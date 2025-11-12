كرّم الرئيس التنفيذي للهيئة الملكية لمدينة مكة المكرمة والمشاعر المقدسة المهندس صالح الرشيد شركة «دله لنقل الحجاج»، إحدى شركات مجموعة «دله البركة»، وذلك تقديراً لجهودها المميزة في توطين مهنة قائدي حافلات نقل الحجاج، مساهمةً منها في تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 لتمكين الكوادر الوطنية.

جاء هذا التكريم خلال حفل نظمته النقابة العامة للسيارات ضمن فعاليات مؤتمر ومعرض الحج في نسخته الخامسة لعام 1447هـ، وشهد حضوراً رفيع المستوى، إذ شارك في التكريم كل من الدكتور محمد نظير، الرئيس التنفيذي للمركز العام للنقل، ومعتز الصافي، رئيس النقابة العامة للسيارات.

وفي هذا الصدد، أوضح العضو المنتدب لخدمات الضيافة والمشاعر المقدسة والنقل في مجموعة «دله البركة» لؤي عبداللطيف غراب أن الشركة عملت على توطين وظائف قائدي حافلات نقل الحجاج ورفع نسبة التوطين منذ عدة سنوات، إيمانا بأهمية تنمية وتطوير وتمكين الكوادر الوطنية بما يسهم في رفع الكفاءة وتحسين الخدمة المقدمة لحجاج بيت الله الحرام.

وأكد غراب أن المجموعة تواصل ترجمة التزامها التاريخي بخدمة ضيوف الرحمن من خلال تطوير منظومة العمليات التشغيلية، مشيراً إلى أن الشركة أضافت أخيراً 400 حافلة حديثة موديل 2026 مجهزة بأحدث أنظمة الراحة والسلامة الذكية إلى أسطول «دله لنقل الحجاج». واختتم تصريحه بأن هذا التوسع يرفع إجمالي أسطول دله إلى أكثر من 1250 حافلة، مما يعزز قدرتها على تلبية الطلب المتزايد في مواسم الحج والعمرة، ويضمن تجربة تنقل استثنائية تواكب النمو المتسارع في أعداد الحجاج والمعتمرين ضمن مستهدفات الرؤية.