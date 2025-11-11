The Chairman of the Insurance Authority, Engineer Naji Al-Tamimi, confirmed that the insurance market in the Kingdom will enter a phase of qualitative transition that includes the experimental application of the Capital Regime in 2026 alongside the current system, with full implementation set for January 2027. He explained that this transformation will provide the market with greater capacity to develop underwriting models, expand analytical capabilities, enhance transparency, and improve the attractiveness of investment for local and international institutions.



Al-Tamimi pointed out that the Insurance Authority has conducted simulations, tests, and workshops with market companies to ensure a smooth transition. Additionally, the "New Insurance System" project that the authority is formulating and submitting to legislative bodies represents a pivotal legislative station that will enhance the sustainability of legal and regulatory development in the market over the coming years.



This was stated during the participation of the Chairman of the Insurance Authority in a main dialogue session titled "Stimulating Sector Development - Global Lessons and Local Ambition," as part of the Global Insurance Conference and Exhibition.



Regulatory Transformations



The session witnessed the participation of Kenneth Farrugia, the CEO of the Financial Services Authority in Malta, and was moderated by Dr. Kai-Oui Shants, co-founder and managing director of Purpose for Insurance Ltd. The session addressed the upcoming regulatory transformations in the insurance industry and international experiences in expanding market attractiveness and enhancing competitiveness.



For his part, Kenneth Farrugia discussed international experiences in transitioning between regulatory frameworks, emphasizing that legislative flexibility and a gradual approach to implementation are crucial elements to ensure a positive market transformation from one model to another.



Adopted Approach



He explained that the "risk-based approach" enables regulatory authorities to direct oversight towards the most impactful and riskiest entities first, while allowing companies sufficient time to adapt their operational models.



Farrugia reviewed Malta's experience in regulating the virtual financial assets sector, which began in 2018 with an early regulatory vision, considering that this experience later granted Malta a competitive advantage. He noted that there are upcoming opportunities to link licensing models in insurance with the digital assets sector in the future, although interest in this linkage is still in its early stages.



Future of Markets



The speakers agreed that the future growth of insurance markets depends on a mix of three main components: a more mature regulatory framework, legislative development that keeps pace with economic changes, and an increase in technological innovation through data solutions and digital technologies. They also emphasized that building trust—especially the trust of policyholders—is a prerequisite for the development of high-growth insurance markets, and that the upcoming transformation in the Kingdom reflects a shift from traditional insurance markets to insurance markets that enable national economic growth.



It is worth mentioning that the Global Insurance Conference and Exhibition (ingate) is taking place from November 10 to 12 this year at the Diriyah Muneera Hall in Riyadh, organized by the Insurance Authority. This is the largest insurance event of its kind in the Kingdom, featuring speakers from 150 countries.