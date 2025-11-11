يبدو أن العملة الأمريكية تستعد لاستعادة مكانتها كأحد أكثر الأصول جاذبية في الأسواق العالمية.
ووفقاً لحسابات أجرتها وكالة «بلومبيرغ» الأمريكية فإن إستراتيجية بسيطة تعتمد على الاقتراض بعملات منخفضة العائد مثل الين الياباني أو الفرنك السويسري، ثم الاستثمار في الدولار، قد تحقق عوائد تفوق تلك المتوقعة من أسواق مثل الأسهم الأوروبية أو السندات الحكومية الصينية، خصوصاً عند احتساب عامل التقلبات.
وفي حساباتها، استخدمت «بلومبرغ» عوائد الأرباح كمؤشر لعوائد الأسهم، والفارق بين معدلات الاقتراض بالين والفرنك السويسري والعوائد على استثمارات مماثلة بالدولار لتقدير العائد، إلى جانب مؤشرات للسندات الحكومية. وتم احتساب التقلبات باستخدام مؤشرات ضمنية للأسهم والعملات، و«سوابشنز» للسندات، باستثناء الصين والأسواق الناشئة حيث تم استخدام التقلبات الفعلية.
زخم التجارة
هذا التحول يعزز من موقع الدولار في المحافظ الاستثمارية العالمية، رغم التحديات التي واجهها خلال العام، خصوصاً مع اضطراب النظام الاقتصادي العالمي.
ورغم أن مؤشر "بلومبيرغ" للدولار سجل تراجعاً بنحو 7% هذا العام – وهو الأسوأ منذ 8 سنوات – إلا أن العملة الأمريكية استعادت نحو 3% من قيمتها منذ أدنى مستوياتها في شهر سبتمبر الماضي، مدفوعة جزئياً بزخم تجارة الحمل أو ما يعرف بـ«Carry Trade».
وقالت المحللة الإستراتيجية في بنك «جي بي مورغان» في هونغ كونغ يوكسوان تانغ: «الدولار سيعود ليكون من بين أعلى العملات من حيث العائد»، مضيفة: «سواءً من ناحية الاتجاه أو العائد، فإن الدولار سيبقى قوياً».
تدفقات ضخمة
تعد تجارة العائد أو «الكاري تريد» من الأدوات القادرة على تحريك رؤوس أموال ضخمة، ما يؤدي إلى تغييرات في قيم الأصول ويؤثر على المزاج الاستثماري من نيويورك إلى سنغافورة. فعندما يقترض المستثمرون بأسعار فائدة منخفضة سعياً وراء عوائد أعلى، فإن السيولة تتضخم، ما يدفع الأصول الخطرة إلى الارتفاع، لكنها قد تنهار بنفس السرعة عند ارتفاع التقلبات.
وقد ساهم انخفاض تقلبات الدولار في تعزيز جاذبيته، خصوصاً بعد أن أدى الإغلاق الحكومي المطول إلى تهدئة حركة الأسعار في سوق العملات الأجنبية الذي تبلغ قيمته نحو 9.6 تريليون دولار يومياً. هذا الانخفاض في التقلبات يقلل من المخاطر على المستثمرين الأجانب الذين يشترون أصولاً بالدولار دون تحوط ضد تقلبات العملة.
مخاطر وأمل
ورغم جاذبية هذه الإستراتيجية، إلا أنها لا تخلو من المخاطر. فهبوط مفاجئ في أسعار الفائدة قصيرة الأجل قد يضعف ميزة الدولار بشكل كبير، وهو سيناريو محتمل إذا أشار الاحتياطي الفيدرالي إلى تسريع وتيرة خفض الفائدة، خصوصاً في ظل الضبابية التي تحيط بالبيانات الاقتصادية.
وقال كبير مسؤولي الاستثمار في «دويتشه بنك» للأسواق الناشئة جاكي تانغ: «طالما أن الفيدرالي يواصل خفض الفائدة بحذر، فإن الدولار سيبقى جذاباً كأصل للعائد». لكنه يحذر من أن وتيرة الخفض قد تتغير العام القادم مع تعيين رئيس جديد للفيدرالي.
ويؤكد خبراء «بلومبرغ» أن الفوارق في العوائد لا تزال واسعة، ما يجعل تجارة العائد خياراً مفضلاً من جديد.
It seems that the American currency is preparing to regain its status as one of the most attractive assets in global markets.
According to calculations made by the American agency "Bloomberg," a simple strategy that relies on borrowing in low-yield currencies such as the Japanese yen or the Swiss franc, and then investing in the dollar, could yield returns that exceed those expected from markets like European stocks or Chinese government bonds, especially when accounting for volatility factors.
In its calculations, "Bloomberg" used profit yields as an indicator for stock returns, the difference between borrowing rates in yen and the Swiss franc, and the returns on similar dollar investments to estimate the yield, along with indicators for government bonds. Volatility was calculated using implied indicators for stocks and currencies, and "swaptions" for bonds, except for China and emerging markets where actual volatility was used.
Trade Momentum
This shift enhances the dollar's position in global investment portfolios, despite the challenges it faced throughout the year, particularly with the disruption of the global economic system.
Although the "Bloomberg" dollar index recorded a decline of about 7% this year – the worst in 8 years – the American currency has regained about 3% of its value since its lowest levels in September, partially driven by the momentum of carry trade.
Strategic analyst at "JP Morgan" in Hong Kong, Yuxuan Tang, stated: "The dollar will return to being among the highest currencies in terms of yield," adding: "Whether in terms of direction or yield, the dollar will remain strong."
Massive Flows
Carry trade is one of the tools capable of moving massive amounts of capital, leading to changes in asset values and affecting investor sentiment from New York to Singapore. When investors borrow at low interest rates in pursuit of higher returns, liquidity expands, pushing risky assets up, but they can collapse just as quickly when volatility rises.
The decline in dollar volatility has contributed to its attractiveness, especially after the prolonged government shutdown calmed price movements in the foreign exchange market, which is valued at about $9.6 trillion daily. This decrease in volatility reduces risks for foreign investors who buy dollar-denominated assets without hedging against currency fluctuations.
Risks and Hope
Despite the attractiveness of this strategy, it is not without risks. A sudden drop in short-term interest rates could significantly weaken the dollar's advantage, a scenario that is possible if the Federal Reserve signals an acceleration in rate cuts, especially amid the uncertainty surrounding economic data.
Jacky Tang, Chief Investment Officer at "Deutsche Bank" for emerging markets, stated: "As long as the Fed continues to cautiously lower rates, the dollar will remain attractive as a yield asset." However, he warns that the pace of cuts may change next year with the appointment of a new Fed chair.
Experts at "Bloomberg" confirm that the yield differentials remain wide, making carry trade a preferred option once again.