كشف النجم محمد هنيدي عن الموعد النهائي لعرض فيلمه الجديد «الجواهرجي»، الذي سيجمعه مع الفنانة المصرية منى زكي، مؤكدًا عرضه فيصالات السينما خلال عيد الأضحى، بعد سلسلة من التأجيلات المتكررة.

مصير «عم قنديل»

وأضاف هنيدي في تصريحات تلفزيونية أنه سيستأنف تصوير مسلسله الكوميدي الجديد «عم قنديل» بعد عيد الفطر، من تأليف يوسف معاطي والذي سيمثل عودة قوية له بعد غياب طويل.

فيلم جديد

كما أعلن هنيدي عن تعاقده على تحضير لفيلم كوميدي جديد سيعرض خلال الفترة القادمة، رافضاً الكشف عن تفاصيله بالفترة الحالية.

صناع الفيلم

يشار إلى أن فيلم الجواهرجي، بطولة محمد هنيدي، منى زكي، لبلبة، أحمد السعدني، الراحل أحمد حلاوة، تارا عماد، عارفة عبدالرسول، باسم سمرة ومن تأليف عمر طاهر وإخراج إسلام خيري.

أعمال رمضان

وقرر محمد هنيدي خوض موسم رمضان 2026 بالمسلسل الإذاعي «أخطر خطير»، والذي سيجمعه مع النجمة سوسن بدر والنجم علاء مرسي، وتتمحور أحداث المسلسل في إطار الكوميديا والمواقف الخفيفة.