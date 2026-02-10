يشهد موسم الرياض في نسخته السادسة تنظيم حفل تحت عنوان «ليلة العمر» خلال شهر فبراير 2026، احتفالًا بزفاف ألف عريس وعروس، في فعالية تمزج بين الطابع الفني والدعم المجتمعي للشباب السعودي.

نجوم الطرب يحييون «ليلة العمر» في موسم الرياض

مطرف المطرف يحيي حفل الرجال

وأعلن حساب «روتانا لايف» عبر منصة «إكس» مشاركة الفنان السعودي مطرف المطرف في حفل الرجال، المقرر إقامته على مسرح محمد عبده أرينا في العاصمة الرياض، يوم السبت 14 فبراير الجاري.

نجوم الطرب يحييون «ليلة العمر» في موسم الرياض

مساعد البلوشي ضمن المشاركين

كما يشارك الفنان السعودي مساعد البلوشي في إحياء فقرات الحفل، الذي يأتي ضمن مبادرات موسم الرياض ذات البعد الاجتماعي لدعم الشباب المقبلين على الزواج.

نجوم الطرب يحييون «ليلة العمر» في موسم الرياض

راكان يقدم فقرة غنائية

بينما يشارك الفنان الشاب راكان بفقرة غنائية ضمن فعاليات الحفل، الذي يتزامن موعده مع احتفالات عيد الحب.

حفل أصالة في موسم الرياض

وفي سياق آخر، تستعد أصالة لإحياء حفلاً استثنائياً بعنوان «أيقونة الشرق» وذلك يوم 13 فبراير على مسرح محمد عبده أرينا، تزامنًا مع احتفالات عيد الحب، برعاية موسم الرياض في نسخته السادسة.

أسعار تذاكر حفل أصالة

وجاءت أسعار تذاكر حفل أصالة في موسم الرياض بداية من 295 ريالًا للفئة البرونزية وتصل إلى 2200 ريال للفئة الملكية، مع فئات وسيطة متنوعة لتناسب جميع الجماهير.