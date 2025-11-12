أعلن البنك السعودي الأول عن إطلاق «فتح الحسابات الفورية للمؤسسات الفردية»، والذي يعد حلا رقميا جديدا مخصصا للمنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة، وذلك خلال فعاليات ملتقى بيبان 2025 الذي نظمته الهيئة العامة للمنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة (منشآت) خلال الفترة من 5 إلى 8 نوفمبر القادم في مركز واجهة الرياض للمعارض والمؤتمرات، تحت شعار «وجهة عالمية للفرص».

ويأتي هذا الحل في إطار جهود «الأول» لدعم وتمكين هذه المنشآت في المملكة من النمو والمساهمة الفاعلة في تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030، من خلال تسهيل الإجراءات المصرفية وتسريع عمليات فتح الحسابات التجارية عبر حلول رقمية مبتكرة وآمنة.

ويهدف البنك من خلال هذه الخدمة إلى تيسير فتح الحسابات للمؤسسات الفردية من المنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة بشكل أسرع وأكثر كفاءة، عبر منصة رقمية متطورة تتيح للمستفيدين إتمام جميع الإجراءات إلكترونيًا دون الحاجة إلى زيارة الفروع، بما يسهم في رفع جودة الخدمات البنكية المقدمة لهذا القطاع الحيوي.

وصرّح ياسر البراك، الرئيس التنفيذي لمصرفية الشركات والمصرفية المؤسسية لدى الأول: «نواصل في (الأول) الاستثمار في التقنيات التي تعيد ابتكار التجربة المصرفية لعملائنا. وتعد خدمة فتح الحسابات الفورية إنجازاً مهمًا يتيح لأصحاب الأعمال بدء تعاملهم المصرفي خلال دقائق معدودة عبر تجربة رقمية متكاملة وآمنة».

وقد حازت منصة فتح حسابات الشركات من «الأول» على جائزة الابتكار المصرفي العالمي للمنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة لثلاث سنوات متتالية، تُواصل المنصة الابتكار، وتُتيح الآن فتح حسابات المؤسسات الفردية في دقائق معدودة من خلال تجربة رقمية سلسة وكاملة عبر الإنترنت، ليتمكنوا من إعداد الخدمات على الفور لبدء الخدمات المصرفية من خلال تطبيق «الأول ايكورب»، فضلاً عن إعداد رواتب الموظفين بشكل سريع وسلس.

ويؤكد البنك من خلال إطلاق هذا الحل التقني التزامه بدعم منظومة ريادة الأعمال والقطاع المالي في المملكة، عبر توفير منتجات مصرفية رقمية تواكب التحول التقني وتلبي احتياجات رواد الأعمال والمنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة، بما يعزز دور البنك في تمكين هذا القطاع كأحد المحركات الرئيسة للاقتصاد الوطني.