The son of Egyptian artist Eman Al-Bahr Darwish spent three years in prison after causing a collision in Alexandria, which resulted in the death of a child due to his excessive speed and drug use at the time of the incident.

Release after serving the sentence

Ahmad Fayed, the lawyer for the artist's son, confirmed in local media statements that his client has indeed completed his sentence and has been released, noting that he is now living with his family after completing all legal procedures for his release.

Details of the incident

It is worth mentioning that the incident involving Eman Al-Bahr Darwish's son occurred in 2023, where his car collided at high speed while he was under the influence of drugs, resulting in the death of a young child and injuries to others, which sparked widespread controversy at the time in artistic and media circles.

After investigations, the Alexandria Criminal Court sentenced the artist's son to three years in prison along with a financial fine, after it was proven that he was under the influence of drugs during the incident, which was considered a direct cause of the tragic event.

Stability of Eman Al-Bahr Darwish's health condition

In another context, Omnia, the daughter of Egyptian Eman Al-Bahr Darwish, revealed in a previous statement to "Okaz" the latest updates on her father's health condition, following rumors about its deterioration due to his suffering from hemiplegia resulting from a health issue in the brain.

Omnia clarified that the artist's health is currently stable, confirming that there is no deterioration or difficulties as circulated on social media, and she expressed her gratitude to everyone who reached out to inquire about her father's health or prayed for his speedy recovery.