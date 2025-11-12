سجَّل قطاع مركبات الطاقة الجديدة في الصين، نموًا قويًا في الإنتاج والمبيعات خلال الأشهر الـ 10 الأولى من عام 2025، وذلك وفق البيانات الصادرة أمس عن الجمعية الصينية لمصنعي السيارات.

وأظهرت البيانات، ارتفاع حجم إنتاج مركبات الطاقة الجديدة بنسبة 33.1 % على أساس سنوي ليقارب 13.02 مليون وحدة خلال الفترة المذكورة، فيما زاد حجم المبيعات خلال الفترة نفسها بنسبة 32.7 % على أساس سنوي ليصل إلى أكثر من 12.94 مليون وحدة، ممثلًا 46.7% من إجمالي مبيعات المركبات الجديدة في البلاد.

نمو قوي

وذكرت الجمعية أن سوق السيارات في الصين حافظ على اتجاه نمو قوي خلال شهر أكتوبر الماضي، حيث نمت سوق مركبات الطاقة الجديدة بسرعة وأظهرت صادرات السيارات مرونة.

كما أظهرت البيانات، أن صادرات الصين من السيارات ارتفعت بنسبة 15.7% على أساس سنوي لتصل إلى 5.62 مليون وحدة خلال الفترة المذكورة، وازدادت صادرات مركبات الطاقة الجديدة بنسبة 90.4 % على أساس سنوي لتصل إلى 2.01 مليون وحدة.