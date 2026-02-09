أمضى نجل الفنان المصري إيمان البحر درويش ثلاث سنوات في السجن، بعدما تسبب في حادثة تصادم بمحافظة الإسكندرية، أسفرت عن وفاة طفل، نتيجة قيادته بسرعة مفرطة وتعاطيه المخدرات أثناء الحادثة.
الإفراج بعد انتهاء العقوبة
وأكد أحمد فايد، محامي نجل الفنان، في تصريحات إعلامية محلية، أن موكله أنهى فترة عقوبته بالفعل، وتم الإفراج عنه، مشيراً إلى أنه يقيم الآن مع أسرته بعد استكمال جميع إجراءات خروجه القانونية.
تفاصيل الحادثة
يشار إلى أن حادثة نجل إيمان البحر درويش وقعت عام 2023، إذ أدى تصادم سيارته بسرعة كبيرة وتعاطيه المخدرات إلى وفاة طفل صغير وإصابة آخرين، ما أثار جدلاً واسعاً حينها في الأوساط الفنية والإعلامية.
بعد التحقيقات، حكمت محكمة جنايات الإسكندرية على نجل الفنان بالسجن 3 سنوات مع غرامة مالية، بعد ثبوت تعاطيه المخدرات أثناء الحادثة، وهو ما اعتبر سبباً مباشراً في الحادثة المأساوية.
استقرار الحالة الصحية لإيمان البحر درويش
وفي سياق آخر، كشفت أمنية، ابنة المصري إيمان البحر درويش، في تصريح سابق لـ «عكاظ» آخر مستجدات الحالة الصحية لوالدها، وذلك بعد انتشار شائعات حول تدهورها نتيجة إصابته بشلل نصفي ناجم عن مشكلة صحية في المخ.
وأوضحت أمنية أن الحالة الصحية للفنان مستقرة حالياً، مؤكدةً عدم وجود أي تدهور أو صعوبات كما تم تداوله على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، موجهة الشكر لكل من تواصل للاطمئنان على صحة والدها أو دعا له بالشفاء العاجل.
The son of Egyptian artist Eman Al-Bahr Darwish spent three years in prison after causing a collision in Alexandria, which resulted in the death of a child due to his excessive speed and drug use at the time of the incident.
Release after serving the sentence
Ahmad Fayed, the lawyer for the artist's son, confirmed in local media statements that his client has indeed completed his sentence and has been released, noting that he is now living with his family after completing all legal procedures for his release.
Details of the incident
It is worth mentioning that the incident involving Eman Al-Bahr Darwish's son occurred in 2023, where his car collided at high speed while he was under the influence of drugs, resulting in the death of a young child and injuries to others, which sparked widespread controversy at the time in artistic and media circles.
After investigations, the Alexandria Criminal Court sentenced the artist's son to three years in prison along with a financial fine, after it was proven that he was under the influence of drugs during the incident, which was considered a direct cause of the tragic event.
Stability of Eman Al-Bahr Darwish's health condition
In another context, Omnia, the daughter of Egyptian Eman Al-Bahr Darwish, revealed in a previous statement to "Okaz" the latest updates on her father's health condition, following rumors about its deterioration due to his suffering from hemiplegia resulting from a health issue in the brain.
Omnia clarified that the artist's health is currently stable, confirming that there is no deterioration or difficulties as circulated on social media, and she expressed her gratitude to everyone who reached out to inquire about her father's health or prayed for his speedy recovery.