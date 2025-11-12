شاركت علامة OMODA وJAECOO في معرض السيارات الكهربائي الرابع، الذي أقيم في مركز الرياض الدولي للمؤتمرات والمعارض، للفترة من 28 إلى 30 أكتوبر 2025. تألقت فيه بعرض طرازي ذوي «النظام الهجين الفائق» الجديدين J7 SHSو J8 SHS، مما أظهر قوةً وعزماً على بناء علامة تجارية رائدة في مجال الطاقة الجديدة في المملكة العربية السعودية.

خلال جلسة النقاش، ألقى السيد مارك مالينج، نائب المدير العام لشركة شيري في منطقة الشرق الأوسط، كلمةً استعرض فيها إستراتيجية شيري العالمية ورؤيتها المستقبلية في مجال الطاقة الجديدة. وأكد أن شيري ستدعم بفعالية رؤية المملكة العربية السعودية 2030 من خلال الاستفادة من تقنياتها الكهربائية المتطورة وتقنياتها الذكية لتعزيز التحول نحو التنقل الأخضر في المنطقة.

JAECOO تتألق في المعرض السعودي للسيارات الكهربائية وتقود تحولاً في مجال الطاقة الجديدة في قطاع التنقل بـ«نظام هجين فائق»

ترسيخ حضورها في السوق المحلية، ووضع معايير جديدة للطاقة

في هذا المعرض، ركزت JAECOO على تعريف المستهلكين السعوديين بالمفهوم التقني المتميز «نظام السوبر هايبرد». بخلاف أنظمة الهجين التقليدية، يوفر نظام السوبر هايبرد، ببراعته التقنية الاستثنائية، تجربة تنقل جديدة للمستخدمين المحليين.

مجموعة طرازات السوبر هايبرد تلبي متطلبات التنقل المتنوعة

في المعرض، برزت سيارة JAECOO J7 SHS بقوة 279 حصانًا ومدى قيادة فائقًا يصل إلى 1200 كيلومتر. يوفر هذا الطراز، المتاح حاليًا لتجربة القيادة لدى الوكلاء المحليين، استهلاكًا ممتازًا للوقود يبلغ 37.7 كيلومتر/لتر، مما يوفر للمستهلكين السعوديين خيارًا مثاليًا يجمع بين الأداء والاقتصاد في استهلاك الوقود.

أطلقت سيارة J8 SHS، التي ظهرت لأول مرة في الشرق الأوسط، مزاياها التقنية الفائقة الهجينة. لا يقتصر دور نسخة الدفع الثنائي على توليد قوة هائلة تبلغ 306 أحصنة، بل تُحقق أيضًا مدىً مذهلاً يصل إلى 1350 كيلومترًا، مع كفاءة استهلاك وقود تبلغ 66.7 كيلومتر/لتر، مما يجعلها رفيقًا مثاليًا للرحلات الطويلة. أما نسخة الدفع الرباعي، فتُقدم أداءً فائقًا، بقوة 428 حصانًا، ومدىً شاملًا يصل إلى 1,300 كيلومتر، بالإضافة إلى مدى كهربائي خالص يبلغ 140 كيلومترًا، مُلبيةً بذلك احتياجات فئات المستخدمين ذوي متطلبات الأداء العالية. ومن المقرر طرح J8 SHS رسميًا للبيع في يناير 2026، بعد عرضها لأول مرة في معرض السيارات.

إلى جانب استعراضها للقدرات المتميزة لمنتجاتها، تُقدم JAECOO للمستهلكين ضمانًا شاملاً للجودة. حصلت J7 SHS على شهادة السلامة من فئة الخمس نجوم لأدائها المتميز في مجال السلامة، محققةً نسبة تجاوزت 80% في جميع المجالات الأربعة: حماية الركاب البالغين، وحماية الركاب الأطفال، وحماية مستخدمي الطريق المعرضين للخطر، وأنظمة مساعدة السلامة.

والجدير بالذكر أن JAECOO تقدم سياسة ضمان تنافسية للغاية لسلسلة SHS: تتمتع السيارة بأكملها بضمان لمدة 6 سنوات أو 250,000 كم، بينما يتمتع النظام الكهربائي الثلاثي بضمان أطول لمدة 8 سنوات أو 160,000 كم. هذا الالتزام يُظهر ثقة العلامة التجارية التامة بجودة منتجاتها.

يتطور التصميم العالمي بثبات، والتآزر البيئي يُرسي دعائم المستقبل

من المظهر إلى الريادة، حققت OMODA و JAECOO نموًا ملحوظًا في علامتهما التجارية. وبصفتهما أسرع العلامات التجارية نموًا في أوروبا، تجاوزت مبيعات العلامتين في أكتوبر مبيعات MG، لتحتل المركز الأول بين العلامات التجارية الصينية. وفي سوق المملكة المتحدة، تلقت العلامتان 4,400 طلب في شهر واحد، مما عزز مكانتهما كعلامة تجارية رائدة ذات أرقام قوية. في عام 2024، دخلت العلامة التجارية رسميًا السوق السعودية، حيث استثمرت في بناء مستودع مركزي في الشرق الأوسط بمساحة تزيد على 12,000 متر مربع، ومركز تخزين بمساحة 2,000 متر مربع في الدمام، يتسع لأكثر من 2,000 نوع من قطع الغيار، لتوفير دعم خدمة شامل للمستهلكين المحليين. تجدر الإشارة إلى أن الطرازات المعروضة للبيع تتمتع بضمان محرك لمدة 10 سنوات أو أكثر من مليون كيلومتر، وتأتي الأنظمة الكهربائية الثلاثة لطرازات سلسلة SHSمع خدمة ضمان لمدة 8 سنوات، مما يُظهر ثقة العلامة التجارية بجودة المنتج.