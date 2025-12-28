توفي مطرب المهرجانات دقدق، مؤسس فرقة «الصواريخ» وصاحب الأغنية الشهيرة «إخواتي»، بعد صراع طويل مع مرض سرطان المخ.
معاناة مع المرض
وأكد مدير أعمال فرقة الصواريخ محمود الدولي، أن الراحل عانى لسنوات طويلة من المرض، مشيراً الى أن معاناته لم تمنعه عن متابعة نشاطه الفني حتى قبل وفاته بفترة قصيرة.
لافتاً إلى أن أسرة الراحل متواجدة حالياً بأحد المستشفيات بالقاهرة؛ لإنهاء إجراءات الدفن، وسط حالة من الحزن والصدمة بين محبيه وأصدقائه وزملائه في الوسط الفني، الذين عبّروا عن صدمتهم لفقدانه المفاجئ.
أسس فرقة الصواريخ
اشتهر مطرب المهرجانات دقدق بمسيرته المميزة في عالم المهرجانات، وأسس فرقة «الصواريخ»، التي قدمت باقة من الأغاني نالت شعبية كبيرة بين الشباب، وكان من أبرزها أغنية «إخواتي»، التي رسخت مكانته واحداً من أبرز مطربي المهرجانات الشعبية في مصر.
واجه دقدق خلال السنوات الأخيرة تحديات صحية كبيرة بسبب مرضه، إلا أن شغفه بالموسيقى وارتباطه بجمهوره لم يتراجع حتى الأيام الأخيرة من حياته.
The festival singer Daqdaq, founder of the band "The Rockets" and the owner of the famous song "My Brothers," passed away after a long battle with brain cancer.
Struggle with Illness
The manager of The Rockets, Mahmoud Al-Dawli, confirmed that the late artist suffered for many years from the illness, noting that his suffering did not prevent him from continuing his artistic activities even shortly before his death.
He pointed out that the late artist's family is currently at a hospital in Cairo to finalize burial procedures, amid a state of sadness and shock among his fans, friends, and colleagues in the artistic community, who expressed their shock at his sudden loss.
Founded The Rockets
The festival singer Daqdaq was famous for his distinctive career in the world of festivals, and he founded the band "The Rockets," which presented a collection of songs that gained great popularity among the youth, most notably the song "My Brothers," which solidified his position as one of the leading festival singers in Egypt.
Daqdaq faced significant health challenges in recent years due to his illness, yet his passion for music and his connection with his audience did not wane until the last days of his life.