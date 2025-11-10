اقترح بنك إنجلترا السماح لمصدري العملات المستقرة باستثمار ما يصل إلى 60% من الأصول الداعمة لهذه العملات في سندات حكومية قصيرة الأجل، وذلك ضمن مجموعة من القواعد الجديدة التي تشير إلى تخفيف موقف المصرف تجاه العملات المشفرة.


وقال البنك في بيان صدر اليوم (الإثنين)، إن المقترحات تستند إلى الملاحظات الواردة في دراسة صدرت في نوفمبر 2023، وتعكس دور البنك في الحفاظ على ثقة المستهلكين في النقود مع تسارع الابتكار في مجال المدفوعات.


فيما أبقى البنك على خطط تفرض حدودًا مؤقتة على قيمة العملات المستقرة التي يمكن للأفراد والشركات الاحتفاظ بها، مع استثناء بعض الكيانات الكبرى عند الحاجة.

تسهيلات سيولة


وأضاف البنك أنه يدرس تقديم تسهيلات سيولة لمصدري العملات المستقرة خلال فترات توتر السوق، لتوفير شبكة أمان في حال عجزهم عن بيع الأصول الاحتياطية في السوق الخاصة.


وقالت نائبة محافظ بنك إنجلترا لشؤون الاستقرار المالي سارة بريدن، في البيان، إن مقترحات اليوم تُعد خطوة محورية نحو توسع نظام العملات المستقرة في المملكة المتحدة خلال العام القادم.