أثار الفنان المصري أحمد سعد تفاعلًا واسعًا على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي بعد نشره مقطع فيديو ظهر فيه وهو يحلق شعره ويغيّر إطلالته بالكامل، وذلك عقب موجة من الانتقادات التي طالته خلال الأيام الماضية بسبب مظهره الأخير.

وكان سعد قد ظهر مؤخرًا بتسريحة شعر غير تقليدية، إلى جانب تزيين لحيته بخرزات صغيرة، ما أثار نقاشًا واسعًا بين المتابعين وتصدر حديث عدد من رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

وخلال الفيديو، أوضح الفنان المصري أن قراره جاء بعد مراجعة شخصية لما حدث، مؤكدًا أنه لا يرغب في القيام بأي تصرفات أو مظاهر تثير الجدل أو تسبب انزعاجًا لجمهوره. وقال إنه يسعى إلى العيش بهدوء وسلام، وأن يبقى «إنسانًا طبيعيًا»، مشددًا على احترامه لعادات وتقاليد المجتمع والجمهور الذي يتابعه.

وتباينت ردود الفعل على منصات التواصل، إذ اعتبر البعض الخطوة استجابة إيجابية لآراء الجمهور، بينما رأى آخرون أنها تعكس حرص الفنان على الحفاظ على صورته وعلاقته بمتابعيه.

ويأتي ذلك في وقت يواصل فيه أحمد سعد نشاطه الفني، بالتزامن مع طرح أعمال غنائية جديدة واستعداده لإحياء عدد من الحفلات داخل مصر وخارجها.