The official page of Kuwaiti artist Hayat Al-Fahad announced that she has suffered a new health setback, which has raised concerns among her fans and admirers on social media.

A New Setback

The official page of the artist published a prayer for her recovery on her Instagram account, which stated: “O Allah, grant her a healing that leaves no illness, and clothe her in health and wellness, O Lord. May your smile never leave us, and we have nothing but patience and hope in Allah, the Almighty.”

Call for Prayers

The management team of Hayat Al-Fahad's account also urged the public to pray for her during this difficult time, saying: “Your prayers are needed, and seek help through patience and prayer, for it is indeed a great burden except for the humble.”

The Beginning of the Crisis

Last August, Hayat Al-Fahad suffered a health setback that led her to the intensive care unit after experiencing complications during a catheterization procedure that resulted in a stroke.

Death Rumors

In a previous statement to the newspaper “Okaz,” Khaled Al-Rashed, the head of the Kuwaiti Federation for Artistic and Theatrical Production, categorically denied the rumors circulating on social media about her death, adding that the health condition of artist Hayat Al-Fahad is showing significant improvement and a strong response to treatment.