The star Mohamed Henedy revealed the final date for the release of his new film "Al-Jawahirji," which will feature the Egyptian artist Mona Zaki, confirming that it will be shown in cinemas during Eid al-Adha, after a series of repeated delays.

The Fate of His Series "Am Qandil"

Henedy added in television statements that he will resume filming his new comedy series "Am Qandil" after Eid al-Fitr, written by Youssef Maati, which will mark a strong comeback for him after a long absence.

A New Comedy Film

Mohamed Henedy also announced that he has contracted to prepare a new comedy film that will be released in the coming period, refusing to disclose its details at this time.

The Film's Makers

It is worth noting that the film "Al-Jawahirji" stars Mohamed Henedy, Mona Zaki, Lablaba, Ahmed El-Saadany, the late Ahmed Halawa, Tara Emad, Aref Abdel-Rasoul, Basem Samra, and is written by Omar Taher and directed by Islam Khairy.

His Works in Ramadan 2026

Mohamed Henedy has decided to participate in the Ramadan 2026 season with the radio series "Akhtar Khateer," which will bring him together with star Sawsan Badr and star Alaa Morsi, and the events of the series revolve around comedy and light situations.