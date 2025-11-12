The Investment Events Fund (EIF), launched by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud under the umbrella of the National Development Fund, has announced the launch of the Riyadh Shooting Range development project, which is considered the first of the fund's major projects, with an investment exceeding 491 million Saudi Riyals (over 131 million US dollars).

The Riyadh Shooting Range is located 40 minutes from Riyadh in Qiddiya, the new global destination, and spans an area of 457,000 square meters. It will be a world-class destination, meeting the standards of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF), and will include advanced training facilities and professional ranges for pistol, rifle, and shotgun competitions.

The range is designed to host national shooting championships, in addition to major events such as the Asian Games, World Cups, Grand Prix, and the Olympics, with full support from the Saudi Shooting Federation.

It will feature a wide range of experiences tailored for corporate and family events, including paintball, airsoft, laser tag, and virtual shooting experiences. The project is expected to create more than 2,300 job opportunities and attract over 400,000 visitors annually.