to solicit public views from interested parties and specialists, through the "Survey" platform of the National Center for Competitiveness.



This project comes as part of the Saudi Central Bank's supervisory and regulatory role over the payments sector, and its ongoing efforts to support the stability of the sector and sustainable growth.



Regulatory Frameworks



The update includes defining the scope of the supervisory framework and linking it to what is stated in the Payment and its Services System issued by royal decree on 11 / 01 / 1443 AH, and its executive regulations, in addition to clarifying the supervisory methodology, including supervisory tools and self-assessment, and supervisory assessment, as well as defining the obligations of payment systems and their operators, in line with relevant regulatory frameworks and international standards, such as the Principles for Financial Market Infrastructures (PFMIs).



Comments and observations on the project to update the "supervisory framework for payment systems and their operators" will be accepted for 15 days, and will be studied after the specified deadline to adopt its final version. The project can be viewed by visiting the "Survey" platform of the National Center for Competitiveness through its official website.