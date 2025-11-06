بقدرة 5000 ميغاواط مع تحالف أجنبي بقيادة «أورباكون القابضة»

وقّعت وزارة الطاقة في الجمهورية العربية السورية اليوم، اتفاقيات الامتياز النهائية لبناء وتشغيل ثماني محطات توليد كهرباء جديدة بسعة إجمالية تبلغ 5000 ميغاواط، مع التحالف الدولي الذي تقوده «أورباكون القابضة» عبر شركتها التابعة أورباكون كونسيشونز للاستثمار، وبالشراكة مع كل من شركة كاليون جي. أي. أس. للطاقة وشركة جنكيز للطاقة وشركة باور انترناشونال الأمريكية. ويأتي هذا التوقيع كجزء من حزمة المشاريع القطرية في سوريا وامتدادًا لمذكرة التفاهم التي تم توقيعها في ٢٩ /٥ /٢٠٢٥، والتي أرست الإطار العام للتعاون الاستراتيجي في قطاع الطاقة، ووضعت الأسس العملية لبدء مرحلة إعادة تأهيل وتطوير البنية التحتية الكهربائية في البلاد، وخلال الفترة التي تلت توقيع مذكرة التفاهم، تم إنجاز الأعمال التحضيرية الهندسية والفنية، بما في ذلك المسح الميداني لمواقع المحطات وإجراء الدراسات الفنية اللازمة، لضمان البدء الفوري في الأعمال.

جرى توقيع الاتفاقيات في مقر وزارة الطاقة بدمشق بين وزير الطاقة في الجمهورية العربية السورية المهندس محمد البشي، ورئيس شركة أورباكون القابضة رامز الخياط بحضور ممثلي الشركات الأعضاء ضمن التحالف، ومسؤولين من الوزارة وشركة الطاقة السورية والشركة السورية للكهرباء في خطوة تعكس الانتقال من مرحلة الترتيبات التعاقدية والفنية والمالية إلى مرحلة التنفيذ المباشر على الأرض.

وتشمل هذه العقود النهائية بناء وتشغيل أربع محطات لتوليد الكهرباء تعمل بتقنية الدورة المركبة عالية الكفاءة وتعتمد على الغاز الطبيعي كوقود رئيسي، وهي: محطة توليد شمال حلب بقدرة ١٢٠٠ ميغاواط، ومحطة توليد دير الزور بقدرة ١٠٠٠ ميغاواط، ومحطة توليد زيزون بقدرة ١٠٠٠ ميغاواط، ومحطة توليد محردة بقدرة ٨٠٠ ميغاواط.

وإلى جانب ذلك، تتضمن العقود تنفيذ مشاريع للطاقة المتجددة الشمسية بقدرة إجمالية تبلغ ١٠٠٠ ميغاواط موزعة على أربعة مواقع، تشمل: محطة وديان الربيع بقدرة ٢٠٠ ميغاواط، ومحطة دير الزور بقدرة ٣٠٠ ميغاواط، ومحطة حلب بقدرة ٣٠٠ ميغاواط، ومحطة حمص بقدرة ٢٠٠ ميغاواط.

وسيتم تنفيذ هذه المشاريع باستخدام أحدث التقنيات المتطورة من حيث الأداء والكفاءة والموثوقية بالإضافة إلى أنها تراعي أعلى المعايير العالمية المتعلقة بالبيئة والسلامة العامة وفق برنامج زمني قياسي وتدخل في الخدمة بشكل متتابع.

ويُمثل هذا المشروع مرحلة محورية في مسار إعادة تأهيل منظومة الطاقة في سوريا ودفع عجلة النمو الاقتصادي، إذ إن توفر الكهرباء المستقرة يُعدّ شرطًا أساسيًا لعودة المصانع وخطوط الإنتاج للعمل بكفاءة كاملة، وقيام مشاريع صناعية وزراعية وتجارية جديدة. كما يساهم ذلك في خفض تكاليف التشغيل، وتحسين بيئة الأعمال، وزيادة القدرة التنافسية للإنتاج المحلي والتصدير، الأمر الذي يشجع الاستثمارات الداخلية والخارجية ويدعم تنويع الاقتصاد الوطني على المدى الطويل.

ومن المتوقع أن تسهم هذه المشاريع في تأمين عشرات الآلاف من فرص العمل المباشرة وغير المباشرة خلال مرحلتي الإنشاء والتشغيل. كما أن اعتماد المحطات على تقنيات حديثة ومتقدمة سيُتيح تأهيل وتطوير الكوادر الوطنية للعمل على هذه الأنظمة، بما يعزز القدرات الفنية المحلية ويسهم في استدامة القطاع وتوطين المعرفة في مجال الطاقة.

وقال وزير الطاقة في الجمهورية العربية السورية المهندس محمد البشير: يمثل هذا المشروع نقلة نوعية في تطوير البنية التحتية للطاقة في سوريا، حيث يعزز القدرة التوليدية ويدعم استقرار الشبكة الكهربائية بما يخدم التوجهات الوطنية للتنمية الاقتصادية.

وتأتي هذه المشاريع ضمن الخطة الرامية إلى سد العجز التوليدي وتلبية نمو الطلب على الطاقة الكهربائية وتعزيز استقرار الشبكة وتحقيق أمن التزود بالطاقة، وستمثل هذه المشاريع الركيزة الأساسية والمكمن الرئيسي للنمو الاقتصادي والاجتماعي وبما يسهم في تحقيق التنمية المستدامة، ويوفر أساسًا متينًا لرفع كفاءة القطاعات الإنتاجية والخدمية، وتحسين بيئة الاستثمار، وتمكين النمو الاقتصادي المستدام خلال السنوات القادمة.

ومن جانبه، صرّح رئيس مجلس إدارة شركة أورباكون القابضة معتز الخياط قائلاً:

إنّ الشراكة الاستراتيجية بين القطاعين العام والخاص في هذا المشروع تمثل خطوة أساسية نحو بناء نموذج تنموي مستدام في سوريا، كما تؤكد ثقة الشركاء الدوليين بآفاق التعافي الاقتصادي في سوريا. ونحن ملتزمون بتنفيذ هذه المشاريع في الوقت المحدد لها وفق أعلى المعايير العالمية وباستخدام أحدث التقنيات، وبما يضمن تحقيق أثر اقتصادي ملموس، لا يقتصر على قطاع الطاقة وحده، بل يمتد ليشمل سلاسل الإمداد والصناعة والاستثمار. إن تعزيز أمن الطاقة في سوريا سيسهم في استعادة النشاط الصناعي، ودعم الاستقرار الاقتصادي، وفتح آفاق أوسع للتعاون الإقليمي في المرحلة القادمة.

يذكر أن هذا المشروع يُعد أول وأبرز نموذج متكامل للشراكة بين القطاعين العام والخاص في قطاع الطاقة، مما يعكس جاذبية بيئة الاستثمار في سوريا وقدرتها على استقطاب شركاء دوليين. ومن المتوقع بإذن الله أن يفتح هذا المشروع الباب أمام مزيد من الاستثمارات الحيوية في قطاعات اقتصادية وخدمية أخرى خلال المرحلة القادمة.