Real Madrid faces a tough test against Villarreal today (Saturday), in the 21st round of the Spanish league (La Liga).

The match kicks off at 11 PM Mecca time, at the "La Cerámica" stadium, the home ground of Villarreal.

The Royals Chase the Top Spot

Real Madrid, led by coach Arbeloa, aims to continue their winning streak and temporarily seize the top spot in La Liga from their rival Barcelona.

The "Merengues" are currently in second place in the La Liga standings with 48 points, just one point behind the league leaders Barcelona.

Villarreal Holds on to the Dream of Competition

On the other hand, Villarreal is armed with the advantages of home ground and fan support, aiming to snatch points from the match and enhance their chances of entering the title race strongly.

The "Yellow Submarine" is in third place in the competition's standings with 41 points, having a postponed match against Levante.

Villarreal's Strength at Home

Villarreal has shown strong performances at home this season, having suffered only one defeat in the 10 matches they played at home in the Spanish league, achieving 8 victories and 1 draw.