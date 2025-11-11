يبدو أن العملة الأمريكية تستعد لاستعادة مكانتها كأحد أكثر الأصول جاذبية في الأسواق العالمية.


ووفقاً لحسابات أجرتها وكالة «بلومبيرغ» الأمريكية فإن إستراتيجية بسيطة تعتمد على الاقتراض بعملات منخفضة العائد مثل الين الياباني أو الفرنك السويسري، ثم الاستثمار في الدولار، قد تحقق عوائد تفوق تلك المتوقعة من أسواق مثل الأسهم الأوروبية أو السندات الحكومية الصينية، خصوصاً عند احتساب عامل التقلبات.


وفي حساباتها، استخدمت «بلومبرغ» عوائد الأرباح كمؤشر لعوائد الأسهم، والفارق بين معدلات الاقتراض بالين والفرنك السويسري والعوائد على استثمارات مماثلة بالدولار لتقدير العائد، إلى جانب مؤشرات للسندات الحكومية. وتم احتساب التقلبات باستخدام مؤشرات ضمنية للأسهم والعملات، و«سوابشنز» للسندات، باستثناء الصين والأسواق الناشئة حيث تم استخدام التقلبات الفعلية.


زخم التجارة


هذا التحول يعزز من موقع الدولار في المحافظ الاستثمارية العالمية، رغم التحديات التي واجهها خلال العام، خصوصاً مع اضطراب النظام الاقتصادي العالمي.


ورغم أن مؤشر "بلومبيرغ" للدولار سجل تراجعاً بنحو 7% هذا العام – وهو الأسوأ منذ 8 سنوات – إلا أن العملة الأمريكية استعادت نحو 3% من قيمتها منذ أدنى مستوياتها في شهر سبتمبر الماضي، مدفوعة جزئياً بزخم تجارة الحمل أو ما يعرف بـ«Carry Trade».


وقالت المحللة الإستراتيجية في بنك «جي بي مورغان» في هونغ كونغ يوكسوان تانغ: «الدولار سيعود ليكون من بين أعلى العملات من حيث العائد»، مضيفة: «سواءً من ناحية الاتجاه أو العائد، فإن الدولار سيبقى قوياً».


تدفقات ضخمة


تعد تجارة العائد أو «الكاري تريد» من الأدوات القادرة على تحريك رؤوس أموال ضخمة، ما يؤدي إلى تغييرات في قيم الأصول ويؤثر على المزاج الاستثماري من نيويورك إلى سنغافورة. فعندما يقترض المستثمرون بأسعار فائدة منخفضة سعياً وراء عوائد أعلى، فإن السيولة تتضخم، ما يدفع الأصول الخطرة إلى الارتفاع، لكنها قد تنهار بنفس السرعة عند ارتفاع التقلبات.


وقد ساهم انخفاض تقلبات الدولار في تعزيز جاذبيته، خصوصاً بعد أن أدى الإغلاق الحكومي المطول إلى تهدئة حركة الأسعار في سوق العملات الأجنبية الذي تبلغ قيمته نحو 9.6 تريليون دولار يومياً. هذا الانخفاض في التقلبات يقلل من المخاطر على المستثمرين الأجانب الذين يشترون أصولاً بالدولار دون تحوط ضد تقلبات العملة.


مخاطر وأمل


ورغم جاذبية هذه الإستراتيجية، إلا أنها لا تخلو من المخاطر. فهبوط مفاجئ في أسعار الفائدة قصيرة الأجل قد يضعف ميزة الدولار بشكل كبير، وهو سيناريو محتمل إذا أشار الاحتياطي الفيدرالي إلى تسريع وتيرة خفض الفائدة، خصوصاً في ظل الضبابية التي تحيط بالبيانات الاقتصادية.


وقال كبير مسؤولي الاستثمار في «دويتشه بنك» للأسواق الناشئة جاكي تانغ: «طالما أن الفيدرالي يواصل خفض الفائدة بحذر، فإن الدولار سيبقى جذاباً كأصل للعائد». لكنه يحذر من أن وتيرة الخفض قد تتغير العام القادم مع تعيين رئيس جديد للفيدرالي.


ويؤكد خبراء «بلومبرغ» أن الفوارق في العوائد لا تزال واسعة، ما يجعل تجارة العائد خياراً مفضلاً من جديد.