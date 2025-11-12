The delegation of the Kingdom is participating in the Startup20 summit of the G20, which will be held in Johannesburg, South Africa, on November 13 and 14, 2025, chaired by the G20 Startup Chair, Prince Fahd bin Mansour bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz.



The participation aims to highlight national initiatives that contribute to building a prosperous economy based on creativity and technology, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 in supporting innovation and diversifying economic sources.



Global Presence



The participation is an extension of the Kingdom's efforts to empower entrepreneurs and support innovation, enhancing its global presence in international forums concerned with entrepreneurship within the framework of the G20, which brings together economic leaders, decision-makers, and entrepreneurs from around the world.



The delegation includes several government entities, representatives from the private and non-profit sectors, entrepreneurs, and investors, with the aim of showcasing leading Saudi experiences in developing the entrepreneurship ecosystem and discussing opportunities for collaboration with international partners to expand the scope of investments in startups globally.