في إطار التزامها بدعم رؤية السعودية 2030 الطموحة، تعلن «أماديوس»، الشركة العالمية الرائدة في تزويد الحلول المبتكرة في مجال السفر، افتتاح مقرها الإقليمي الجديد في العاصمة الرياض. تمثل هذه الخطوة الإستراتيجية محطةً جديدة في مسيرة الشركة نحو تمكين منظومة السفر والسياحة التي تشهد نموًا متسارعًا في المملكة العربية السعودية.

سيعمل المقر الإقليمي الجديد في الرياض، كمركز للابتكار والتعاون؛ إذ صُمم خصيصًا لاستقطاب أفضل الكفاءات وتعزيز الحلول المبتكرة. كما سيلعب دورًا محوريًا في تسريع وتيرة التحول التكنولوجي ضمن مجالات حيوية، تشمل تحديث شركات الطيران والمطارات، وتطوير تقنيات الضيافة الذكية، وتعزيز التحول الرقمي لوكالات السفر، فضلاً عن دعم الإنجازات الرئيسية مثل المشاريع الضخمة التي تشهدها المملكة.

إلى جانب ذلك، تتعاون «أماديوس» مع المملكة في جذب واستقطاب المزيد من الزوار، بما يسهم في تعزيز مكانتها كوجهة عالمية رائدة للمسافرين بغرض الترفيه أو العمل على حدٍ سواء.

تتجاوز هذه الشراكة حدود الأعمال التجارية لتجسد رؤية مشتركة. وفي هذا الإطار، تفخر «أماديوس» بمساهمتها في تحقيق طموح المملكة بأن تصبح مركزًا عالميًا رائدًا للتكنولوجيا والسياحة، بما ينسجم مع دعم أهدافها في التنويع الاقتصادي، وتعزيز التحول الرقمي، وتطوير الكفاءات البشرية.

ولا تقتصر استثمارات «أماديوس» على دعم وتطوير البنية التحتية فحسب، بل تمتد لتشمل المساهمة في تحقيق الأهداف التنموية للمملكة من خلال تسخير خبراتها العالمية الواسعة لتلبية الاحتياجات المتخصصة محليًا وإقليميًا في هذا القطاع الحيوي.

في هذا السياق، صرّح ماهر قوبعة، نائب الرئيس التنفيذي لوحدة السفر والمدير العام لمنطقة أوروبا والشرق الأوسط وأفريقيا في أماديوس، قائلاً: «يعكس حضورنا القوي في المملكة النمو المتسارع الذي يشهده قطاع السياحة في المنطقة، ونحن فخورون بالمساهمة في تحقيق رؤية المملكة من خلال تقديم حلولنا التقنية المبتكرة». وأضاف: «بفضل شراكاتنا الوثيقة مع الجهات المحلية المعنية واستثماراتنا الفاعلة في الابتكار، نعمل معًا على دفع عجلة التحول الرقمي في قطاع السفر، مُؤكدًا أن هدف أماديوس هو تمكين شركات الطيران والمطارات وشركاء السفر من تقديم تجارب سلسة وشخصية لكل مسافر، بما يدعم طموح المملكة لتكون وجهة سياحية عالمية رائدة».

وأوضح عبدالله الحقباني، الرئيس التنفيذي للشراكات والشؤون التنظيمية في الهيئة السعودية للسياحة: «تعد شركة أماديوس من أبرز الشركات العاملة في قطاع السياحة السعودي منذ عام 2004، فهي شريك موثوق حتى قبل أن تفتح المملكة أبوابها أمام السياح من مختلف دول العالم في عام 2019. وعلى مدى أكثر من 21 عاماً، ساهمت أماديوس في دعم نمو وتطوير منظومة السياحة في البلاد، من خلال دعمها لأكثر من 1,087 شركة تعمل في مجالات الطيران والمطارات، والفنادق، ووكالات السفر، ومزودي الخدمات السياحية، والمنصات الرقمية. واليوم، مع انتقال مقرها الإقليمي إلى الرياض، تواصل أماديوس تعزيز حضورها في المملكة، مستندة إلى خبرة عالمية تزيد عن 35 عاماً».

تؤكد هذه الخطوة المهمة على ثقة شركة أماديوس بمستقبل قطاع السياحة السعودي، وتعكس رؤيتنا المشتركة بدعم الابتكار وتقديم تجارب سفر متكاملة ترتقي بمستقبل القطاع. وبالاستفادة من الخبرات العالمية والتقنيات المتقدمة لشركة أماديوس، ستسهم هذه الشراكة في تسريع وتيرة التحول الرقمي في المملكة وتحسين تجربة زوارها.