أثار غياب الفنان المصري محمد منير عن الظهور خلال الفترة الأخيرة عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي أو المناسبات الفنية حالة من القلق بين جمهوره، خصوصاً مع تداول أنباء عن مروره بوعكة صحية جديدة جعلته يسافر إلى ألمانيا لتلقي العلاج.
استقرار وضعه الصحي
وخرجت الإعلامية المصرية بسمة وهبة في برنامجها الشهير «90 دقيقة»، للرد على الجدل المثار حول حالته الصحية، مؤكدة أنها حرصت على التواصل معه بشكل شخصي للاطمئنان عليه وتأكدت خلال المكالمة من استقرار وضعه الصحي بشكل طبيعي.
وأشارت إلى أنه يتواجد حالياً بمنزله في القاهرة ويتمتع بحالة جيدة، لافتة إلى أنه يخضع من وقت لآخر إلى عدد من الفحوصات والتحاليل للاطمئنان على حالته الصحية ومصير خطوات العلاجية بعد كل فترة.
أعماله الفنية الجديدة
وكشفت وهبة أيضًا عن جانب جديد من نشاط محمد منير الفني، مؤكدة أنه انتهى بالفعل من تسجيل مجموعة من الأغنيات الجديدة، ومن المقرر طرح 3 أغنيات منها خلال الفترة القادمة، بينها «بيسألوا»، و«بيسألوا عنك»، و«سيكر».
علاقته بالنوبة
وتطرقت بسمة وهبة إلى العلاقة الخاصة التي تجمع محمد منير بأهل النوبة، موضحة أن علاقته بأهلها تقوم على المحبة المتبادلة، وهو ما انعكس على هويته الفنية التي حملت ملامح من البيئة النوبية إلى جانب اهتمامه بمصر والنيل والإنسان والمشاعر المختلفة.
وأوضحت أن هذا التنوع منح تجربة الكينج خصوصيتها، إذ قدم خلال مسيرته أغنيات عبرت عن قضايا وأحاسيس قريبة من الناس ولم يعتمد على لون غنائي واحد بل جمع بين الهوية والمكان والحب والذكريات، ليصنع أسلوبًا ارتبط به جمهوره على مدار سنوات طويلة.
The absence of the Egyptian artist Mohamed Mounir from appearing recently on social media platforms or at artistic events has caused concern among his fans, especially with reports circulating about his experiencing a new health issue that led him to travel to Germany for treatment.
Stability of His Health Condition
The Egyptian media personality Basma Wahba appeared on her famous program "90 Minutes" to respond to the controversy surrounding his health condition, confirming that she made sure to contact him personally to check on him and verified during the call that his health status is stable and normal.
She indicated that he is currently at his home in Cairo and is in good condition, noting that he undergoes a number of tests and analyses from time to time to ensure his health status and the future of his treatment steps after each period.
His New Artistic Works
Wahba also revealed a new aspect of Mohamed Mounir's artistic activity, confirming that he has indeed finished recording a collection of new songs, and it is scheduled to release 3 of them in the upcoming period, including "Bys'aloo," "Bys'aloo Anak," and "Sikur."
His Relationship with Nubia
Basma Wahba touched on the special relationship that Mohamed Mounir has with the people of Nubia, explaining that his relationship with them is based on mutual love, which is reflected in his artistic identity that carries features from the Nubian environment, alongside his interest in Egypt, the Nile, humanity, and various emotions.
She clarified that this diversity has given the King’s experience its uniqueness, as he has presented throughout his career songs that express issues and feelings close to the people, not relying on a single musical style but rather combining identity, place, love, and memories, creating a style that has been associated with his audience for many years.