في إطار التزامها بدعم رؤية السعودية 2030 الطموحة، تعلن «أماديوس»، الشركة العالمية الرائدة في تزويد الحلول المبتكرة في مجال السفر، افتتاح مقرها الإقليمي الجديد في العاصمة الرياض. تمثل هذه الخطوة الإستراتيجية محطةً جديدة في مسيرة الشركة نحو تمكين منظومة السفر والسياحة التي تشهد نموًا متسارعًا في المملكة العربية السعودية.
سيعمل المقر الإقليمي الجديد في الرياض، كمركز للابتكار والتعاون؛ إذ صُمم خصيصًا لاستقطاب أفضل الكفاءات وتعزيز الحلول المبتكرة. كما سيلعب دورًا محوريًا في تسريع وتيرة التحول التكنولوجي ضمن مجالات حيوية، تشمل تحديث شركات الطيران والمطارات، وتطوير تقنيات الضيافة الذكية، وتعزيز التحول الرقمي لوكالات السفر، فضلاً عن دعم الإنجازات الرئيسية مثل المشاريع الضخمة التي تشهدها المملكة.
إلى جانب ذلك، تتعاون «أماديوس» مع المملكة في جذب واستقطاب المزيد من الزوار، بما يسهم في تعزيز مكانتها كوجهة عالمية رائدة للمسافرين بغرض الترفيه أو العمل على حدٍ سواء.
تتجاوز هذه الشراكة حدود الأعمال التجارية لتجسد رؤية مشتركة. وفي هذا الإطار، تفخر «أماديوس» بمساهمتها في تحقيق طموح المملكة بأن تصبح مركزًا عالميًا رائدًا للتكنولوجيا والسياحة، بما ينسجم مع دعم أهدافها في التنويع الاقتصادي، وتعزيز التحول الرقمي، وتطوير الكفاءات البشرية.
ولا تقتصر استثمارات «أماديوس» على دعم وتطوير البنية التحتية فحسب، بل تمتد لتشمل المساهمة في تحقيق الأهداف التنموية للمملكة من خلال تسخير خبراتها العالمية الواسعة لتلبية الاحتياجات المتخصصة محليًا وإقليميًا في هذا القطاع الحيوي.
في هذا السياق، صرّح ماهر قوبعة، نائب الرئيس التنفيذي لوحدة السفر والمدير العام لمنطقة أوروبا والشرق الأوسط وأفريقيا في أماديوس، قائلاً: «يعكس حضورنا القوي في المملكة النمو المتسارع الذي يشهده قطاع السياحة في المنطقة، ونحن فخورون بالمساهمة في تحقيق رؤية المملكة من خلال تقديم حلولنا التقنية المبتكرة». وأضاف: «بفضل شراكاتنا الوثيقة مع الجهات المحلية المعنية واستثماراتنا الفاعلة في الابتكار، نعمل معًا على دفع عجلة التحول الرقمي في قطاع السفر، مُؤكدًا أن هدف أماديوس هو تمكين شركات الطيران والمطارات وشركاء السفر من تقديم تجارب سلسة وشخصية لكل مسافر، بما يدعم طموح المملكة لتكون وجهة سياحية عالمية رائدة».
وأوضح عبدالله الحقباني، الرئيس التنفيذي للشراكات والشؤون التنظيمية في الهيئة السعودية للسياحة: «تعد شركة أماديوس من أبرز الشركات العاملة في قطاع السياحة السعودي منذ عام 2004، فهي شريك موثوق حتى قبل أن تفتح المملكة أبوابها أمام السياح من مختلف دول العالم في عام 2019. وعلى مدى أكثر من 21 عاماً، ساهمت أماديوس في دعم نمو وتطوير منظومة السياحة في البلاد، من خلال دعمها لأكثر من 1,087 شركة تعمل في مجالات الطيران والمطارات، والفنادق، ووكالات السفر، ومزودي الخدمات السياحية، والمنصات الرقمية. واليوم، مع انتقال مقرها الإقليمي إلى الرياض، تواصل أماديوس تعزيز حضورها في المملكة، مستندة إلى خبرة عالمية تزيد عن 35 عاماً».
تؤكد هذه الخطوة المهمة على ثقة شركة أماديوس بمستقبل قطاع السياحة السعودي، وتعكس رؤيتنا المشتركة بدعم الابتكار وتقديم تجارب سفر متكاملة ترتقي بمستقبل القطاع. وبالاستفادة من الخبرات العالمية والتقنيات المتقدمة لشركة أماديوس، ستسهم هذه الشراكة في تسريع وتيرة التحول الرقمي في المملكة وتحسين تجربة زوارها.
As part of its commitment to supporting the ambitious Saudi Vision 2030, Amadeus, the global leader in providing innovative travel solutions, announces the opening of its new regional headquarters in the capital, Riyadh. This strategic move represents a new milestone in the company's journey towards empowering the rapidly growing travel and tourism ecosystem in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The new regional headquarters in Riyadh will serve as a center for innovation and collaboration; it has been specifically designed to attract top talents and enhance innovative solutions. It will also play a pivotal role in accelerating the pace of technological transformation in vital areas, including modernizing airlines and airports, developing smart hospitality technologies, and enhancing the digital transformation of travel agencies, as well as supporting key achievements such as the major projects taking place in the Kingdom.
In addition, Amadeus is collaborating with the Kingdom to attract and draw more visitors, contributing to enhancing its position as a leading global destination for both leisure and business travelers.
This partnership goes beyond business interests to embody a shared vision. In this context, Amadeus takes pride in its contribution to realizing the Kingdom's ambition to become a leading global hub for technology and tourism, aligning with its goals of economic diversification, enhancing digital transformation, and developing human competencies.
Amadeus's investments are not limited to supporting and developing infrastructure; they also extend to contributing to the Kingdom's developmental goals by leveraging its extensive global expertise to meet specialized local and regional needs in this vital sector.
In this context, Maher Qubaa, Executive Vice President of the Travel Unit and General Manager for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa at Amadeus, stated: “Our strong presence in the Kingdom reflects the rapid growth of the tourism sector in the region, and we are proud to contribute to achieving the Kingdom's vision by providing our innovative technological solutions.” He added: “Thanks to our close partnerships with local stakeholders and our active investments in innovation, we are working together to drive the digital transformation in the travel sector, emphasizing that Amadeus's goal is to empower airlines, airports, and travel partners to deliver seamless and personalized experiences for every traveler, supporting the Kingdom's ambition to be a leading global tourist destination.”
Abdullah Al-Haqbani, CEO of Partnerships and Regulatory Affairs at the Saudi Tourism Authority, explained: “Amadeus has been one of the prominent companies operating in the Saudi tourism sector since 2004; it has been a trusted partner even before the Kingdom opened its doors to tourists from around the world in 2019. For over 21 years, Amadeus has contributed to supporting the growth and development of the tourism ecosystem in the country by supporting more than 1,087 companies operating in the fields of airlines, airports, hotels, travel agencies, tourism service providers, and digital platforms. Today, with its regional headquarters moving to Riyadh, Amadeus continues to strengthen its presence in the Kingdom, drawing on over 35 years of global experience.”
This important step underscores Amadeus's confidence in the future of the Saudi tourism sector and reflects our shared vision of supporting innovation and providing integrated travel experiences that elevate the future of the sector. By leveraging Amadeus's global expertise and advanced technologies, this partnership will contribute to accelerating the pace of digital transformation in the Kingdom and enhancing the experience of its visitors.