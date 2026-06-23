The Egyptian artist Ahmed Saad sparked widespread interaction on social media platforms after he posted a video of himself shaving his hair and completely changing his look, following a wave of criticism he faced in recent days due to his last appearance.

Saad had recently appeared with an unconventional hairstyle, along with decorating his beard with small beads, which sparked a broad discussion among followers and became a hot topic among social media users.

In the video, the Egyptian artist explained that his decision came after a personal review of what had happened, emphasizing that he does not wish to engage in any actions or appearances that provoke controversy or cause discomfort to his audience. He stated that he seeks to live in peace and tranquility, and to remain a "normal person," stressing his respect for the customs and traditions of the society and the audience that follows him.

Reactions on social media varied, with some considering the step a positive response to public opinions, while others saw it as a reflection of the artist's concern for maintaining his image and relationship with his followers.

This comes at a time when Ahmed Saad continues his artistic activity, coinciding with the release of new musical works and his preparation to perform at several concerts both inside and outside Egypt.