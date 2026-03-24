American actress Valerie Perrine passed away at the age of 82 in her home in Beverly Hills, California, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Valerie Perrine's artistic career spanned nearly 45 years, starting as a showgirl in Las Vegas before entering the world of acting in 1971 after meeting a famous agent. She gained fame for her role as Honey Bruce in the film Lenny, for which she won a BAFTA Award for Best Newcomer in 1976.

Later, she became well-known for her role as Lex Luthor's secretary in two films from the Superman series, and she participated in other notable works, including the film Boiling Point with Wesley Snipes. Her last appearance was in 2016 in a small role in the comedy-drama film Silver Skies, before she had to stop due to complications from Parkinson's.

Valerie Perrine's artistic career spanned nearly 45 years, starting as a showgirl in Las Vegas before entering the world of acting in 1971 after meeting a famous agent. She gained fame for her role as Honey Bruce in the film Lenny, for which she won a BAFTA Award for Best Newcomer in 1976.

Later, she became well-known for her role as Lex Luthor's secretary in two films from the Superman series, and she participated in other notable works, including the film Boiling Point with Wesley Snipes.