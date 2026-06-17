أصيبت الفنانة المصرية بدرية طلبة بوعكة صحية مفاجئة أثناء مشاركتها في تصوير أحد مشاهد فيلم «الحافي» الذي تتصدر بطولته الفنانة المصرية إلهام شاهين، ما أدى إلى توقف التصوير مؤقتًا لحين الاطمئنان على حالتها الصحية وتلقيها الرعاية الطبية اللازمة.
نقلها إلى المستشفى
وكشفت ابنة الفنانة في تصريحات إعلامية أن والدتها تعرضت لحالة إغماء داخل موقع التصوير قبل أيام، وتم نقلها على الفور بسيارة إسعاف إلى أحد مستشفيات القاهرة لتلقي العلاج والفحوصات اللازمة.
تحسن حالتها
وأكدت أن حالتها الصحية شهدت تحسنًا ملحوظًا خلال الساعات الماضية، بالإضافة إلى أنها تخضع حاليًا للراحة والمتابعة الطبية حتى تستعيد كامل عافيتها.
استئناف التصوير لاحقًا
ومن المقرر أن يستأنف فريق عمل فيلم «الحافي» التصوير خلال الفترة القادمة، بعد التأكد من استقرار الحالة الصحية لبدرية طلبة وقدرتها على العودة إلى العمل بشكل طبيعي.
صناع وفريق العمل
يشار إلى أن فيلم «الحافي» يجمع، إلى جانب إلهام شاهين كلا من أحمد بدير، عمرو عبدالجليل، خالد الصاوي، رانيا فريد شوقي، أميرة فتحي، بدرية طلبة وآخرين، والعمل تأليف محمد الغيطي، وإخراج مازن الجبلي.
The Egyptian artist Badriya Talaba suffered a sudden health setback while participating in the filming of a scene for the movie "Al-Hafi," which stars the Egyptian actress Elham Shaheen. This led to a temporary halt in filming until her health condition was assessed and she received the necessary medical care.
Transferred to the hospital
Badriya's daughter revealed in media statements that her mother fainted on the filming set a few days ago and was immediately transported by ambulance to a hospital in Cairo for treatment and necessary examinations.
Improvement in her condition
She confirmed that her mother's health condition has shown significant improvement over the past few hours, and she is currently resting and under medical supervision until she fully recovers.
Resumption of filming later
The crew of the movie "Al-Hafi" is scheduled to resume filming in the coming period, after confirming the stability of Badriya Talaba's health and her ability to return to work normally.
Producers and crew
It is worth noting that the movie "Al-Hafi" features, alongside Elham Shaheen, actors Ahmed Badir, Amr Abdel Gelil, Khaled El Sawy, Rania Farid Shawqi, Amira Fathi, Badriya Talaba, and others. The work is written by Mohamed Al-Ghaiti and directed by Mazen Al-Jabali.