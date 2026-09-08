The Egyptian artist Yousra confirmed that the tragedy of the death of the daughter of the artist Naglaa Fathy affected her greatly, while she revealed some personal aspects of her life, noting that she thanks God for not having children.



Divine Wisdom



Yousra said during the program "Al-Surah" on Al-Nahar channel that she sought to conceive multiple times during her first marriage and that she wished to become a mother, but her pregnancies did not last, adding: "God did not will it, and I cannot oppose God's will; that is His decree."



Yousra added that she believes there is divine wisdom in everything that happens in life, saying: "I thank God that I did not have children."



She cited the tragedy of the death of the only daughter of the artist Naglaa Fathy, Yasmin Abu Al-Naga, saying: "This matter affected me greatly; Yasmin was born in my hands," referring to her witnessing her throughout all stages of her life.



Naglaa Fathy in Isolation



Yousra added: "I am very worried about Naglaa, and unfortunately, I was traveling and could not attend the funeral, and I couldn't go to offer my condolences," while indirectly revealing the poor psychological state that the artist Naglaa Fathy is experiencing, saying: "I don't know how to go to her because she is not receiving anyone at all right now, and I feel for her and understand her situation."



Yousra described her feelings and shock regarding this matter, saying: "I am devastated beyond imagination, and I truly think about Naglaa all the time and I am worried about her."



Khaled: Husband and Friend



Regarding her husband Khaled Selim, Yousra said: "Khaled is not just a husband; he is my friend, my husband, and my son," adding: "He organizes everything in my life."



Additionally, the Egyptian artist touched on the phase of her mother's passing, indicating that the period of her mother's illness and death is one of the most difficult times in her life.



I Have Not Changed My Mother's Bed



She added: "She stayed in the hospital for 40 days before her death; I would ask her every day, 'Are you satisfied with me, my mother?' and she would nod her head in agreement," confirming that despite seven years having passed since her passing, she still cannot change her bed, saying: "Until today, I have not changed her bedding," indicating her continued attachment to the deceased and her impact on her even today.



Yousra pointed out that the star Adel Imam is one of the most influential figures in shaping her artistic personality, saying: "I participated with him in 17 films, and I embraced the world with him," referring to one of the most important periods during her artistic career.