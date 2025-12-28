Kuwaiti artist Fahad Al-Banai announced his return to television drama after a 5-year absence, in a new television series produced by lawyer Adel Al-Yahya, attributing his absence in recent years to the lack of a role that suits or excites him as an actor.

Diversity of Roles

He stated in media interviews: “After my participation in a dramatic work that was of the highest level in value and content, which is the series (Kaf wa Dfoof) starring the (icon) Huda Hussein and a large and integrated group of a director, writer, and stars, who worked diligently to present it in the best possible way, I decided not to take on an ordinary role afterward, but rather to wait for the right role that I can present and introduce myself to the viewers in a different light,” noting that he is not authorized to disclose the details of his new character in his upcoming work.

When asked about the types of roles he prefers, Al-Banai replied: “At this age, I have reached a stage of great care for diversity in roles and avoiding repetition, or sticking to a certain style in acting, and this is a natural thing, especially if the actor can present both comedy and tragedy at the same time.”

The Disappearance of the Sole Star

Al-Banai revealed that he is preparing for a play that will premiere during the upcoming Eid al-Fitr, which is his first production with his partner and fellow artist Mohammed Ramadan, hoping that the launch will be beautiful and successful.

He said: “How wonderful it is to see every year a theater with a new style and a different thought, relying on collective stardom, especially since the principle of the (sole star) has begun to fade, and it is almost over and no longer has that presence in art currently.”