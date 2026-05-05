قرّرت الفنانة التونسية لطيفة تعليق نشاطها الفني لمدة 3 أيام، حداداً على رحيل الفنان المصري الراحل هاني شاكر، مفضلة الابتعاد عن الساحة الفنية تأثراً بوفاته التي تركت أثراً عميقاً لديها.
حداد على هانى شاكر
كما عبرت لطيفة عن حزنها عبر حسابها على منصة «إكس»، بكلمات مقتضبة حملت الكثير من الأسى، إذ قالت: «ربنا يرحمك ويغفر لك يا أغلى الغاليين.. حداد ثلاث أيام»، في رسالة وداع عكست حجم التأثر بفقدان أحد أبرز رموز الغناء العربي.
الفنان المصري الراحل هاني شاكر والفنانة التونسية لطيفة.
تعليق العمل بنقابة المهن الموسيقية
وفي السياق ذاته، أعلنت نقابة المهن الموسيقية برئاسة النقيب العام الفنان مصطفى كامل الحداد الرسمي على روح الراحل، غداً الأربعاء الموافق 6 مايو 2026، مع تعليق العمل في مقر النقابة العامة وجميع فروعها بالمحافظات.
وأوضحت النقابة، في بيان رسمي، أن القرار يأتي تقديراً للمكانة الكبيرة التي تمتع بها هاني شاكر في الساحة الفنية المصرية والعربية، وما قدمه من إسهامات بارزة أثرت الحياة الموسيقية لعقود، إذ اعتبر رمزاً للفن الراقي وصوتاً مميزاً ارتبط بوجدان أجيال متعاقبة.
موعد وصول الجثمان
ومن المنتظر وصول جثمان الفنان الراحل هاني شاكر إلى القاهرة مساء اليوم، في تمام الـ9:00 مساءً على متن الرحلة رقم 800 القادمة من باريس إلى مطار القاهرة، على أن تُقام صلاة الجنازة عليه غداً الأربعاء بأحد المساجد الكبرى بالقاهرة.
The Tunisian artist Latifa has decided to suspend her artistic activities for 3 days, mourning the passing of the late Egyptian artist Hani Shakir, preferring to stay away from the artistic scene, affected by his death, which left a deep impact on her.
Mourning for Hani Shakir
Latifa also expressed her sadness through her account on the platform "X," with brief words that carried a lot of sorrow, saying: "May God have mercy on you and forgive you, O dearest of the dear... Mourning for three days," in a farewell message that reflected the depth of her grief over the loss of one of the most prominent symbols of Arabic singing.
الفنان المصري الراحل هاني شاكر والفنانة التونسية لطيفة.
Suspension of work at the Musicians' Syndicate
In the same context, the Musicians' Syndicate, headed by the General Syndicate Captain artist Mustafa Kamel, announced an official mourning for the soul of the deceased, tomorrow, Wednesday, May 6, 2026, along with the suspension of work at the headquarters of the General Syndicate and all its branches in the governorates.
The syndicate clarified, in an official statement, that the decision comes in appreciation of the great status that Hani Shakir enjoyed in the Egyptian and Arab artistic scene, and for his prominent contributions that enriched the musical life for decades, as he was considered a symbol of refined art and a distinctive voice that resonated with the sentiments of successive generations.
Time of arrival of the body
The body of the late artist Hani Shakir is expected to arrive in Cairo this evening at 9:00 PM on flight number 800 coming from Paris to Cairo Airport, with the funeral prayer to be held for him tomorrow, Wednesday, at one of the major mosques in Cairo.