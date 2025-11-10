أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اقتراب نهاية الإغلاق الحكومي المستمر منذ بداية أكتوبر، مشيرًا إلى أن الجهود جارية لإعادة فتح المؤسسات الحيوية تدريجيًا وضمان استئناف الخدمات الحكومية الأساسية. وأضاف ترمب أن هذه المرحلة ستسمح بتخفيف الضغط على المواطنين وقطاع الطيران والاقتصاد الأمريكي، بعد أسابيع شهدت توقفًا واسعًا في بعض القطاعات الحيوية بسبب الإغلاق.
وبينت صحيفة بوليتيكو نقلاً عن مصدرين مطلعين أن أعضاء مجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي توصلوا إلى اتفاق مبدئى لإنهاء الإغلاق الحكومي الذي يعرقل العديد من الخدمات الفيدرالية منذ بداية أكتوبر. وأوضحت المصادر أن الاتفاق يشمل تسهيلات لتجاوز الخلافات السياسية الحالية بين الحزبين الجمهوري والديمقراطي، بهدف استئناف عمل الوكالات الفيدرالية ومراقبة الحركة الجوية واستعادة الاستقرار في مختلف القطاعات المتضررة.
ويأتي الاتفاق بعد أسابيع من تعطيل الخدمات الحكومية وتأثيره على الاقتصاد الأمريكي، بما في ذلك قطاع الطيران والخدمات المدنية، وسط تحذيرات من تفاقم الأزمة مع اقتراب موسم عطلة عيد الشكر.
فيما توصل مجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي الأحد إلى اتفاق بين الحزبين الجمهوري والديمقراطي من شأنه استئناف التمويل الفيدرالي وإنهاء الإغلاق الحكومي الذي امتد في رقم قياسي لـ40 يوماً، وفق ما أفادت وسائل إعلام أمريكية.
وأفادت شبكتا «سي إن إن»، و«فوكس نيوز» بأن أعضاء مجلس الشيوخ توصلوا إلى اتفاق مؤقت لتمويل الحكومة حتى يناير (كانون الثاني)، بعد خلافهم حول دعم الرعاية الصحية والإعانات الغذائية وقرارات الرئيس دونالد ترمب بفصل موظفين فيدراليين. ومن المتوقع أن يصوت المجلس بشكل إجرائي على هذا الاتفاق مساء الأحد.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced the nearing end of the government shutdown that has been ongoing since the beginning of October, indicating that efforts are underway to gradually reopen vital institutions and ensure the resumption of essential government services. Trump added that this phase will help alleviate pressure on citizens, the aviation sector, and the U.S. economy, after weeks that have seen widespread disruptions in some critical sectors due to the shutdown.
Politico reported, citing two informed sources, that U.S. senators have reached a preliminary agreement to end the government shutdown that has been hindering many federal services since the beginning of October. The sources clarified that the agreement includes provisions to overcome the current political disagreements between the Republican and Democratic parties, aimed at resuming the work of federal agencies, monitoring air traffic, and restoring stability in various affected sectors.
The agreement comes after weeks of disruption to government services and its impact on the U.S. economy, including the aviation sector and civil services, amid warnings of worsening the crisis as the Thanksgiving holiday season approaches.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Senate reached an agreement on Sunday between the Republican and Democratic parties that would resume federal funding and end the government shutdown, which has lasted a record 40 days, according to U.S. media reports.
CNN and Fox News reported that senators reached a temporary agreement to fund the government until January, after their disagreement over healthcare support, food assistance, and President Donald Trump's decisions to dismiss federal employees. The Senate is expected to vote procedurally on this agreement on Sunday evening.