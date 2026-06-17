The Egyptian artist Badriya Talaba suffered a sudden health setback while participating in the filming of a scene for the movie "Al-Hafi," which stars the Egyptian actress Elham Shaheen. This led to a temporary halt in filming until her health condition was assessed and she received the necessary medical care.

Transferred to the hospital

Badriya's daughter revealed in media statements that her mother fainted on the filming set a few days ago and was immediately transported by ambulance to a hospital in Cairo for treatment and necessary examinations.

Improvement in her condition

She confirmed that her mother's health condition has shown significant improvement over the past few hours, and she is currently resting and under medical supervision until she fully recovers.

Resumption of filming later

The crew of the movie "Al-Hafi" is scheduled to resume filming in the coming period, after confirming the stability of Badriya Talaba's health and her ability to return to work normally.

Producers and crew

It is worth noting that the movie "Al-Hafi" features, alongside Elham Shaheen, actors Ahmed Badir, Amr Abdel Gelil, Khaled El Sawy, Rania Farid Shawqi, Amira Fathi, Badriya Talaba, and others. The work is written by Mohamed Al-Ghaiti and directed by Mazen Al-Jabali.