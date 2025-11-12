The new energy vehicle sector in China recorded strong growth in production and sales during the first 10 months of 2025, according to data released yesterday by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

The data showed that the production volume of new energy vehicles increased by 33.1% year-on-year, approaching 13.02 million units during the mentioned period, while the sales volume during the same period rose by 32.7% year-on-year to exceed 12.94 million units, representing 46.7% of total new vehicle sales in the country.

Strong Growth

The association noted that the automobile market in China maintained a strong growth trend during October, as the new energy vehicle market grew rapidly and vehicle exports showed resilience.

The data also revealed that China's automobile exports rose by 15.7% year-on-year to reach 5.62 million units during the mentioned period, and exports of new energy vehicles increased by 90.4% year-on-year to reach 2.01 million units.