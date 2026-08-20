The absence of the Egyptian artist Mohamed Mounir from appearing recently on social media platforms or at artistic events has caused concern among his fans, especially with reports circulating about his experiencing a new health issue that led him to travel to Germany for treatment.



Stability of His Health Condition



The Egyptian media personality Basma Wahba appeared on her famous program "90 Minutes" to respond to the controversy surrounding his health condition, confirming that she made sure to contact him personally to check on him and verified during the call that his health status is stable and normal.



She indicated that he is currently at his home in Cairo and is in good condition, noting that he undergoes a number of tests and analyses from time to time to ensure his health status and the future of his treatment steps after each period.



His New Artistic Works



Wahba also revealed a new aspect of Mohamed Mounir's artistic activity, confirming that he has indeed finished recording a collection of new songs, and it is scheduled to release 3 of them in the upcoming period, including "Bys'aloo," "Bys'aloo Anak," and "Sikur."



His Relationship with Nubia



Basma Wahba touched on the special relationship that Mohamed Mounir has with the people of Nubia, explaining that his relationship with them is based on mutual love, which is reflected in his artistic identity that carries features from the Nubian environment, alongside his interest in Egypt, the Nile, humanity, and various emotions.



She clarified that this diversity has given the King’s experience its uniqueness, as he has presented throughout his career songs that express issues and feelings close to the people, not relying on a single musical style but rather combining identity, place, love, and memories, creating a style that has been associated with his audience for many years.