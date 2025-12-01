بعد عامين من الخلافات.. أيتن عامر تكشف سر انفصالها

The Egyptian artist Aiten Amer revealed new details about her separation, confirming that the decision was not the result of a moment of anger, but came after nearly two years of ongoing disputes that psychologically paved the way for the divorce step.

Behind the Scenes of the Separation

Aiten said during her appearance on the program "Sahibat Al-Saada," hosted by the Egyptian media personality Esaad Younis, that the period leading up to the separation was filled with tension and attempts at reconciliation, but she ultimately realized that continuing the relationship was no longer possible.

Aiten Amer added: "The step of separation did not happen overnight... Two years of push and pull psychologically prepared me for the decision."

How She Overcame the Experience of Separation

The artist explained that she deliberately chose not to announce the separation immediately, so she could finish filming the series "Anbar 6," noting that she did not want those around her to treat her with pity or sympathy.

She concluded her remarks by saying that the experience of separation was difficult, but she managed to overcome it due to her taking on significant responsibilities, stating: "I don't have the luxury of wasting my time in breakdown."