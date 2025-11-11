The poverty rate in Sudan has reached a record level amid the deterioration of public services and a decline in income levels, with the ongoing war between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces since April 2023.



The Sudanese Minister of Human Resources and Social Welfare, Moatasem Adam, announced an unprecedented rise in the poverty rate in Sudan, which jumped from 21% to 71% according to official reports.



Adam stated, "About 23 million Sudanese citizens currently live below the poverty line as a result of the ongoing war and the subsequent suffocating economic crises."



Acute Crisis



He pointed out that these conditions have directly affected the living standards of Sudanese families and their access to food and basic services.



He confirmed that the ministry is working to coordinate efforts with national and international institutions to alleviate the severity of the crisis, focusing on the most vulnerable groups, amid the challenges facing Sudan on both social and economic levels.