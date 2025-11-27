On a bright night that embraced light and art, Saudi photographer Mohammed Muhtasib won second place for his photographic work "The Old Bird Market," as part of the awards at the exhibition "Between the Sun and the Moon... and the Lantern and the Mishkat," accompanying the Islamic Arts Festival in Sharjah, held under the patronage of the Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi.

The announcement of the award came during the opening of the 26th edition of the festival, which this year was held under the slogan "Siraj," hosted by the College of Fine Arts and Design at the University of Sharjah, with a wide attendance of artists, photographers, academics, and art students from various countries, in a visual celebration that gathered renewed visions under the umbrella of light and Islamic art.

The opening witnessed notable attendance from the Director of Cultural Affairs at the Department of Culture and the Director of the Islamic Arts Festival, Mohammed Al Qusair, the Dean of the College of Fine Arts and Design, Dr. Nadia Al Hasani, and the President of the Arab Photographers Union, Adeb Shaaban, alongside a select group of photographers, media professionals, and enthusiasts of photography arts.

The exhibition "Between the Sun and the Moon... and the Lantern and the Mishkat" is considered one of the most prominent highlights of the festival, featuring 36 photographic works that explored the aesthetics of light as a spiritual and expressive narrative. Photographers from multiple countries participated, presenting artistic visions that delve into the details of daily life and its color compositions with depth and allure.

The work of Saudi photographer Mohammed Muhtasib caught the attention of the jury, which praised his high sensitivity in capturing light and his ability to create a balanced visual scene that combines the beauty of the moment with the power of storytelling. His image also garnered significant interest from the audience and media due to its lively documentary character and captivating visual language.

It is noteworthy that Muhtasib is among the most prominent Saudi and Arab photographers in international photography awards, accumulating over 1,000 international awards throughout his photographic career.

Commenting on his win, Muhtasib said: "I am happy with this honor in one of the most important platforms for Islamic art. I captured the work from the heart of daily life in Indonesia, and my goal was to convey a sincere light story that reflects the spirit of the place and the warmth of the people. I thank the jury and the Emirate of Sharjah for this celebration, and I dedicate this win to my country and to everyone who supported my photographic journey."

The event concluded with the honoring of the winners and the taking of commemorative photos, amidst widespread praise for the presence of Gulf and Arab photographers, who have established their place in one of the most important global platforms dedicated to Islamic photography.