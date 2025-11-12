بلغ متوسط سعر صرف الريال السعودي في البنك المركزى المصري 12.15 جنيه للشراء، 12.28 جنيه للبيع. وسجل في البنك الأهلي المصري سعر 12.19 جنيه للشراء، 12.29 جنيه للبيع.
وفي بنك مصر 12.19 جنيه للشراء، و12.29 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك الإسكندرية 12.19 جنيه للشراء، و12.29 جنيه للبيع، والبنك التجاري الدولي 12.19 جنيه للشراء، و12.29 جنيه للبيع، ومصرف أبو ظبي التجاري
12.15 جنيه للشراء، 12.25 جنيه للبيع.
وفي بنك البركة 12.15 جنيه للشراء، 12.25 جنيه للبيع. وبنك قناة السويس 12.24 جنيه للشراء، و12.34 جنيه للبيع.
تعاملات أمس
وفي تعاملات أمس، انخفض متوسط سعر صرف الريال السعودي، في البنك المركزي المصري، مسجلًا 12.19 جنيه للشراء، 12.33 جنيه للبيع، وفي البنك الأهلي المصري سعر 12.22 جنيه للشراء، 12.32 جنيه للبيع.
وفي بنك مصر 12.22 جنيه للشراء، و12.32 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك الإسكندرية 12.22 جنيه للشراء. 12.32 جنيه للبيع، والبنك التجاري الدولي 12.22 جنيه للشراء، و12.32 جنيه للبيع، ومصرف أبو ظبي التجاري
12.19 جنيه للشراء، 12.29 جنيه للبيع، وبنك البركة 12.18 جنيه للشراء، و12.28 جنيه للبيع.
وفي بنك قناة السويس 12.24 جنيه للشراء، و12.34 جنيه للبيع.
The average exchange rate of the Saudi riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt was 12.15 EGP for buying and 12.28 EGP for selling. At the National Bank of Egypt, the rate was 12.19 EGP for buying and 12.29 EGP for selling.
At Banque Misr, it was 12.19 EGP for buying and 12.29 EGP for selling, at Alexandria Bank 12.19 EGP for buying and 12.29 EGP for selling, at the Commercial International Bank 12.19 EGP for buying and 12.29 EGP for selling, and at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
12.15 EGP for buying and 12.25 EGP for selling.
At Al Baraka Bank, it was 12.15 EGP for buying and 12.25 EGP for selling. At Suez Canal Bank, it was 12.24 EGP for buying and 12.34 EGP for selling.
Yesterday's Transactions
In yesterday's transactions, the average exchange rate of the Saudi riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt decreased, recording 12.19 EGP for buying and 12.33 EGP for selling, while at the National Bank of Egypt, the rate was 12.22 EGP for buying and 12.32 EGP for selling.
At Banque Misr, it was 12.22 EGP for buying and 12.32 EGP for selling, at Alexandria Bank 12.22 EGP for buying and 12.32 EGP for selling, at the Commercial International Bank 12.22 EGP for buying and 12.32 EGP for selling, and at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
12.19 EGP for buying and 12.29 EGP for selling, and at Al Baraka Bank 12.18 EGP for buying and 12.28 EGP for selling.
At Suez Canal Bank, it was 12.24 EGP for buying and 12.34 EGP for selling.