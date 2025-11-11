عززت أسعار النفط مكاسبها خلال تعاملات اليوم المتقلبة، وسط تقييم الأسواق تداعيات العقوبات الأمريكية الأخيرة على قطاع الطاقة الروسي، غير أن المخاوف من وفرة المعروض ظلت قائمة.
وارتفعت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت القياسي تسليم يناير بنسبة 1.22% أو 78 سنتاً إلى 64.84 دولار للبرميل.
أما العقود الآجلة لخام نايمكس الأمريكي تسليم ديسمبر، فزادت بنسبة 1.23% أو ما يعادل 74 سنتاً إلى 60.87 دولار للبرميل.
تداعيات العقوبات
ويواصل المستثمرون تقييم تداعيات العقوبات الأمريكية على روسيا، وانعكاساتها على أسواق النفط الخام والوقود.
وأشارت مصادر مطلعة، إلى أن شركة «لوك أويل» الروسية أعلنت حالة القوة القاهرة في أحد حقول النفط التي تديرها في العراق، فيما يُعد أكبر أثر مباشر للعقوبات المفروضة الشهر الماضي.
أعلى فارق
وسجلت عقود الديزل الأوروبية يوم الثلاثاء أعلى فارق سعري أمام خام برنت منذ 21 شهراً، متجاوزة 31.50 دولار للبرميل، فيما بلغت هوامش أرباح البنزين في أوروبا نحو 21 دولاراً للبرميل يوم الإثنين، وهو أعلى مستوى في 18 شهراً.
وتلقى الذهب الأسود دعماً إضافياً من تصويت مجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي لصالح مشروع موازنة مؤقتة، في إجراء يمهد لإنهاء الإغلاق الحكومي الأطول في تاريخ الولايات المتحدة، والذي فاقم حالة الضبابية الاقتصادية.
لكن مخاوف وفرة المعروض العالمي حدّت من المكاسب، بينما يترقب المستثمرون صدور تقرير «أوبك» الشهري حول أوضاع سوق النفط غداً الأربعاء، ثم التقرير الخاص بوكالة الطاقة الدولية يوم الخميس.
Oil prices strengthened their gains during today's volatile trading, as markets assessed the implications of the recent U.S. sanctions on the Russian energy sector, although concerns about oversupply remained.
Brent crude futures for January delivery rose by 1.22% or 78 cents to $64.84 per barrel.
Meanwhile, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for December increased by 1.23% or 74 cents to $60.87 per barrel.
Implications of the Sanctions
Investors continue to evaluate the implications of the U.S. sanctions on Russia and their impact on crude oil and fuel markets.
Informed sources indicated that Russian company "Lukoil" announced a state of force majeure at one of the oil fields it operates in Iraq, marking the largest direct impact of the sanctions imposed last month.
Highest Spread
European diesel contracts recorded the highest price spread against Brent crude on Tuesday in 21 months, exceeding $31.50 per barrel, while gasoline profit margins in Europe reached about $21 per barrel on Monday, the highest level in 18 months.
Black gold received additional support from the U.S. Senate's vote in favor of a temporary budget measure, paving the way to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, which has exacerbated economic uncertainty.
However, concerns about global oversupply limited gains, while investors await the release of OPEC's monthly report on oil market conditions tomorrow, Wednesday, followed by the International Energy Agency's report on Thursday.