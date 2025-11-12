أعلن صندوق الفعاليات الاستثماري (EIF) الذي أطلقه ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود تحت مظلة صندوق التنمية الوطني، إطلاقَ مشروع تطوير ميدان الرياض للرماية الذي يُعد أول مشاريع الصندوق الكبرى، باستثمار يتجاوز 491 مليون ريال سعودي (أكثر من 131 مليون دولار أمريكي).

ويقع ميدان الرياض للرماية على بعد 40 دقيقة من الرياض في مدينة القدية الوجهة العالمية الجديدة، ويمتد على مساحة 457 ألف متر مربع، وسيكون وجهة عالمية المستوى، إذ يلبي معايير الاتحاد الدولي لرياضة الرماية (ISSF)، ويضم مرافق تدريبية متقدمة وميادين احترافية لمنافسات المسدس والبندقية والخرطوش.

وصُمم الميدان لاستضافة بطولات الرماية الوطنية، إضافة إلى فعاليات كبرى مثل الألعاب الآسيوية وكؤوس العالم، والجراند بري، والأولمبياد، بدعم كامل من الاتحاد السعودي للرماية.

وسيضم مجموعة واسعة من التجارب المخصصة لفعاليات الشركات والعائلات، تشمل البينتبول، والإيرسوفت والليزر تاغ وتجارب الرماية الافتراضية. ومن المتوقع أن يوفر المشروع أكثر من 2300 فرصة عمل، ويستقطب أكثر من 400 ألف زائر سنويًّا.