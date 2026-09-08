أكدت الفنانة المصرية يسرا أن فاجعة وفاة نجلة الفنانة نجلاء فتحي أثرت فيها بشكل كبير، فيما كشفت عن بعض الجوانب الخاصة في حياتها، لافتة إلى أنها تحمد الله على عدم إنجابها.


حكمة إلهية


وقالت يسرا خلال برنامج «الصورة» على قناة النهار، إنها سعت للإنجاب أكثر من مرة خلال زواجها الأول وإنها كانت تتمنى أن تصبح أماً، إلا أن حملها لم يكن يكتمل، مضيفة: «ربنا ما أرادش ومقدرش أعند مع ربنا دي إرادته».


وأضافت يسرا أنها تؤمن أن هناك حكمة إلهية في كل ما تؤول إليه أمور الحياة، مضيفة: «أنا بحمد ربنا أنني مخلفتش».


واستشهدت يسرا بفاجعة وفاة ابنة الفنانة نجلاء فتحي الوحيدة ياسمين أبو النجا، وقالت: «الموضوع أثر في بشكل كبير، ياسمين اتولدت على إيدي» في إشارة إلى معاصرتها لها في جميع مراحل حياتها.


نجلاء فتحي في عزلة


وأضافت يسرا: «أنا خايفة جداً على نجلاء وللأسف كنت مسافرة ولم أحضر الجنازة ومعرفتش أروح أعزيها»، فيما كشفت بشكل غير مباشر عن الحالة النفسية السيئة التي تعيشها الفنانة نجلاء فتحي قائلة: «مش عارفة أروحلها لأنها مش بتستقبل حد خالص دلوقتي وأنا حاسه بيها ومقدرة حالتها».


ووصفت يسرا شعورها وصدمتها حول هذا الأمر قائلة: «مقهورة قهرة محدش يتخيلها، وبجد بفكر في نجلاء طول الوقت وخايفة عليها».


خالد زوج وصاحب


وعن زوجها خالد سليم، قالت يسرا: «خالد مش مجرد زوج، هو صاحبي وجوزي وابني»، مضيفة: «ضبط كل حاجة في حياتي».


إلى ذلك، تطرقت الفنانة المصرية إلى مرحلة رحيل والدتها، مشيرة إلى أن مرحلة مرض والدتها ورحيلها تعد من أصعب فترات حياتها.


لم أغير فراش أمي


وأضافت: «ظلت في المستشفى لمدة 40 يوماً قبل الوفاة، كنت أسألها كل يوم»راضية عني يا أمي؟«وكانت تشير برأسها بنعم»، مؤكدة أنه ورغم مرور 7 سنوات على رحيلها إلا أنها لا تستطيع تغيير فراشها حتى اليوم قائلة: «لحد النهاردة مغيرتش فرشتها»، في إشارة إلى استمرار تعلقها بالراحلة وتأثرها بوفاتها حتى اليوم.


وأشارت يسرا إلى أن النجم عادل إمام من أكثر الشخصيات التي أثرت في تكوين شخصيتها الفنية، وقالت: «شاركت معه في 17 فيلماً، وحضنت الدنيا معاه» في إشارة إلى واحدة من أهم الفترات خلال مسيرتها الفنية.