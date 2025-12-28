توفي مطرب المهرجانات دقدق، مؤسس فرقة «الصواريخ» وصاحب الأغنية الشهيرة «إخواتي»، بعد صراع طويل مع مرض سرطان المخ.

معاناة مع المرض

وأكد مدير أعمال فرقة الصواريخ محمود الدولي، أن الراحل عانى لسنوات طويلة من المرض، مشيراً الى أن معاناته لم تمنعه عن متابعة نشاطه الفني حتى قبل وفاته بفترة قصيرة.

لافتاً إلى أن أسرة الراحل متواجدة حالياً بأحد المستشفيات بالقاهرة؛ لإنهاء إجراءات الدفن، وسط حالة من الحزن والصدمة بين محبيه وأصدقائه وزملائه في الوسط الفني، الذين عبّروا عن صدمتهم لفقدانه المفاجئ.

أسس فرقة الصواريخ

اشتهر مطرب المهرجانات دقدق بمسيرته المميزة في عالم المهرجانات، وأسس فرقة «الصواريخ»، التي قدمت باقة من الأغاني نالت شعبية كبيرة بين الشباب، وكان من أبرزها أغنية «إخواتي»، التي رسخت مكانته واحداً من أبرز مطربي المهرجانات الشعبية في مصر.

واجه دقدق خلال السنوات الأخيرة تحديات صحية كبيرة بسبب مرضه، إلا أن شغفه بالموسيقى وارتباطه بجمهوره لم يتراجع حتى الأيام الأخيرة من حياته.