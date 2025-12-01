كشفت الفنانة المصرية أيتن عامر تفاصيل جديدة حول انفصالها، مؤكدة أن القرار لم يكن نتيجة لحظة غضب، بل جاء بعد نحو عامين من الخلافات المستمرة التي مهدت نفسيًا لخطوة الطلاق.

بعد عامين من الخلافات.. أيتن عامر تكشف سر انفصالها

كواليس الانفصال

وقالت أيتن، خلال لقائها في برنامج «صاحبة السعادة» التي تقدمه الإعلامية المصرية إسعاد يونس، إن مرحلة ما قبل الانفصال كانت مليئة بالتوتر ومحاولات الإصلاح، لكنها أدركت في النهاية أن استمرار العلاقة لم يعد ممكنًا.

وأضافت أيتن عامر: «خطوة الانفصال لم تحدث بين يوم وليلة.. سنتان من الشد والجذب مهدت نفسيًا للقرار».

كيفية تجاوزها تجربة الانفصال

وأوضحت الفنانة أنها تعمدت عدم الإعلان عن الانفصال فورًا، حتى تتمكن من إنهاء تصوير مسلسل «عنبر 6»، مشيرة إلى أنها لم ترغب في أن يتعامل معها المحيطون بشفقة أو تعاطف.

واختتمت أيتن حديثها أن تجربة الانفصال كانت صعبة، لكنها تمكنت من تجاوزها بسبب تحملها لمسؤوليات كبيرة، قائلة: «معنديش رفاهية إن أضيع وقتي في الانهيار».