أثار غياب الفنان المصري محمد منير عن الظهور خلال الفترة الأخيرة عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي أو المناسبات الفنية حالة من القلق بين جمهوره، خصوصاً مع تداول أنباء عن مروره بوعكة صحية جديدة جعلته يسافر إلى ألمانيا لتلقي العلاج.

استقرار وضعه الصحي

وخرجت الإعلامية المصرية بسمة وهبة في برنامجها الشهير «90 دقيقة»، للرد على الجدل المثار حول حالته الصحية، مؤكدة أنها حرصت على التواصل معه بشكل شخصي للاطمئنان عليه وتأكدت خلال المكالمة من استقرار وضعه الصحي بشكل طبيعي.

وأشارت إلى أنه يتواجد حالياً بمنزله في القاهرة ويتمتع بحالة جيدة، لافتة إلى أنه يخضع من وقت لآخر إلى عدد من الفحوصات والتحاليل للاطمئنان على حالته الصحية ومصير خطوات العلاجية بعد كل فترة.

أعماله الفنية الجديدة

وكشفت وهبة أيضًا عن جانب جديد من نشاط محمد منير الفني، مؤكدة أنه انتهى بالفعل من تسجيل مجموعة من الأغنيات الجديدة، ومن المقرر طرح 3 أغنيات منها خلال الفترة القادمة، بينها «بيسألوا»، و«بيسألوا عنك»، و«سيكر».

علاقته بالنوبة

وتطرقت بسمة وهبة إلى العلاقة الخاصة التي تجمع محمد منير بأهل النوبة، موضحة أن علاقته بأهلها تقوم على المحبة المتبادلة، وهو ما انعكس على هويته الفنية التي حملت ملامح من البيئة النوبية إلى جانب اهتمامه بمصر والنيل والإنسان والمشاعر المختلفة.

وأوضحت أن هذا التنوع منح تجربة الكينج خصوصيتها، إذ قدم خلال مسيرته أغنيات عبرت عن قضايا وأحاسيس قريبة من الناس ولم يعتمد على لون غنائي واحد بل جمع بين الهوية والمكان والحب والذكريات، ليصنع أسلوبًا ارتبط به جمهوره على مدار سنوات طويلة.