أعلن الفنان الكويتي فهد البناي عودته إلى الدراما التلفزيونية بعد 5 أعوامٍ من الغياب، وذلك في مسلسل تلفزيوني جديد للمنتج المحامي عادل اليحيى، مرجعاً غيابه السنوات الماضية إلى عدم وجود الدور الذي يناسبه أو يستفزّه كممثل.
تنوع الأدوار
وقال في تصريحات إعلامية: «بعد مشاركتي في عملٍ درامي كان على أعلى مستوى في القيمة والمضمون، وهو مسلسل (كف ودفوف) للفنانة (الأيقونة) هدى حسين ومجموعة أخرى كبيرة ومتكاملة، من مخرج وكاتب ونجوم، عملوا بدأب لكي يقدموه على أكمل وجه، ارتأيت ألا أقدم من بعده دوراً عادياً، بل أنتظر الدور المناسب الذي أقدمه ويقدمني إلى المشاهدين بصورة مختلفة»، مشيراً إلى أنه غير مصرّح له بالإفصاح عن ملامح شخصيته الجديدة في عمله المرتقب.
وبسؤاله عن نوعية الأدوار التي يُفضّلها، ردّ البناي: «وأنا في هذا العمر، وصلت إلى مرحلة الحرص الشديد على التنوع بالأدوار وعدم التكرار، أو الوقوف عند نمط معين في الأداء التمثيلي، وهذا أمر طبيعي، خصوصاً إذا كان الممثل يستطيع أن يقدم كوميديا وتراجيديا في آن واحد».
تلاشي النجم الأوحد
وكشف البناي، التحضير لمسرحية ستنطلق عروضها في عيد الفطر القادم، وهي باكورة إنتاجه مع شريكه وزميله الفنان محمد الرمضان، متمنياً أن تكون الانطلاقة جميلة وموفقة.
وقال: «ما أجمل أن نرى في كلّ عام مسرحاً ذا نمطٍ جديد وفكر مُغاير، يعتمد على البطولة الجماعية، خصوصاً أن مبدأ (النجم الأوحد) بات يتلاشى، ويكاد يكون انتهى ولم يعد له ذلك الوجود في الفن حالياً».
Kuwaiti artist Fahad Al-Banai announced his return to television drama after a 5-year absence, in a new television series produced by lawyer Adel Al-Yahya, attributing his absence in recent years to the lack of a role that suits or excites him as an actor.
Diversity of Roles
He stated in media interviews: “After my participation in a dramatic work that was of the highest level in value and content, which is the series (Kaf wa Dfoof) starring the (icon) Huda Hussein and a large and integrated group of a director, writer, and stars, who worked diligently to present it in the best possible way, I decided not to take on an ordinary role afterward, but rather to wait for the right role that I can present and introduce myself to the viewers in a different light,” noting that he is not authorized to disclose the details of his new character in his upcoming work.
When asked about the types of roles he prefers, Al-Banai replied: “At this age, I have reached a stage of great care for diversity in roles and avoiding repetition, or sticking to a certain style in acting, and this is a natural thing, especially if the actor can present both comedy and tragedy at the same time.”
The Disappearance of the Sole Star
Al-Banai revealed that he is preparing for a play that will premiere during the upcoming Eid al-Fitr, which is his first production with his partner and fellow artist Mohammed Ramadan, hoping that the launch will be beautiful and successful.
He said: “How wonderful it is to see every year a theater with a new style and a different thought, relying on collective stardom, especially since the principle of the (sole star) has begun to fade, and it is almost over and no longer has that presence in art currently.”