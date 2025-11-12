The CEO of the Royal Commission for the City of Makkah and the Holy Sites, Engineer Saleh Al-Rashid, honored "Dallah for Pilgrims Transport," one of the companies of the "Dallah Al-Baraka" Group, in recognition of its outstanding efforts in localizing the profession of bus drivers for transporting pilgrims, contributing to the achievement of the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 to empower national cadres.

This honor came during a ceremony organized by the General Syndicate of Vehicles as part of the activities of the fifth edition of the Hajj Conference and Exhibition for the year 1447 AH, which witnessed high-level attendance, with the participation of Dr. Mohammed Nazir, CEO of the General Transport Center, and Moataz Al-Safi, President of the General Syndicate of Vehicles.

In this regard, the Managing Director of Hospitality Services, Holy Sites, and Transport at the "Dallah Al-Baraka" Group, Luay Abdul Latif Gharab, clarified that the company has been working on localizing the jobs of bus drivers for transporting pilgrims and increasing the localization rate for several years, believing in the importance of developing and empowering national cadres to enhance efficiency and improve the service provided to the pilgrims of the Sacred House of Allah.

Gharab confirmed that the group continues to translate its historical commitment to serving the guests of the Merciful by developing the operational processes system, noting that the company recently added 400 modern buses, model 2026, equipped with the latest smart comfort and safety systems to the "Dallah for Pilgrims Transport" fleet. He concluded his statement by saying that this expansion raises the total Dallah fleet to more than 1,250 buses, enhancing its capacity to meet the increasing demand during the Hajj and Umrah seasons and ensuring an exceptional transportation experience that keeps pace with the rapid growth in the number of pilgrims and Umrah performers in line with the vision's objectives.