أعلن البنك السعودي الأول عن إطلاق «فتح الحسابات الفورية للمؤسسات الفردية»، والذي يعد حلا رقميا جديدا مخصصا للمنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة، وذلك خلال فعاليات ملتقى بيبان 2025 الذي نظمته الهيئة العامة للمنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة (منشآت) خلال الفترة من 5 إلى 8 نوفمبر القادم في مركز واجهة الرياض للمعارض والمؤتمرات، تحت شعار «وجهة عالمية للفرص».
ويأتي هذا الحل في إطار جهود «الأول» لدعم وتمكين هذه المنشآت في المملكة من النمو والمساهمة الفاعلة في تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030، من خلال تسهيل الإجراءات المصرفية وتسريع عمليات فتح الحسابات التجارية عبر حلول رقمية مبتكرة وآمنة.
ويهدف البنك من خلال هذه الخدمة إلى تيسير فتح الحسابات للمؤسسات الفردية من المنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة بشكل أسرع وأكثر كفاءة، عبر منصة رقمية متطورة تتيح للمستفيدين إتمام جميع الإجراءات إلكترونيًا دون الحاجة إلى زيارة الفروع، بما يسهم في رفع جودة الخدمات البنكية المقدمة لهذا القطاع الحيوي.
وصرّح ياسر البراك، الرئيس التنفيذي لمصرفية الشركات والمصرفية المؤسسية لدى الأول: «نواصل في (الأول) الاستثمار في التقنيات التي تعيد ابتكار التجربة المصرفية لعملائنا. وتعد خدمة فتح الحسابات الفورية إنجازاً مهمًا يتيح لأصحاب الأعمال بدء تعاملهم المصرفي خلال دقائق معدودة عبر تجربة رقمية متكاملة وآمنة».
وقد حازت منصة فتح حسابات الشركات من «الأول» على جائزة الابتكار المصرفي العالمي للمنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة لثلاث سنوات متتالية، تُواصل المنصة الابتكار، وتُتيح الآن فتح حسابات المؤسسات الفردية في دقائق معدودة من خلال تجربة رقمية سلسة وكاملة عبر الإنترنت، ليتمكنوا من إعداد الخدمات على الفور لبدء الخدمات المصرفية من خلال تطبيق «الأول ايكورب»، فضلاً عن إعداد رواتب الموظفين بشكل سريع وسلس.
ويؤكد البنك من خلال إطلاق هذا الحل التقني التزامه بدعم منظومة ريادة الأعمال والقطاع المالي في المملكة، عبر توفير منتجات مصرفية رقمية تواكب التحول التقني وتلبي احتياجات رواد الأعمال والمنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة، بما يعزز دور البنك في تمكين هذا القطاع كأحد المحركات الرئيسة للاقتصاد الوطني.
The Saudi First Bank announced the launch of "Instant Account Opening for Individual Enterprises," which is a new digital solution dedicated to small and medium-sized enterprises. This announcement was made during the events of the MITEF 2025 Forum organized by the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (Monsha'at) from November 5 to 8 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center, under the slogan "A Global Destination for Opportunities."
This solution comes as part of the "First" bank's efforts to support and empower these enterprises in the Kingdom to grow and actively contribute to achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, by facilitating banking procedures and accelerating the process of opening commercial accounts through innovative and secure digital solutions.
The bank aims, through this service, to streamline the account opening process for individual enterprises among small and medium-sized enterprises more quickly and efficiently, via an advanced digital platform that allows beneficiaries to complete all procedures electronically without the need to visit branches, thus enhancing the quality of banking services provided to this vital sector.
Yasser Al-Barak, CEO of Corporate Banking and Institutional Banking at First, stated: "We continue at (First) to invest in technologies that reinvent the banking experience for our clients. The instant account opening service is an important achievement that allows business owners to start their banking relationship within a few minutes through a comprehensive and secure digital experience."
The First Bank's corporate account opening platform has won the Global Banking Innovation Award for small and medium-sized enterprises for three consecutive years. The platform continues to innovate and now allows for the opening of individual enterprise accounts in just a few minutes through a seamless and complete online digital experience, enabling them to set up services immediately to start banking through the "First eCorp" application, as well as to quickly and smoothly set up employee salaries.
The bank confirms, through the launch of this technical solution, its commitment to supporting the entrepreneurship ecosystem and the financial sector in the Kingdom, by providing digital banking products that keep pace with technological transformation and meet the needs of entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises, thereby enhancing the bank's role in empowering this sector as one of the main drivers of the national economy.