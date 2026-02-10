نجوم الطرب يحييون «ليلة العمر» في موسم الرياض

يشهد موسم الرياض في نسخته السادسة تنظيم حفل تحت عنوان «ليلة العمر» خلال شهر فبراير 2026، احتفالًا بزفاف ألف عريس وعروس، في فعالية تمزج بين الطابع الفني والدعم المجتمعي للشباب السعودي.
مطرف المطرف يحيي حفل الرجال
وأعلن حساب «روتانا لايف» عبر منصة «إكس» مشاركة الفنان السعودي مطرف المطرف في حفل الرجال، المقرر إقامته على مسرح محمد عبده أرينا في العاصمة الرياض، يوم السبت 14 فبراير الجاري.
مساعد البلوشي ضمن المشاركين
كما يشارك الفنان السعودي مساعد البلوشي في إحياء فقرات الحفل، الذي يأتي ضمن مبادرات موسم الرياض ذات البعد الاجتماعي لدعم الشباب المقبلين على الزواج.
راكان يقدم فقرة غنائية
بينما يشارك الفنان الشاب راكان بفقرة غنائية ضمن فعاليات الحفل، الذي يتزامن موعده مع احتفالات عيد الحب.
حفل أصالة في موسم الرياض
وفي سياق آخر، تستعد أصالة لإحياء حفلاً استثنائياً بعنوان «أيقونة الشرق» وذلك يوم 13 فبراير على مسرح محمد عبده أرينا، تزامنًا مع احتفالات عيد الحب، برعاية موسم الرياض في نسخته السادسة.
أسعار تذاكر حفل أصالة
وجاءت أسعار تذاكر حفل أصالة في موسم الرياض بداية من 295 ريالًا للفئة البرونزية وتصل إلى 2200 ريال للفئة الملكية، مع فئات وسيطة متنوعة لتناسب جميع الجماهير.
The Riyadh Season in its sixth edition witnesses the organization of an event titled "The Night of a Lifetime" during February 2026, celebrating the wedding of a thousand grooms and brides, in an event that blends artistic character with community support for Saudi youth.
Mutref Al-Mutref to perform at the men's event
The "Rotana Live" account announced via the "X" platform the participation of Saudi artist Mutref Al-Mutref in the men's event, scheduled to take place at the Mohammed Abdu Arena in the capital, Riyadh, on Saturday, February 14.
Musad Al-Balushi among the participants
Saudi artist Musad Al-Balushi will also participate in entertaining segments of the event, which is part of the Riyadh Season's social initiatives to support youth preparing for marriage.
Rakan to perform a musical segment
Meanwhile, young artist Rakan will participate with a musical segment during the event, which coincides with Valentine's Day celebrations.
Asala's concert at the Riyadh Season
In another context, Asala is preparing to hold an exceptional concert titled "Icon of the East" on February 13 at the Mohammed Abdu Arena, coinciding with Valentine's Day celebrations, under the auspices of the Riyadh Season in its sixth edition.
Ticket prices for Asala's concert
The ticket prices for Asala's concert at the Riyadh Season start from 295 riyals for the bronze category and reach up to 2200 riyals for the royal category, with various intermediate categories to suit all audiences.