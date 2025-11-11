عززت أسعار النفط مكاسبها خلال تعاملات اليوم المتقلبة، وسط تقييم الأسواق تداعيات العقوبات الأمريكية الأخيرة على قطاع الطاقة الروسي، غير أن المخاوف من وفرة المعروض ظلت قائمة.


وارتفعت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت القياسي تسليم يناير بنسبة 1.22% أو 78 سنتاً إلى 64.84 دولار للبرميل.


أما العقود الآجلة لخام نايمكس الأمريكي تسليم ديسمبر، فزادت بنسبة 1.23% أو ما يعادل 74 سنتاً إلى 60.87 دولار للبرميل.


تداعيات العقوبات


ويواصل المستثمرون تقييم تداعيات العقوبات الأمريكية على روسيا، وانعكاساتها على أسواق النفط الخام والوقود.


وأشارت مصادر مطلعة، إلى أن شركة «لوك أويل» الروسية أعلنت حالة القوة القاهرة في أحد حقول النفط التي تديرها في العراق، فيما يُعد أكبر أثر مباشر للعقوبات المفروضة الشهر الماضي.


أعلى فارق


وسجلت عقود الديزل الأوروبية يوم الثلاثاء أعلى فارق سعري أمام خام برنت منذ 21 شهراً، متجاوزة 31.50 دولار للبرميل، فيما بلغت هوامش أرباح البنزين في أوروبا نحو 21 دولاراً للبرميل يوم الإثنين، وهو أعلى مستوى في 18 شهراً.


وتلقى الذهب الأسود دعماً إضافياً من تصويت مجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي لصالح مشروع موازنة مؤقتة، في إجراء يمهد لإنهاء الإغلاق الحكومي الأطول في تاريخ الولايات المتحدة، والذي فاقم حالة الضبابية الاقتصادية.


لكن مخاوف وفرة المعروض العالمي حدّت من المكاسب، بينما يترقب المستثمرون صدور تقرير «أوبك» الشهري حول أوضاع سوق النفط غداً الأربعاء، ثم التقرير الخاص بوكالة الطاقة الدولية يوم الخميس.