It seems that the American currency is preparing to regain its status as one of the most attractive assets in global markets.



According to calculations made by the American agency "Bloomberg," a simple strategy that relies on borrowing in low-yield currencies such as the Japanese yen or the Swiss franc, and then investing in the dollar, could yield returns that exceed those expected from markets like European stocks or Chinese government bonds, especially when accounting for volatility factors.



In its calculations, "Bloomberg" used profit yields as an indicator for stock returns, the difference between borrowing rates in yen and the Swiss franc, and the returns on similar dollar investments to estimate the yield, along with indicators for government bonds. Volatility was calculated using implied indicators for stocks and currencies, and "swaptions" for bonds, except for China and emerging markets where actual volatility was used.



Trade Momentum



This shift enhances the dollar's position in global investment portfolios, despite the challenges it faced throughout the year, particularly with the disruption of the global economic system.



Although the "Bloomberg" dollar index recorded a decline of about 7% this year – the worst in 8 years – the American currency has regained about 3% of its value since its lowest levels in September, partially driven by the momentum of carry trade.



Strategic analyst at "JP Morgan" in Hong Kong, Yuxuan Tang, stated: "The dollar will return to being among the highest currencies in terms of yield," adding: "Whether in terms of direction or yield, the dollar will remain strong."



Massive Flows



Carry trade is one of the tools capable of moving massive amounts of capital, leading to changes in asset values and affecting investor sentiment from New York to Singapore. When investors borrow at low interest rates in pursuit of higher returns, liquidity expands, pushing risky assets up, but they can collapse just as quickly when volatility rises.



The decline in dollar volatility has contributed to its attractiveness, especially after the prolonged government shutdown calmed price movements in the foreign exchange market, which is valued at about $9.6 trillion daily. This decrease in volatility reduces risks for foreign investors who buy dollar-denominated assets without hedging against currency fluctuations.



Risks and Hope



Despite the attractiveness of this strategy, it is not without risks. A sudden drop in short-term interest rates could significantly weaken the dollar's advantage, a scenario that is possible if the Federal Reserve signals an acceleration in rate cuts, especially amid the uncertainty surrounding economic data.



Jacky Tang, Chief Investment Officer at "Deutsche Bank" for emerging markets, stated: "As long as the Fed continues to cautiously lower rates, the dollar will remain attractive as a yield asset." However, he warns that the pace of cuts may change next year with the appointment of a new Fed chair.



Experts at "Bloomberg" confirm that the yield differentials remain wide, making carry trade a preferred option once again.