زادت نسبة الفقر في السودان لمستوى قياسي في ظل تدهور الخدمات العامة وتراجع مستوى الدخل مع استمرار الحرب الدائرة بين الجيش السوداني وقوات الدعم السريع منذ أبريل 2023.


وأعلن وزير الموارد البشرية والرعاية الاجتماعية السوداني معتصم آدم، ارتفاع نسبة الفقر في السودان بشكل غير مسبوق، حيث قفزت من 21% إلى 71% وفقاً للتقارير الرسمية.


وقال آدم:«إن نحو 23 مليون مواطن سوداني يعيشون حالياً تحت خط الفقر نتيجة الحرب الدائرة وما تبعها من أزمات اقتصادية خانقة».


أزمة حادة


وأشار إلى أن هذه الأوضاع انعكست بشكل مباشر على معيشة الأسر السودانية وسبل حصولها على الغذاء والخدمات الأساسية.


وأكد أن الوزارة تعمل على تنسيق الجهود مع المؤسسات الوطنية والدولية لتخفيف حدة الأزمة، مع التركيز على الفئات الأكثر هشاشة، في ظل التحديات التي تواجه السودان على المستويين الاجتماعي والاقتصادي.