أكد رئيس هيئة التأمين المهندس ناجي التميمي أنَّ سوق التأمين في المملكة سيدخل مرحلة انتقال نوعية تتضمن تطبيق نظام الأصول المالية (Capital Regime) بصورة تجريبية في عام 2026 بالتوازي مع النظام الحالي، على أن يتم التطبيق الكامل في يناير 2027، موضحًا أن هذا التحول سيمنح السوق قدرة أكبر على تطوير نماذج الاكتتاب، وتوسيع قدرات التحليل، ورفع الشفافية، وتعزيز جاذبية الاستثمار للمؤسسات المحلية والدولية.


وأشار التميمي إلى أن هيئة التأمين نفّذت عمليات محاكاة واختبارات وورش عمل مع شركات السوق لضمان انتقال سلس، إضافةً إلى أن مشروع «نظام التأمين الجديد» الذي تعمل الهيئة على صياغته ورفعه للجهات التشريعية، يمثّل محطة تشريعية مفصلية ستعزز استدامة التطوير القانوني والتنظيمي للسوق خلال السنوات القادمة.


جاء ذلك خلال مشاركة رئيس هيئة التأمين في جلسة حوارية رئيسية حملت عنوان «تحفيز تطوير القطاع - دروس عالمية وطموح محلّي»، ضمن فعاليات مؤتمر ومعرض التأمين العالمي.


تحولات تنظيمية


وشهدت الجلسة مشاركة الرئيس التنفيذي لهيئة الخدمات المالية في مالطا كينيث فاروجيا، وأدار الجلسة الدكتور كاي-أوي شانتس المؤسس المشارك والعضو المنتدب لشركة (Purpose for Insurance Ltd)، وتناولت الجلسة التحولات التنظيمية القادمة في صناعة التأمين، والتجارب الدولية في توسيع جاذبية الأسواق ورفع تنافسيتها.


من جهته، تناول كينيث فاروجيا التجارب الدولية في الانتقال بين الأطر التنظيمية، مؤكدًا أن المرونة التشريعية والتدرج في التطبيق عنصران حاسمان لضمان تحول إيجابي للسوق من نموذج إلى آخر.


نهج معتمد


وأوضح أن «النهج المعتمد على المخاطر» يمكّن الجهات التنظيمية من توجيه الرقابة نحو الجهات الأكثر تأثيرًا والأعلى خطورة أولًا، مع منح الشركات الأقصر وقتًا كافيًا لتكييف نماذجها التشغيلية.


واستعرض فاروجيا تجربة مالطا في تنظيم قطاع الأصول المالية الافتراضية، التي بدأت عام 2018 برؤية تنظيمية مبكرة، معتبرًا أن هذه التجربة منحت مالطا ميزة تنافسية لاحقًا، وأن هناك فرصًا قادمة لربط نماذج الترخيص في التأمين مع قطاع الأصول الرقمية مستقبلًا، رغم أن الاهتمام في هذا الربط لا يزال في مرحلة مبكرة.


مستقبل الأسواق


واتفق المتحدثون على أن مستقبل نمو الأسواق التأمينية يعتمد على مزيجٍ من 3 مكونات رئيسية: إطار تنظيمي أكثر نضجًا، وتطور تشريعي مواكب للتغيُّرات الاقتصادية، ورفع مستوى الابتكار التقني من خلال حلول البيانات والتقنيات الرقمية، كما أكدوا أن بناء الثقة -خاصة ثقة حمَلة وثائق التأمين- هو شرط أساسي لتطور أسواق التأمين عالية النمو، وأن التحول القادم في المملكة يعكس انتقالًا من أسواق تأمين تقليدية إلى أسواق تأمين ممكِّنة للنمو الاقتصادي الوطني.


يذكر أن مؤتمر ومعرض التأمين العالمي (ingate) يقام خلال الفترة من 10 إلى 12 نوفمبر الجاري، في قاعة ميادين الدرعية بالرياض، بتنظيم هيئة التأمين، وهو الحدث التأميني الأكبر من نوعه في المملكة، ويشارك فيه متحدثون من 150 دولة.