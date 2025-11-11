Oil prices strengthened their gains during today's volatile trading, as markets assessed the implications of the recent U.S. sanctions on the Russian energy sector, although concerns about oversupply remained.



Brent crude futures for January delivery rose by 1.22% or 78 cents to $64.84 per barrel.



Meanwhile, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for December increased by 1.23% or 74 cents to $60.87 per barrel.



Implications of the Sanctions



Investors continue to evaluate the implications of the U.S. sanctions on Russia and their impact on crude oil and fuel markets.



Informed sources indicated that Russian company "Lukoil" announced a state of force majeure at one of the oil fields it operates in Iraq, marking the largest direct impact of the sanctions imposed last month.



Highest Spread



European diesel contracts recorded the highest price spread against Brent crude on Tuesday in 21 months, exceeding $31.50 per barrel, while gasoline profit margins in Europe reached about $21 per barrel on Monday, the highest level in 18 months.



Black gold received additional support from the U.S. Senate's vote in favor of a temporary budget measure, paving the way to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, which has exacerbated economic uncertainty.



However, concerns about global oversupply limited gains, while investors await the release of OPEC's monthly report on oil market conditions tomorrow, Wednesday, followed by the International Energy Agency's report on Thursday.