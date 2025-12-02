أعلنت الصفحة الرسمية للفنانة الكويتية حياة الفهد عن تعرضها لوعكة صحية جديدة، ما أثار حالة من القلق بين جمهورها ومحبيها عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

وعكة جديدة

ونشرت الصفحة الرسمية للفنانة عبر حسابها على «إنستغرام» دعاءً بالشفاء للفنانة القديرة، جاء فيه: «اللهم اشفِها شفاءً لا يغادر سقمًا، وألبسها ثوب الصحة والعافية يا رب، ابتسامتج أبد ما تفارقنا، وما لنا غير الصبر والأمل بالله سبحانه وتعالى».

مطالبة بالدعاء

كما ناشد فريق إدارة حساب حياة الفهد الجمهور بالدعاء لها في محنتها، قائلين: «دعواتكم، وَاسْتَعِينُوا بِالصَّبْرِ وَالصَّلَاةِ وَإِنَّهَا لَكَبِيرَةٌ إِلَّا عَلَى الْخَاشِعِينَ».

بداية الأزمة

وفي شهر أغسطس الماضي، تعرضت حياة الفهد لوعكة صحية دخلت على إثرها غرفة العناية المركزة، وذلك بعد إصابتها بمضاعفات خلال عملية القسطرة أدت إلى جلطة دماغية .

شائعات الوفاة

ومن جانبه، نفي رئيس الاتحاد الكويتي للإنتاج الفني والمسرحي خالد الراشد، في تصريح سابق لصحيفة «عكاظ»، بشكل قاطع الشائعات التي تم تداولها عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي حول وفاتها، مضيفاً أن الحالة الصحية للفنانة حياة الفهد تشهد تحسناً ملحوظاً واستجابة كبيرة للعلاج.