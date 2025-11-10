أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اقتراب نهاية الإغلاق الحكومي المستمر منذ بداية أكتوبر، مشيرًا إلى أن الجهود جارية لإعادة فتح المؤسسات الحيوية تدريجيًا وضمان استئناف الخدمات الحكومية الأساسية. وأضاف ترمب أن هذه المرحلة ستسمح بتخفيف الضغط على المواطنين وقطاع الطيران والاقتصاد الأمريكي، بعد أسابيع شهدت توقفًا واسعًا في بعض القطاعات الحيوية بسبب الإغلاق.

وبينت صحيفة بوليتيكو نقلاً عن مصدرين مطلعين أن أعضاء مجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي توصلوا إلى اتفاق مبدئى لإنهاء الإغلاق الحكومي الذي يعرقل العديد من الخدمات الفيدرالية منذ بداية أكتوبر. وأوضحت المصادر أن الاتفاق يشمل تسهيلات لتجاوز الخلافات السياسية الحالية بين الحزبين الجمهوري والديمقراطي، بهدف استئناف عمل الوكالات الفيدرالية ومراقبة الحركة الجوية واستعادة الاستقرار في مختلف القطاعات المتضررة.

ويأتي الاتفاق بعد أسابيع من تعطيل الخدمات الحكومية وتأثيره على الاقتصاد الأمريكي، بما في ذلك قطاع الطيران والخدمات المدنية، وسط تحذيرات من تفاقم الأزمة مع اقتراب موسم عطلة عيد الشكر.

فيما توصل مجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي الأحد إلى اتفاق بين الحزبين الجمهوري والديمقراطي من شأنه استئناف التمويل الفيدرالي وإنهاء الإغلاق الحكومي الذي امتد في رقم قياسي لـ40 يوماً، وفق ما أفادت وسائل إعلام أمريكية.

وأفادت شبكتا «سي إن إن»، و«فوكس نيوز» بأن أعضاء مجلس الشيوخ توصلوا إلى اتفاق مؤقت لتمويل الحكومة حتى يناير (كانون الثاني)، بعد خلافهم حول دعم الرعاية الصحية والإعانات الغذائية وقرارات الرئيس دونالد ترمب بفصل موظفين فيدراليين. ومن المتوقع أن يصوت المجلس بشكل إجرائي على هذا الاتفاق مساء الأحد.