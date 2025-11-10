ارتفع معدل التضخم السنوي لأسعار المستهلكين في المدن المصرية بأعلى من المتوقع إلى 12.5% ​​في أكتوبر من 11.7% في سبتمبر، وذلك بعد تراجع استمر أربعة أشهر، وذلك حسبما أظهرت بيانات الجهاز المركزي للتعبئة العامة والإحصاء في مصر (اليوم).


وأوضح الجهاز أنه على أساس شهري، زاد التضخم 1.8% في أكتوبر الماضي. وأشار إلى ارتفاع مجموعة الطعام والمشروبات بنسبة 1.5% على أساس سنوي و1.2% على أساس شهري.


وفي 17 أكتوبر الماضي، رفعت الحكومة المصرية أسعار مجموعة واسعة من المحروقات بنحو 13%.


دعم مالي


ودخل قانون جديد يسمح لمالكي العقارات برفع الإيجارات الشهرية حيز التنفيذ في أوائل أغسطس الماضي، على أن يسري مع أول دفعة إيجار لاحقة، ويعني هذا انعكاس الزيادات الأولى في بيانات التضخم لشهر سبتمبر.


وانخفض معدل التضخم السنوي من مستوى قياسي بلغ 38% في سبتمبر 2023، مدعوماً بحزمة دعم مالي بقيمة 8 مليارات دولار من صندوق النقد الدولي في مارس 2024.


وأتاح تباطؤ التضخم للبنك المركزي خفض سعر الفائدة على الإقراض لليلة واحدة بمقدار 100 نقطة أساس في الثاني من أكتوبر، بعد خفضه 200 نقطة أساس في 28 أغسطس، وهما الخفضان الثالث والرابع هذا العام.