كشف النجم محمد هنيدي عن الموعد النهائي لعرض فيلمه الجديد «الجواهرجي»، الذي سيجمعه مع الفنانة المصرية منى زكي، مؤكدًا عرضه فيصالات السينما خلال عيد الأضحى، بعد سلسلة من التأجيلات المتكررة.
مصير «عم قنديل»
وأضاف هنيدي في تصريحات تلفزيونية أنه سيستأنف تصوير مسلسله الكوميدي الجديد «عم قنديل» بعد عيد الفطر، من تأليف يوسف معاطي والذي سيمثل عودة قوية له بعد غياب طويل.
فيلم جديد
كما أعلن هنيدي عن تعاقده على تحضير لفيلم كوميدي جديد سيعرض خلال الفترة القادمة، رافضاً الكشف عن تفاصيله بالفترة الحالية.
صناع الفيلم
يشار إلى أن فيلم الجواهرجي، بطولة محمد هنيدي، منى زكي، لبلبة، أحمد السعدني، الراحل أحمد حلاوة، تارا عماد، عارفة عبدالرسول، باسم سمرة ومن تأليف عمر طاهر وإخراج إسلام خيري.
أعمال رمضان
وقرر محمد هنيدي خوض موسم رمضان 2026 بالمسلسل الإذاعي «أخطر خطير»، والذي سيجمعه مع النجمة سوسن بدر والنجم علاء مرسي، وتتمحور أحداث المسلسل في إطار الكوميديا والمواقف الخفيفة.
The star Mohamed Henedy revealed the final date for the release of his new film "Al-Jawahirji," which will feature the Egyptian artist Mona Zaki, confirming that it will be shown in cinemas during Eid al-Adha, after a series of repeated delays.
The Fate of His Series "Am Qandil"
Henedy added in television statements that he will resume filming his new comedy series "Am Qandil" after Eid al-Fitr, written by Youssef Maati, which will mark a strong comeback for him after a long absence.
A New Comedy Film
Mohamed Henedy also announced that he has contracted to prepare a new comedy film that will be released in the coming period, refusing to disclose its details at this time.
The Film's Makers
It is worth noting that the film "Al-Jawahirji" stars Mohamed Henedy, Mona Zaki, Lablaba, Ahmed El-Saadany, the late Ahmed Halawa, Tara Emad, Aref Abdel-Rasoul, Basem Samra, and is written by Omar Taher and directed by Islam Khairy.
His Works in Ramadan 2026
Mohamed Henedy has decided to participate in the Ramadan 2026 season with the radio series "Akhtar Khateer," which will bring him together with star Sawsan Badr and star Alaa Morsi, and the events of the series revolve around comedy and light situations.