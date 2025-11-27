في ليلة مضيئة اتّسعت للضوء والفن، حصد المصوّر السعودي محمد محتسب المركز الثاني عن عمله الفوتوغرافي «سوق الطيور القديم»، ضمن جوائز معرض «بين الشمس والقمر.. والفانوس والمشكاة» المصاحب لمهرجان الفنون الإسلامية في الشارقة، الذي يُقام تحت رعاية عضو المجلس الأعلى حاكم الشارقة الشيخ الدكتور سلطان بن محمد القاسمي.

وجاء إعلان الفوز خلال افتتاح الدورة الـ26 للمهرجان، التي انعقدت هذا العام تحت شعار «سراج»، واستضافتها كلية الفنون الجميلة والتصميم بجامعة الشارقة، بحضور واسع من الفنانين والمصورين والأكاديميين وطلاب الفنون من مختلف الدول، في احتفالية بصرية جمعت رؤى متجددة تحت مظلة الضوء والفن الإسلامي.

وشهد الافتتاح حضوراً لافتاً لمدير إدارة الشؤون الثقافية في دائرة الثقافة مدير مهرجان الفنون الإسلامية محمد القصير، وعميدة كلية الفنون الجميلة والتصميم الدكتورة نادية الحسني، ورئيس اتحاد المصورين العرب أديب شعبان، إلى جانب نخبة من المصوّرين والإعلاميين والمهتمين بفنون التصوير الفوتوغرافي.

ويُعد معرض «بين الشمس والقمر.. والفانوس والمشكاة» أحد أبرز محطات المهرجان، إذ ضم 36 عملاً فوتوغرافياً اختبرت جماليات الضوء بوصفه حكاية روحية وتعبيرية. وشارك فيه مصورون من دول متعددة قدّموا رؤى فنية تستكشف تفاصيل الحياة اليومية وتكويناتها اللونية بعمق وجاذبية.

ولفت عمل المصوّر السعودي محمد محتسب أنظار لجنة التحكيم التي أثنت على حساسيته العالية في التقاط الضوء وقدرته على تشكيل مشهد بصري متوازن يجمع بين جمالية اللحظة وقوة السرد. كما حظيت صورته باهتمام كبير من الجمهور والإعلاميين لما حملته من طابع توثيقي حيّ ولغة بصرية آسرة.

يُذكر أن محتسب يُعد من أكثر المصورين السعوديين والعرب حضوراً في جوائز التصوير العالمية، جامعاً في رصيده ما يزيد على 1,000 جائزة دولية في مسيرته الفوتوغرافية.

وفي تعليق على فوزه، قال محتسب: «سعيد بهذا التكريم في واحدة من أهم منصات الفن الإسلامي. التقطت العمل من قلب الحياة اليومية في إندونيسيا، وكان هدفي نقل قصة ضوئية صادقة تعكس روح المكان ودفء الناس. أشكر لجنة التحكيم وإمارة الشارقة على هذا الاحتفاء، وأهدي الفوز لوطني وإلى كل من دعم رحلتي الفوتوغرافية».

واختُتمت الفعالية بتكريم الفائزين والتقاط الصور التذكارية، وسط إشادة واسعة بحضور المصورين الخليجيين والعرب، الذين رسّخوا مكانتهم في أحد أهم المنابر العالمية المخصصة للتصوير الإسلامي.