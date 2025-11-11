As part of its commitment to supporting the ambitious Saudi Vision 2030, Amadeus, the global leader in providing innovative travel solutions, announces the opening of its new regional headquarters in the capital, Riyadh. This strategic move represents a new milestone in the company's journey towards empowering the rapidly growing travel and tourism ecosystem in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The new regional headquarters in Riyadh will serve as a center for innovation and collaboration; it has been specifically designed to attract top talents and enhance innovative solutions. It will also play a pivotal role in accelerating the pace of technological transformation in vital areas, including modernizing airlines and airports, developing smart hospitality technologies, and enhancing the digital transformation of travel agencies, as well as supporting key achievements such as the major projects taking place in the Kingdom.

In addition, Amadeus is collaborating with the Kingdom to attract and draw more visitors, contributing to enhancing its position as a leading global destination for both leisure and business travelers.

This partnership goes beyond business interests to embody a shared vision. In this context, Amadeus takes pride in its contribution to realizing the Kingdom's ambition to become a leading global hub for technology and tourism, aligning with its goals of economic diversification, enhancing digital transformation, and developing human competencies.

Amadeus's investments are not limited to supporting and developing infrastructure; they also extend to contributing to the Kingdom's developmental goals by leveraging its extensive global expertise to meet specialized local and regional needs in this vital sector.

In this context, Maher Qubaa, Executive Vice President of the Travel Unit and General Manager for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa at Amadeus, stated: “Our strong presence in the Kingdom reflects the rapid growth of the tourism sector in the region, and we are proud to contribute to achieving the Kingdom's vision by providing our innovative technological solutions.” He added: “Thanks to our close partnerships with local stakeholders and our active investments in innovation, we are working together to drive the digital transformation in the travel sector, emphasizing that Amadeus's goal is to empower airlines, airports, and travel partners to deliver seamless and personalized experiences for every traveler, supporting the Kingdom's ambition to be a leading global tourist destination.”

Abdullah Al-Haqbani, CEO of Partnerships and Regulatory Affairs at the Saudi Tourism Authority, explained: “Amadeus has been one of the prominent companies operating in the Saudi tourism sector since 2004; it has been a trusted partner even before the Kingdom opened its doors to tourists from around the world in 2019. For over 21 years, Amadeus has contributed to supporting the growth and development of the tourism ecosystem in the country by supporting more than 1,087 companies operating in the fields of airlines, airports, hotels, travel agencies, tourism service providers, and digital platforms. Today, with its regional headquarters moving to Riyadh, Amadeus continues to strengthen its presence in the Kingdom, drawing on over 35 years of global experience.”

This important step underscores Amadeus's confidence in the future of the Saudi tourism sector and reflects our shared vision of supporting innovation and providing integrated travel experiences that elevate the future of the sector. By leveraging Amadeus's global expertise and advanced technologies, this partnership will contribute to accelerating the pace of digital transformation in the Kingdom and enhancing the experience of its visitors.