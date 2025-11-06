With a capacity of 5000 megawatts in partnership with a foreign alliance led by "Orbakon Holding"

The Ministry of Energy of the Syrian Arab Republic today signed the final concession agreements for the construction and operation of eight new power generation stations with a total capacity of 5000 megawatts, in partnership with the international alliance led by "Orbakon Holding" through its subsidiary Orbakon Concessions for Investment, in collaboration with Kalyon G.I.S. Energy Company, Jengiz Energy Company, and the American Power International Company. This signing comes as part of the package of Qatari projects in Syria and extends from the memorandum of understanding signed on 29/5/2025, which established the general framework for strategic cooperation in the energy sector and laid the practical foundations for starting the phase of rehabilitating and developing the electrical infrastructure in the country. During the period following the signing of the memorandum of understanding, preparatory engineering and technical works were completed, including field surveys of the station sites and conducting the necessary technical studies to ensure immediate commencement of the works.

The agreements were signed at the Ministry of Energy headquarters in Damascus between the Minister of Energy of the Syrian Arab Republic, Engineer Mohammad Al-Bashir, and the Chairman of Orbakon Holding, Ramez Al-Khayat, in the presence of representatives from the member companies of the alliance, and officials from the ministry, the Syrian Energy Company, and the Syrian Electricity Company, in a step that reflects the transition from the phase of contractual, technical, and financial arrangements to the phase of direct implementation on the ground.

These final contracts include the construction and operation of four power generation stations that operate using high-efficiency combined cycle technology and rely on natural gas as the main fuel, namely: the North Aleppo power station with a capacity of 1200 megawatts, the Deir ez-Zor power station with a capacity of 1000 megawatts, the Zizoun power station with a capacity of 1000 megawatts, and the Mahardah power station with a capacity of 800 megawatts.

In addition, the contracts include the implementation of solar renewable energy projects with a total capacity of 1000 megawatts distributed across four sites, including: the Wadi Al-Rabi' station with a capacity of 200 megawatts, the Deir ez-Zor station with a capacity of 300 megawatts, the Aleppo station with a capacity of 300 megawatts, and the Homs station with a capacity of 200 megawatts.

These projects will be implemented using the latest advanced technologies in terms of performance, efficiency, and reliability, and they adhere to the highest global standards related to the environment and public safety according to a standard timeline and will enter into service sequentially.

This project represents a pivotal phase in the process of rehabilitating the energy system in Syria and driving economic growth, as the availability of stable electricity is a prerequisite for the return of factories and production lines to operate at full efficiency, and for the establishment of new industrial, agricultural, and commercial projects. It also contributes to reducing operating costs, improving the business environment, and increasing the competitiveness of local production and exports, which encourages domestic and foreign investments and supports the diversification of the national economy in the long term.

These projects are expected to provide tens of thousands of direct and indirect job opportunities during the construction and operation phases. Additionally, the reliance of the stations on modern and advanced technologies will enable the qualification and development of national cadres to work on these systems, enhancing local technical capabilities and contributing to the sustainability of the sector and the localization of knowledge in the field of energy.

The Minister of Energy of the Syrian Arab Republic, Engineer Mohammad Al-Bashir, stated: This project represents a qualitative leap in developing the energy infrastructure in Syria, as it enhances generation capacity and supports the stability of the electrical grid, serving the national trends for economic development.

These projects come as part of the plan aimed at bridging the generation gap, meeting the growing demand for electrical energy, enhancing grid stability, and achieving energy supply security. These projects will represent the cornerstone and main reservoir for economic and social growth, contributing to achieving sustainable development, providing a solid foundation for raising the efficiency of productive and service sectors, improving the investment environment, and enabling sustainable economic growth in the coming years.

For his part, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Orbakon Holding, Moataz Al-Khayat, stated:

The strategic partnership between the public and private sectors in this project represents a fundamental step towards building a sustainable development model in Syria, and it confirms the confidence of international partners in the prospects for economic recovery in Syria. We are committed to implementing these projects on time according to the highest global standards and using the latest technologies, ensuring a tangible economic impact that extends beyond the energy sector alone to include supply chains, industry, and investment. Enhancing energy security in Syria will contribute to restoring industrial activity, supporting economic stability, and opening wider horizons for regional cooperation in the coming phase.

It is worth noting that this project is the first and most prominent integrated model for public-private partnership in the energy sector, reflecting the attractiveness of the investment environment in Syria and its ability to attract international partners. It is expected, God willing, that this project will open the door to more vital investments in other economic and service sectors in the upcoming phase.