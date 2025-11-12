أعلن وزير السياحة أحمد الخطيب، أن البنية التحتية الحالية للسياحة في المملكة قادرة على استيعاب 150 مليون مسافر بما يتوافق مع مستهدفات 2030.


وقال الوزير في مقابلة مع «العربية Business»، على هامش فعاليات منتدى تورايز في الرياض، أن ما تم استثماره بالسياحة حتى الآن منذ الرؤية يتراوح بين 150 إلى 200 مليار دولار. وذكر أن رؤية السعودية لما بعد 2030 تستهدف مساهمة السياحة بأكثر من 10% من الاقتصاد.


وأكد أن المملكة تستهدف أن تكون TOURISE منصة للإعلان عن جميع الاستثمارات التي تتم في قطاع السفر والسياحة في العالم، مضيفا أن 60% من الاستثمارات المعلنة تتم في السعودية، ما يعكس أهمية القطاع في رؤية 2030.


500 ألف غرفة


وقال الوزير إن النسخة الأولى من المنتدى تهدف إلى جمع القطاعين العام والخاص وشركات السياحة والسفر وجميع المشاركين في القطاع السياحي، موضحاً أن هذا يتم لأول مرة لصياغة مستقبل أفضل لقطاع السفر والسياحة والذي يشكل 10% من الاقتصاد العالمي وأيضا 10% من الوظائف في العالم.


وأشار الخطيب إلى أن هناك أكثر من 500 ألف غرفة فندقية مرخصة في المملكة، وهي كافية لتلبية أهداف رؤية 2030. وأضاف: «نعمل على بناء تجارب جديدة ومبتكرة، وبناء وجهات سياحية جديدة في البحر الأحمر والدرعية والقدية».