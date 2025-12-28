The festival singer Daqdaq, founder of the band "The Rockets" and the owner of the famous song "My Brothers," passed away after a long battle with brain cancer.

Struggle with Illness

The manager of The Rockets, Mahmoud Al-Dawli, confirmed that the late artist suffered for many years from the illness, noting that his suffering did not prevent him from continuing his artistic activities even shortly before his death.

He pointed out that the late artist's family is currently at a hospital in Cairo to finalize burial procedures, amid a state of sadness and shock among his fans, friends, and colleagues in the artistic community, who expressed their shock at his sudden loss.

Founded The Rockets

The festival singer Daqdaq was famous for his distinctive career in the world of festivals, and he founded the band "The Rockets," which presented a collection of songs that gained great popularity among the youth, most notably the song "My Brothers," which solidified his position as one of the leading festival singers in Egypt.

Daqdaq faced significant health challenges in recent years due to his illness, yet his passion for music and his connection with his audience did not wane until the last days of his life.