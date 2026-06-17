أصيبت الفنانة المصرية بدرية طلبة بوعكة صحية مفاجئة أثناء مشاركتها في تصوير أحد مشاهد فيلم «الحافي» الذي تتصدر بطولته الفنانة المصرية إلهام شاهين، ما أدى إلى توقف التصوير مؤقتًا لحين الاطمئنان على حالتها الصحية وتلقيها الرعاية الطبية اللازمة.

نقلها إلى المستشفى

وكشفت ابنة الفنانة في تصريحات إعلامية أن والدتها تعرضت لحالة إغماء داخل موقع التصوير قبل أيام، وتم نقلها على الفور بسيارة إسعاف إلى أحد مستشفيات القاهرة لتلقي العلاج والفحوصات اللازمة.

تحسن حالتها

وأكدت أن حالتها الصحية شهدت تحسنًا ملحوظًا خلال الساعات الماضية، بالإضافة إلى أنها تخضع حاليًا للراحة والمتابعة الطبية حتى تستعيد كامل عافيتها.

استئناف التصوير لاحقًا

ومن المقرر أن يستأنف فريق عمل فيلم «الحافي» التصوير خلال الفترة القادمة، بعد التأكد من استقرار الحالة الصحية لبدرية طلبة وقدرتها على العودة إلى العمل بشكل طبيعي.

صناع وفريق العمل

يشار إلى أن فيلم «الحافي» يجمع، إلى جانب إلهام شاهين كلا من أحمد بدير، عمرو عبدالجليل، خالد الصاوي، رانيا فريد شوقي، أميرة فتحي، بدرية طلبة وآخرين، والعمل تأليف محمد الغيطي، وإخراج مازن الجبلي.