قرّرت الفنانة التونسية لطيفة تعليق نشاطها الفني لمدة 3 أيام، حداداً على رحيل الفنان المصري الراحل هاني شاكر، مفضلة الابتعاد عن الساحة الفنية تأثراً بوفاته التي تركت أثراً عميقاً لديها.

حداد على هانى شاكر

كما عبرت لطيفة عن حزنها عبر حسابها على منصة «إكس»، بكلمات مقتضبة حملت الكثير من الأسى، إذ قالت: «ربنا يرحمك ويغفر لك يا أغلى الغاليين.. حداد ثلاث أيام»، في رسالة وداع عكست حجم التأثر بفقدان أحد أبرز رموز الغناء العربي.
الفنان المصري الراحل هاني شاكر والفنانة التونسية لطيفة.

الفنان المصري الراحل هاني شاكر والفنانة التونسية لطيفة.

تعليق العمل بنقابة المهن الموسيقية

وفي السياق ذاته، أعلنت نقابة المهن الموسيقية برئاسة النقيب العام الفنان مصطفى كامل الحداد الرسمي على روح الراحل، غداً الأربعاء الموافق 6 مايو 2026، مع تعليق العمل في مقر النقابة العامة وجميع فروعها بالمحافظات.

وأوضحت النقابة، في بيان رسمي، أن القرار يأتي تقديراً للمكانة الكبيرة التي تمتع بها هاني شاكر في الساحة الفنية المصرية والعربية، وما قدمه من إسهامات بارزة أثرت الحياة الموسيقية لعقود، إذ اعتبر رمزاً للفن الراقي وصوتاً مميزاً ارتبط بوجدان أجيال متعاقبة.

موعد وصول الجثمان

ومن المنتظر وصول جثمان الفنان الراحل هاني شاكر إلى القاهرة مساء اليوم، في تمام الـ9:00 مساءً على متن الرحلة رقم 800 القادمة من باريس إلى مطار القاهرة، على أن تُقام صلاة الجنازة عليه غداً الأربعاء بأحد المساجد الكبرى بالقاهرة.