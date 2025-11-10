The Bank of England has proposed allowing stablecoin issuers to invest up to 60% of the assets backing these currencies in short-term government bonds, as part of a set of new rules indicating a shift in the bank's stance towards cryptocurrencies.



The bank stated in a statement released today (Monday) that the proposals are based on feedback from a study published in November 2023 and reflect the bank's role in maintaining consumer confidence in money as innovation in payment methods accelerates.



Meanwhile, the bank has maintained plans to impose temporary limits on the value of stablecoins that individuals and businesses can hold, with exemptions for certain large entities when necessary.

Liquidity Facilities



The bank added that it is considering providing liquidity facilities to stablecoin issuers during periods of market stress, to provide a safety net in case they are unable to sell their reserve assets in the private market.



Sarah Breeden, the Bank of England's Deputy Governor for Financial Stability, stated in the announcement that today's proposals represent a pivotal step towards the expansion of the stablecoin system in the UK over the coming year.