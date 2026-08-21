لم تكن مغنية البوب الفلبينية الشابة فانيسا بلانكا تتخيل أن تفصيلاً اعتيادياً تبدأ به يومها داخل شقتها بالعاصمة مانيلا سيكون المشهد الأخير في حياتها، لتنتهي رحلتها الفنية الممتدة منذ الطفولة في حادثة منزل مفاجئة وصادمة عن عمر ناهز 30 عاماً.

تفاعلت منصات التواصل الاجتماعي مع نبأ الوفاة الذي أعلنته عائلة الفنانة، وسط ذهول كبير بين جمهورها وزملائها، إذ تكشفت تفاصيل اللحظات الحرجة:

  • كيف وقعت الحادثة؟ أوضحت ابنة عمتها (آيفي آن جوبيلاغ) أن فانيسا كانت ترتدي ملابسها داخل حمام الشقة قبل أن تتعثر وتسقط بصورة عرضية.
  • قوة الارتطام: ارتطم رأس المغنية بالأرضية بقوة شديدة، ما تسبب فوراً في أضرار بالغة بالدماغ ونزيف داخلي حاد.

كشفت العائلة جانباً مؤلماً في محاولات الإنقاذ التي تسابق فيها الحضور مع الثواني الأخيرة:

  • تأخر الإسعاف: انتظرت عائلة الفنانة نحو 15 دقيقة بعد طلب سيارة الطوارئ، قبل أن يقرروا التحرك بجهد ذاتي.
  • النقل الاضطراري: أخرجت العائلة فانيسا من الشقة باستخدام كرسي متحرك ونُقلت بمركبتهم الخاصة بسرعة إلى المستشفى.
  • النهاية الحزينة: رغم إدخالها للعناية المركزة فوراً، إلا أن حدة النزيف الدماغي حسمت الموقف ليُعلن الأطباء مفارقتها الحياة.

وأعاد هذا الرحيل المفجع التذكير بالمسيرة المميزة للمغنية الشابة:

  • بدأت مشوارها في سن مبكرة عبر برنامج المواهب الفلبيني الشهير «Popstar Kids».
  • انضمت لفرقة «Sugarpop» الغنائية وحققت نجاحات بارزة إلى جانب نجوم شباب.
  • اتجهت للغناء المنفرد وأطلقت أعمالاً حققت انتشاراً كبيراً، أبرزها أغنيتها الشهيرة «Dota o Ako».

ويمكن القول إن حادثة عابرة في لحظة اعتيادية طوت صفحة شابة في ذروة عطائها، ليذكر الجميع بأن الحياة قد تتغير بالكامل في جزء من الثانية.