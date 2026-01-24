يخوض فريق ريال مدريد اختباراً صعباً ضد نظيره فياريال، اليوم (السبت)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ21 من مسابقة الدوري الإسباني (لا ليغا).

وتنطلق المباراة في تمام الـ11 مساءً بتوقيت مكة المكرمة، على ملعب «لا سيراميكا» معقل فريق فياريال.

الملكي يطارد الصدارة

ويسعى ريال مدريد، بقيادة مدربه أربيلوا، إلى مواصلة الانتصارات، وخطف صدارة الليغا مؤقتاً من غريمه برشلونة.

ويحتل «الميرينغي» المركز الثاني في جدول ترتيب الليغا برصيد 48 نقطة، متأخراً بفارق نقطة واحدة عن برشلونة متصدر الترتيب.

فياريال يتمسك بحلم المنافسة

على الجانب الآخر، يتسلح فياريال بعاملي الأرض والجمهور، من أجل اقتناص نقاط المباراة وتعزيز حظوظه في الدخول بقوة في صراع المنافسة على اللقب.

ويحتل فريق «الغواصات الصفراء» المركز الثالث في جدول ترتيب المسابقة برصيد 41 نقطة، مع امتلاكه مباراة مؤجلة أمام ليفانتي.

قوة فياريال على ملعبه

ويقدم فياريال مستويات قوية على أرضه هذا الموسم، إذ لم يتعرض سوى لهزيمة واحدة فقط خلال 10 مباريات خاضها على ملعبه في الدوري الإسباني، محققاً 8 انتصارات وتعادلاً واحداً.