The average exchange rate of the Saudi riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt was 12.15 EGP for buying and 12.28 EGP for selling. At the National Bank of Egypt, the rate was 12.19 EGP for buying and 12.29 EGP for selling.



At Banque Misr, it was 12.19 EGP for buying and 12.29 EGP for selling, at Alexandria Bank 12.19 EGP for buying and 12.29 EGP for selling, at the Commercial International Bank 12.19 EGP for buying and 12.29 EGP for selling, and at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank



12.15 EGP for buying and 12.25 EGP for selling.



At Al Baraka Bank, it was 12.15 EGP for buying and 12.25 EGP for selling. At Suez Canal Bank, it was 12.24 EGP for buying and 12.34 EGP for selling.



Yesterday's Transactions



In yesterday's transactions, the average exchange rate of the Saudi riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt decreased, recording 12.19 EGP for buying and 12.33 EGP for selling, while at the National Bank of Egypt, the rate was 12.22 EGP for buying and 12.32 EGP for selling.



At Banque Misr, it was 12.22 EGP for buying and 12.32 EGP for selling, at Alexandria Bank 12.22 EGP for buying and 12.32 EGP for selling, at the Commercial International Bank 12.22 EGP for buying and 12.32 EGP for selling, and at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank



12.19 EGP for buying and 12.29 EGP for selling, and at Al Baraka Bank 12.18 EGP for buying and 12.28 EGP for selling.



At Suez Canal Bank, it was 12.24 EGP for buying and 12.34 EGP for selling.