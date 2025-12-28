وفاة نجمة السينما الفرنسية بريجيت باردو عن 91 عاماً

أعلنت الصفحة الرسمية لنجمة السينما الفرنسية الشهيرة وأيقونة الجمال «بريجيت باردو»، وفاتها عن عمر ناهز 91 عامًا، دون الكشف عن تفاصيل إضافية تتعلق بملابسات الوفاة أو توقيتها.

شائعات سابقة

وفي أكتوبر الماضي، خرجت باردو تنفي شائعات وفاتها، التي انتشرت عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي المختلفة، مؤكدة أنها تمتعها بصحة جيدة، بعد خضوعها لعملية جراحية في أحد مستشفيات منتصف أكتوبر 2025 أعقبت وعكة صحية قبل أن تتعافى وتعود إلى منزلها.

من هي بريجيت باردو ؟

تعد بريجيت باردو أيقونة بارزة في تاريخ السينما الفرنسية والعالمية، حيث لمع نجمها في ستينيات القرن الماضي بفضل حضورها الاستثنائي وجاذبيتها، قبل أن تختار الابتعاد عن التمثيل.

أهم أعمالها السينمائية

وفيما بعد، كرست حياتها للدفاع عن حقوق الحيوان عبر مؤسسة تحمل اسمها، تاركة إرثًا فنيًا محدود العدد لكنه بالغ التأثير رسخ مكانتها كواحدة من أهم نجمات السينما ومن أهم أعمالها «وخلق الله المرأة» الذي جعلها أيقونة عالمية، إلى جانب «الازدراء» و«بابيت تذهب إلى الحرب» و«الحقيقة».