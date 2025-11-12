JAECOO تتألق في المعرض السعودي للسيارات الكهربائية وتقود تحولاً في مجال الطاقة الجديدة في قطاع التنقل بـ«نظام هجين فائق»

OMODA and JAECOO participated in the fourth electric car exhibition, held at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center from October 28 to 30, 2025. They shone by showcasing their new models with the "super hybrid system," the J7 SHS and J8 SHS, demonstrating their strength and determination to build a leading brand in the field of new energy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During the discussion session, Mr. Mark Malling, the Deputy General Manager of Chery in the Middle East, delivered a speech outlining Chery's global strategy and future vision in the field of new energy. He emphasized that Chery will effectively support Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 by leveraging its advanced electric technologies and smart technologies to enhance the transition towards green mobility in the region.

Establishing its presence in the local market and setting new energy standards

At this exhibition, JAECOO focused on introducing Saudi consumers to the distinguished technical concept of the "super hybrid system." Unlike traditional hybrid systems, the super hybrid system, with its exceptional technical prowess, offers a new mobility experience for local users.

The super hybrid model range meets diverse mobility demands

At the exhibition, the JAECOO J7 SHS stood out with a powerful 279 horsepower and an impressive driving range of up to 1200 kilometers. This model, currently available for test drives at local dealerships, offers excellent fuel consumption of 37.7 kilometers per liter, providing Saudi consumers with an ideal option that combines performance and fuel efficiency.

The J8 SHS, which made its debut in the Middle East, showcased its superior hybrid technical features. The dual-drive version not only generates an enormous power of 306 horsepower but also achieves an astonishing range of up to 1350 kilometers, with a fuel efficiency of 66.7 kilometers per liter, making it an ideal companion for long trips. The all-wheel-drive version offers exceptional performance, with a power output of 428 horsepower and a comprehensive range of up to 1,300 kilometers, in addition to a pure electric range of 140 kilometers, thus meeting the needs of users with high performance requirements. The J8 SHS is scheduled to be officially launched for sale in January 2026, following its first appearance at the car exhibition.

In addition to showcasing the outstanding capabilities of its products, JAECOO offers consumers a comprehensive quality guarantee. The J7 SHS received a five-star safety certification for its outstanding safety performance, achieving over 80% in all four areas: adult passenger protection, child passenger protection, vulnerable road user protection, and safety assistance systems.

It is worth noting that JAECOO offers a highly competitive warranty policy for the SHS series: the entire vehicle is covered by a warranty of 6 years or 250,000 km, while the triple electric system enjoys a longer warranty of 8 years or 160,000 km. This commitment demonstrates the brand's complete confidence in the quality of its products.

Global design evolves steadily, and environmental synergy lays the foundations for the future

From appearance to leadership, OMODA and JAECOO have achieved remarkable growth in their brand. As the fastest-growing brands in Europe, the sales of both brands surpassed those of MG in October, securing the top position among Chinese brands. In the UK market, the two brands received 4,400 orders in one month, reinforcing their status as a leading brand with strong figures. In 2024, the brand officially entered the Saudi market, having invested in building a central warehouse in the Middle East covering over 12,000 square meters, and a storage center of 2,000 square meters in Dammam, accommodating over 2,000 types of spare parts, to provide comprehensive service support for local consumers. It is noteworthy that the models offered for sale come with a 10-year engine warranty or over a million kilometers, and the three electric systems of the SHS series models come with an 8-year warranty, demonstrating the brand's confidence in product quality.