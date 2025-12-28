وفاة نجمة السينما الفرنسية بريجيت باردو عن 91 عاماً

The official page of the famous French cinema star and beauty icon "Brigitte Bardot" announced her passing at the age of 91, without revealing additional details regarding the circumstances or timing of her death.

Previous Rumors

Last October, Bardot came out to deny rumors of her death that had spread across various social media platforms, confirming that she was in good health after undergoing surgery in a hospital in mid-October 2025, following a health setback, before recovering and returning home.

Who is Brigitte Bardot?

Brigitte Bardot is a prominent icon in the history of French and global cinema, as her star shone in the 1960s thanks to her exceptional presence and allure, before she chose to step away from acting.

Her Most Important Film Works

Later, she dedicated her life to advocating for animal rights through a foundation bearing her name, leaving a limited but highly influential artistic legacy that cemented her status as one of the most important film stars, with notable works including "And God Created Woman," which made her a global icon, alongside "Contempt," "Babette Goes to War," and "The Truth."