يخوض فريق ريال مدريد اختباراً صعباً ضد نظيره فياريال، اليوم (السبت)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ21 من مسابقة الدوري الإسباني (لا ليغا).
وتنطلق المباراة في تمام الـ11 مساءً بتوقيت مكة المكرمة، على ملعب «لا سيراميكا» معقل فريق فياريال.
الملكي يطارد الصدارة
ويسعى ريال مدريد، بقيادة مدربه أربيلوا، إلى مواصلة الانتصارات، وخطف صدارة الليغا مؤقتاً من غريمه برشلونة.
ويحتل «الميرينغي» المركز الثاني في جدول ترتيب الليغا برصيد 48 نقطة، متأخراً بفارق نقطة واحدة عن برشلونة متصدر الترتيب.
فياريال يتمسك بحلم المنافسة
على الجانب الآخر، يتسلح فياريال بعاملي الأرض والجمهور، من أجل اقتناص نقاط المباراة وتعزيز حظوظه في الدخول بقوة في صراع المنافسة على اللقب.
ويحتل فريق «الغواصات الصفراء» المركز الثالث في جدول ترتيب المسابقة برصيد 41 نقطة، مع امتلاكه مباراة مؤجلة أمام ليفانتي.
قوة فياريال على ملعبه
ويقدم فياريال مستويات قوية على أرضه هذا الموسم، إذ لم يتعرض سوى لهزيمة واحدة فقط خلال 10 مباريات خاضها على ملعبه في الدوري الإسباني، محققاً 8 انتصارات وتعادلاً واحداً.
Real Madrid faces a tough test against Villarreal today (Saturday), in the 21st round of the Spanish league (La Liga).
The match kicks off at 11 PM Mecca time, at the "La Cerámica" stadium, the home ground of Villarreal.
The Royals Chase the Top Spot
Real Madrid, led by coach Arbeloa, aims to continue their winning streak and temporarily seize the top spot in La Liga from their rival Barcelona.
The "Merengues" are currently in second place in the La Liga standings with 48 points, just one point behind the league leaders Barcelona.
Villarreal Holds on to the Dream of Competition
On the other hand, Villarreal is armed with the advantages of home ground and fan support, aiming to snatch points from the match and enhance their chances of entering the title race strongly.
The "Yellow Submarine" is in third place in the competition's standings with 41 points, having a postponed match against Levante.
Villarreal's Strength at Home
Villarreal has shown strong performances at home this season, having suffered only one defeat in the 10 matches they played at home in the Spanish league, achieving 8 victories and 1 draw.