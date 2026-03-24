توفيت الممثلة الأمريكية فاليري بيرين، عن عمر يناهز 82 عامًا في منزلها بمدينة بيفرلي هيلز، كاليفورنيا، بعد صراع طويل مع مرض باركنسون.امتدت مسيرة فاليري بيرين الفنية نحو 45 عامًا، بدأت فيها كراقصة استعراضية في لاس فيغاس قبل دخولها عالم التمثيل في العام 1971 بعد لقاء مع وكيل أعمال مشهور. برزت شهرتها بدور هاني بروس في فيلم Lenny، الذي نال عنه جائزة بافتا لأفضل ممثلة صاعدة عام 1976.

لاحقًا، اشتهرت بدور سكرتيرة ليكس لوثر في فيلمين من سلسلة Superman، وشاركت في أعمال بارزة أخرى منها فيلم Boiling Point مع ويسلي سنايبس. وكان آخر ظهور لها في العام 2016 بدور صغير في الفيلم الكوميدي الدرامي Silver Skies، قبل أن تضطر للتوقف بسبب مضاعفات باركنسون.

امتدت مسيرة فاليري بيرين الفنية نحو 45 عامًا، بدأت فيها كراقصة استعراضية في لاس فيغاس قبل دخولها عالم التمثيل في العام 1971 بعد لقاء مع وكيل أعمال مشهور. برزت شهرتها بدور هاني بروس في فيلم Lenny، الذي نال عنه جائزة بافتا لأفضل ممثلة صاعدة عام 1976.

لاحقًا، اشتهرت بدور سكرتيرة ليكس لوثر في فيلمين من سلسلة Superman، وشاركت في أعمال بارزة أخرى منها فيلم Boiling Point مع ويسلي سنايبس.