أمضى نجل الفنان المصري إيمان البحر درويش ثلاث سنوات في السجن، بعدما تسبب في حادثة تصادم بمحافظة الإسكندرية، أسفرت عن وفاة طفل، نتيجة قيادته بسرعة مفرطة وتعاطيه المخدرات أثناء الحادثة.

الإفراج بعد انتهاء العقوبة

وأكد أحمد فايد، محامي نجل الفنان، في تصريحات إعلامية محلية، أن موكله أنهى فترة عقوبته بالفعل، وتم الإفراج عنه، مشيراً إلى أنه يقيم الآن مع أسرته بعد استكمال جميع إجراءات خروجه القانونية.

تفاصيل الحادثة

يشار إلى أن حادثة نجل إيمان البحر درويش وقعت عام 2023، إذ أدى تصادم سيارته بسرعة كبيرة وتعاطيه المخدرات إلى وفاة طفل صغير وإصابة آخرين، ما أثار جدلاً واسعاً حينها في الأوساط الفنية والإعلامية.

بعد التحقيقات، حكمت محكمة جنايات الإسكندرية على نجل الفنان بالسجن 3 سنوات مع غرامة مالية، بعد ثبوت تعاطيه المخدرات أثناء الحادثة، وهو ما اعتبر سبباً مباشراً في الحادثة المأساوية.

استقرار الحالة الصحية لإيمان البحر درويش

وفي سياق آخر، كشفت أمنية، ابنة المصري إيمان البحر درويش، في تصريح سابق لـ «عكاظ» آخر مستجدات الحالة الصحية لوالدها، وذلك بعد انتشار شائعات حول تدهورها نتيجة إصابته بشلل نصفي ناجم عن مشكلة صحية في المخ.

وأوضحت أمنية أن الحالة الصحية للفنان مستقرة حالياً، مؤكدةً عدم وجود أي تدهور أو صعوبات كما تم تداوله على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، موجهة الشكر لكل من تواصل للاطمئنان على صحة والدها أو دعا له بالشفاء العاجل.