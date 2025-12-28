أعلن الفنان الكويتي فهد البناي عودته إلى الدراما التلفزيونية بعد 5 أعوامٍ من الغياب، وذلك في مسلسل تلفزيوني جديد للمنتج المحامي عادل اليحيى، مرجعاً غيابه السنوات الماضية إلى عدم وجود الدور الذي يناسبه أو يستفزّه كممثل.

تنوع الأدوار

وقال في تصريحات إعلامية: «بعد مشاركتي في عملٍ درامي كان على أعلى مستوى في القيمة والمضمون، وهو مسلسل (كف ودفوف) للفنانة (الأيقونة) هدى حسين ومجموعة أخرى كبيرة ومتكاملة، من مخرج وكاتب ونجوم، عملوا بدأب لكي يقدموه على أكمل وجه، ارتأيت ألا أقدم من بعده دوراً عادياً، بل أنتظر الدور المناسب الذي أقدمه ويقدمني إلى المشاهدين بصورة مختلفة»، مشيراً إلى أنه غير مصرّح له بالإفصاح عن ملامح شخصيته الجديدة في عمله المرتقب.

وبسؤاله عن نوعية الأدوار التي يُفضّلها، ردّ البناي: «وأنا في هذا العمر، وصلت إلى مرحلة الحرص الشديد على التنوع بالأدوار وعدم التكرار، أو الوقوف عند نمط معين في الأداء التمثيلي، وهذا أمر طبيعي، خصوصاً إذا كان الممثل يستطيع أن يقدم كوميديا وتراجيديا في آن واحد».

تلاشي النجم الأوحد

وكشف البناي، التحضير لمسرحية ستنطلق عروضها في عيد الفطر القادم، وهي باكورة إنتاجه مع شريكه وزميله الفنان محمد الرمضان، متمنياً أن تكون الانطلاقة جميلة وموفقة.

وقال: «ما أجمل أن نرى في كلّ عام مسرحاً ذا نمطٍ جديد وفكر مُغاير، يعتمد على البطولة الجماعية، خصوصاً أن مبدأ (النجم الأوحد) بات يتلاشى، ويكاد يكون انتهى ولم يعد له ذلك الوجود في الفن حالياً».