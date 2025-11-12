The Saudi First Bank announced the launch of "Instant Account Opening for Individual Enterprises," which is a new digital solution dedicated to small and medium-sized enterprises. This announcement was made during the events of the MITEF 2025 Forum organized by the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (Monsha'at) from November 5 to 8 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center, under the slogan "A Global Destination for Opportunities."

This solution comes as part of the "First" bank's efforts to support and empower these enterprises in the Kingdom to grow and actively contribute to achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, by facilitating banking procedures and accelerating the process of opening commercial accounts through innovative and secure digital solutions.

The bank aims, through this service, to streamline the account opening process for individual enterprises among small and medium-sized enterprises more quickly and efficiently, via an advanced digital platform that allows beneficiaries to complete all procedures electronically without the need to visit branches, thus enhancing the quality of banking services provided to this vital sector.

Yasser Al-Barak, CEO of Corporate Banking and Institutional Banking at First, stated: "We continue at (First) to invest in technologies that reinvent the banking experience for our clients. The instant account opening service is an important achievement that allows business owners to start their banking relationship within a few minutes through a comprehensive and secure digital experience."

The First Bank's corporate account opening platform has won the Global Banking Innovation Award for small and medium-sized enterprises for three consecutive years. The platform continues to innovate and now allows for the opening of individual enterprise accounts in just a few minutes through a seamless and complete online digital experience, enabling them to set up services immediately to start banking through the "First eCorp" application, as well as to quickly and smoothly set up employee salaries.

The bank confirms, through the launch of this technical solution, its commitment to supporting the entrepreneurship ecosystem and the financial sector in the Kingdom, by providing digital banking products that keep pace with technological transformation and meet the needs of entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises, thereby enhancing the bank's role in empowering this sector as one of the main drivers of the national economy.