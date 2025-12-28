وفاة نجمة السينما الفرنسية بريجيت باردو عن 91 عاماً

أعلنت الصفحة الرسمية لنجمة السينما الفرنسية الشهيرة وأيقونة الجمال «بريجيت باردو»، وفاتها عن عمر ناهز 91 عامًا، دون الكشف عن تفاصيل إضافية تتعلق بملابسات الوفاة أو توقيتها.
شائعات سابقة
وفي أكتوبر الماضي، خرجت باردو تنفي شائعات وفاتها، التي انتشرت عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي المختلفة، مؤكدة أنها تمتعها بصحة جيدة، بعد خضوعها لعملية جراحية في أحد مستشفيات منتصف أكتوبر 2025 أعقبت وعكة صحية قبل أن تتعافى وتعود إلى منزلها.
من هي بريجيت باردو ؟
تعد بريجيت باردو أيقونة بارزة في تاريخ السينما الفرنسية والعالمية، حيث لمع نجمها في ستينيات القرن الماضي بفضل حضورها الاستثنائي وجاذبيتها، قبل أن تختار الابتعاد عن التمثيل.
أهم أعمالها السينمائية
وفيما بعد، كرست حياتها للدفاع عن حقوق الحيوان عبر مؤسسة تحمل اسمها، تاركة إرثًا فنيًا محدود العدد لكنه بالغ التأثير رسخ مكانتها كواحدة من أهم نجمات السينما ومن أهم أعمالها «وخلق الله المرأة» الذي جعلها أيقونة عالمية، إلى جانب «الازدراء» و«بابيت تذهب إلى الحرب» و«الحقيقة».
The official page of the famous French cinema star and beauty icon "Brigitte Bardot" announced her passing at the age of 91, without revealing additional details regarding the circumstances or timing of her death.
Previous Rumors
Last October, Bardot came out to deny rumors of her death that had spread across various social media platforms, confirming that she was in good health after undergoing surgery in a hospital in mid-October 2025, following a health setback, before recovering and returning home.
Who is Brigitte Bardot?
Brigitte Bardot is a prominent icon in the history of French and global cinema, as her star shone in the 1960s thanks to her exceptional presence and allure, before she chose to step away from acting.
Her Most Important Film Works
Later, she dedicated her life to advocating for animal rights through a foundation bearing her name, leaving a limited but highly influential artistic legacy that cemented her status as one of the most important film stars, with notable works including "And God Created Woman," which made her a global icon, alongside "Contempt," "Babette Goes to War," and "The Truth."