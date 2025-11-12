The Minister of Tourism, Ahmed Al-Khatib, announced that the current tourism infrastructure in the Kingdom is capable of accommodating 150 million travelers in line with the 2030 targets.



In an interview with "Al Arabiya Business" on the sidelines of the Tourize Forum in Riyadh, the minister stated that investments in tourism so far since the vision have ranged between 150 to 200 billion dollars. He mentioned that Saudi Arabia's vision for post-2030 aims for tourism to contribute more than 10% to the economy.



He confirmed that the Kingdom aims for TOURISE to be a platform for announcing all investments made in the travel and tourism sector worldwide, adding that 60% of the announced investments are taking place in Saudi Arabia, reflecting the importance of the sector in Vision 2030.



500,000 Rooms



The minister stated that the first edition of the forum aims to bring together the public and private sectors, tourism and travel companies, and all participants in the tourism sector, explaining that this is being done for the first time to shape a better future for the travel and tourism sector, which constitutes 10% of the global economy and also 10% of jobs worldwide.



Al-Khatib pointed out that there are more than 500,000 licensed hotel rooms in the Kingdom, which are sufficient to meet the goals of Vision 2030. He added, "We are working on building new and innovative experiences, and developing new tourist destinations in the Red Sea, Diriyah, and Qiddiya."