The Egyptian Minister of Culture, Dr. Ahmed Henu, announced the details of the 57th Cairo International Book Fair, scheduled to be held from January 21 to February 3, 2026, at the Egypt International Exhibition Center in New Cairo.

During the press conference organized by the Egyptian General Book Organization, the great writer Naguib Mahfouz was chosen as the fair's personality, while the renowned artist Mohieddin El Labbad was selected as the personality for the Children's Book Fair. Romania will be the guest of honor for this edition.

The Minister of Culture stated that this edition witnesses unprecedented participation, with 1,457 publishing houses from 83 countries, totaling 6,637 exhibitors, reflecting the established international status of the Cairo International Book Fair.

The cultural and intellectual program of the fair includes 400 events, 100 book signing sessions, and 120 artistic activities, with the participation of 170 Arab and foreign guests, and more than 1,500 intellectuals and creators, across multiple halls, including the conference hall which will host 10 conferences daily for the first time, including the conference "Africa... Challenges and Transformations," aimed at enhancing communication bridges with the African continent.

He pointed to the rich cultural program of the guest of honor country, Romania, expressing his happiness to host it during this edition, and he also expressed pride in hosting Qatar as the guest of honor for the 2027 edition of the fair, as part of the Egyptian-Qatari cultural year activities.

Henu stated that this edition is the largest in the history of the Cairo International Book Fair in terms of participation size and diversity of events, emphasizing that this edition holds special significance as it follows a global event represented by the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum, which has redirected the world's attention to Egypt.

The Minister of Culture continued that this edition features the participation of a select group of Arab and international poets, thinkers, and writers, including; Adonis, Shawqi Bzeih, Hassan Najmi, Ibrahim Nasrallah, Waciny Laredj, Inam Kachachi, along with a large number of academics. The fair also includes an important professional program with the participation of the President of the International Publishers Association and the Secretary-General of the International Publishers Association.

For her part, the Romanian Ambassador in Cairo, Ambassador Olivia Todiran, stated that Romania's participation as the guest of honor comes in preparation for the celebration of 120 years of diplomatic relations between Egypt and Romania in 2026, affirming that the fair represents an exceptional platform for communication with the Egyptian people and building sustainable cultural and humanitarian bridges between the two countries.