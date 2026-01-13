أعلن وزير الثقافة المصري الدكتور أحمد هنو، تفاصيل الدورة الـ57 لمعرض القاهرة الدولي للكتاب، المقرر إقامتها خلال الفترة من 21 يناير حتى 3 فبراير 2026، بمركز مصر للمعارض الدولية بالتجمع الخامس.

وخلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي نظمته الهيئة المصرية العامة للكتاب، تم اختيار الكاتب الكبير نجيب محفوظ شخصيةً للمعرض، فيما تم اختيار الفنان الكبير محيي الدين اللباد شخصيةً لمعرض كتاب الطفل، بينما تحل دولة رومانيا ضيف شرف الدورة.

وقال وزير الثقافة إن هذه الدورة تشهد مشاركة غير مسبوقة، إذ تشارك 1457 دار نشر من 83 دولة، بإجمالي 6637 عارضاً، بما يعكس المكانة الدولية الراسخة لمعرض القاهرة الدولي للكتاب.

ويضم البرنامج الثقافي والفكري للمعرض 400 فعالية، و100 حفل توقيع، و120 فعالية فنية، بمشاركة 170 ضيفاً عربياً وأجنبياً، وأكثر من 1500 مثقف ومبدع، عبر قاعات متعددة، من بينها قاعة المؤتمرات التي تستضيف 10 مؤتمرات في اليوم الواحد لأول مرة، من بينها مؤتمر «أفريقيا.. التحديات والتحولات»، الذي يهدف إلى تعزيز جسور التواصل مع القارة الأفريقية.

وأشار إلى البرنامج الثقافي الثري لدولة ضيف الشرف رومانيا، معرباً عن سعادته باستضافتها خلال هذه الدورة، كما أعرب عن فخره باستضافة دولة قطر ضيف شرف دورة المعرض لعام 2027، ضمن فعاليات العام الثقافي المصري القطري.

وقال هنو، إن هذه الدورة تُعد الأكبر في تاريخ معرض القاهرة الدولي للكتاب من حيث حجم المشاركة، وتنوع الفعاليات، مؤكداً أن الدورة تكتسب أهمية خاصة كونها تأتي عقب حدث عالمي تمثل في افتتاح المتحف المصري الكبير، الذي أعاد توجيه أنظار العالم إلى مصر.

وتابع وزير الثقافة أن هذه الدورة تشهد مشاركة نخبة من الشعراء والمفكرين والأدباء العرب والدوليين، من بينهم؛ أدونيس، شوقي بزيع، حسن نجمي، إبراهيم نصر الله، واسيني الأعرج، إنعام كجه جي، إلى جانب عدد كبير من الأكاديميين، كما يتضمن المعرض برنامجاً مهنياً مهماً بمشاركة رئيسة الاتحاد الدولي للناشرين، والأمين العام للاتحاد الدولي للناشرين.

من جانبها، قالت سفيرة رومانيا بالقاهرة السفيرة أوليفيا توديران، إن مشاركة رومانيا ضيف شرف تأتي في إطار الاستعداد للاحتفال بمرور 120 عاماً على العلاقات الدبلوماسية بين مصر ورومانيا عام 2026، مؤكدة أن المعرض يمثل منصة استثنائية للتواصل مع الشعب المصري، وبناء جسور ثقافية وإنسانية مستدامة بين البلدين.