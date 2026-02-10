نجوم الطرب يحييون «ليلة العمر» في موسم الرياض

The Riyadh Season in its sixth edition witnesses the organization of an event titled "The Night of a Lifetime" during February 2026, celebrating the wedding of a thousand grooms and brides, in an event that blends artistic character with community support for Saudi youth.

Mutref Al-Mutref to perform at the men's event

The "Rotana Live" account announced via the "X" platform the participation of Saudi artist Mutref Al-Mutref in the men's event, scheduled to take place at the Mohammed Abdu Arena in the capital, Riyadh, on Saturday, February 14.

Musad Al-Balushi among the participants

Saudi artist Musad Al-Balushi will also participate in entertaining segments of the event, which is part of the Riyadh Season's social initiatives to support youth preparing for marriage.

Rakan to perform a musical segment

Meanwhile, young artist Rakan will participate with a musical segment during the event, which coincides with Valentine's Day celebrations.

Asala's concert at the Riyadh Season

In another context, Asala is preparing to hold an exceptional concert titled "Icon of the East" on February 13 at the Mohammed Abdu Arena, coinciding with Valentine's Day celebrations, under the auspices of the Riyadh Season in its sixth edition.

Ticket prices for Asala's concert

The ticket prices for Asala's concert at the Riyadh Season start from 295 riyals for the bronze category and reach up to 2200 riyals for the royal category, with various intermediate categories to suit all audiences.