بلغ متوسط سعر صرف الريال السعودي في البنك المركزى المصري 12.15 جنيه للشراء، 12.28 جنيه للبيع. وسجل في البنك الأهلي المصري سعر 12.19 جنيه للشراء، 12.29 جنيه للبيع.


وفي بنك مصر 12.19 جنيه للشراء، و12.29 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك الإسكندرية 12.19 جنيه للشراء، و12.29 جنيه للبيع، والبنك التجاري الدولي 12.19 جنيه للشراء، و12.29 جنيه للبيع، ومصرف أبو ظبي التجاري


12.15 جنيه للشراء، 12.25 جنيه للبيع.


وفي بنك البركة 12.15 جنيه للشراء، 12.25 جنيه للبيع. وبنك قناة السويس 12.24 جنيه للشراء، و12.34 جنيه للبيع.


تعاملات أمس


وفي تعاملات أمس، انخفض متوسط سعر صرف الريال السعودي، في البنك المركزي المصري، مسجلًا 12.19 جنيه للشراء، 12.33 جنيه للبيع، وفي البنك الأهلي المصري سعر 12.22 جنيه للشراء، 12.32 جنيه للبيع.


وفي بنك مصر 12.22 جنيه للشراء، و12.32 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك الإسكندرية 12.22 جنيه للشراء. 12.32 جنيه للبيع، والبنك التجاري الدولي 12.22 جنيه للشراء، و12.32 جنيه للبيع، ومصرف أبو ظبي التجاري


12.19 جنيه للشراء، 12.29 جنيه للبيع، وبنك البركة 12.18 جنيه للشراء، و12.28 جنيه للبيع.


وفي بنك قناة السويس 12.24 جنيه للشراء، و12.34 جنيه للبيع.