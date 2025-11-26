دخلت الفنانة المصرية إلهام شاهين في حالة من البكاء أثناء تكريمها في الدورة العاشرة التي تحمل اسمها ضمن فعاليات مهرجان شرم الشيخ الدولي لمسرح الشباب، معربة عن امتنانها لكل من ساهم في دعم مشوارها الفني.

صعوبات بدايات مشوارها الفني

وأوضحت شاهين خلال تكريمها أنها بدأت مسيرتها الفنية منذ السنة الأولى بالمعهد، مضيفة أنها كانت تنام ساعة أو ساعتين يوميًا فقط، مؤكدة: «أنا زمان اتبهدلت كتير وكنت ممكن أنام ساعة واحدة في اليوم وأحياناً أقل من كدا كمان».

تأثر إلهام شاهين بكلمات زملائها

وتأثرت شاهين أثناء عرض فيلم قصير بعنوان «اسم على مسمى»، تكريما لمسيرتها الفنية، حيث تحدث خلاله أصدقاؤها وزملاؤها عن إنجازاتها في السينما والمسرح، ولم تتمالك دموعها أمام الحضور، معبرة عن مدى محبتها وارتباطها بزملائها.

نجوم الفن يدعمون إلهام شاهين

وحرص عدد من نجوم الفن على الحضور لدعم تكريم إلهام شاهين من بينهم الفنانة يسرا، صابرين، سهير المرشدي، هالة سرحان، أمير شاهين وغيرهم من النجوم.

آخر أعمال إلهام شاهين

وكان آخرأعمال إلهام شاهين مشاركتها في موسم دراما رمضان الماضي بمسلسل «سيد الناس»، الذي جمع مجموعة من النجوم، منهم عمرو سعد، أحمد زاهر، أحمد رزق، ريم مصطفى، بشرى، إنجي المقدم، خالد الصاوي، نشوى مصطفى وغيرهم.