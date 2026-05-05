The Tunisian artist Latifa has decided to suspend her artistic activities for 3 days, mourning the passing of the late Egyptian artist Hani Shakir, preferring to stay away from the artistic scene, affected by his death, which left a deep impact on her.

Mourning for Hani Shakir

Latifa also expressed her sadness through her account on the platform "X," with brief words that carried a lot of sorrow, saying: "May God have mercy on you and forgive you, O dearest of the dear... Mourning for three days," in a farewell message that reflected the depth of her grief over the loss of one of the most prominent symbols of Arabic singing.



الفنان المصري الراحل هاني شاكر والفنانة التونسية لطيفة.

Suspension of work at the Musicians' Syndicate

In the same context, the Musicians' Syndicate, headed by the General Syndicate Captain artist Mustafa Kamel, announced an official mourning for the soul of the deceased, tomorrow, Wednesday, May 6, 2026, along with the suspension of work at the headquarters of the General Syndicate and all its branches in the governorates.

The syndicate clarified, in an official statement, that the decision comes in appreciation of the great status that Hani Shakir enjoyed in the Egyptian and Arab artistic scene, and for his prominent contributions that enriched the musical life for decades, as he was considered a symbol of refined art and a distinctive voice that resonated with the sentiments of successive generations.

Time of arrival of the body

The body of the late artist Hani Shakir is expected to arrive in Cairo this evening at 9:00 PM on flight number 800 coming from Paris to Cairo Airport, with the funeral prayer to be held for him tomorrow, Wednesday, at one of the major mosques in Cairo.