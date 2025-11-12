يشارك وفد المملكة في قمة الشركات الناشئة لمجموعة العشرين (Startup20)، التي ستُعقد في جوهانسبرغ بجمهورية جنوب أفريقيا خلال يومي 13 و14 نوفمبر 2025، برئاسة رئيس الشركات الناشئة لمجموعة العشرين الأمير فهد بن منصور بن ناصر بن عبدالعزيز.


وتهدف المشاركة إلى إبراز المبادرات الوطنية التي تُسهم في بناء اقتصاد مزدهر قائم على الإبداع والتقنية، بما يتماشى مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في دعم الابتكار وتنويع مصادر الاقتصاد.


حضور عالمي


وتأتي المشاركة امتدادًا لجهود المملكة في تمكين رواد الأعمال ودعم الابتكار، وتعزيز حضورها العالمي في المحافل الدولية المعنية بريادة الأعمال ضمن إطار مجموعة العشرين، التي تجمع قادة الاقتصاد وصُنّاع القرار ورواد الأعمال حول العالم.


ويضم الوفد عددًا من الجهات الحكومية، وممثلين من القطاعين الخاص وغير الربحي ورواد الأعمال والمستثمرين؛ بهدف استعراض التجارب السعودية الرائدة في تطوير منظومة ريادة الأعمال، ومناقشة فرص التعاون مع الشركاء الدوليين؛ لتوسيع نطاق استثمارات الشركات الناشئة عالميًا.