The annual inflation rate for consumer prices in Egyptian cities rose higher than expected to 12.5% in October from 11.7% in September, following a decline that lasted four months, according to data from the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics in Egypt (today).



The agency indicated that on a monthly basis, inflation increased by 1.8% in October. It noted a rise in the food and beverage group by 1.5% year-on-year and 1.2% month-on-month.



On October 17, the Egyptian government raised the prices of a wide range of fuels by about 13%.



Financial Support



A new law allowing property owners to raise monthly rents came into effect in early August, to be applied with the first subsequent rent payment, meaning this reflects the initial increases in inflation data for September.



The annual inflation rate decreased from a record high of 38% in September 2023, supported by a financial support package of $8 billion from the International Monetary Fund in March 2024.



The slowdown in inflation allowed the central bank to cut the overnight lending rate by 100 basis points on October 2, after reducing it by 200 basis points on August 28, marking the third and fourth cuts this year.