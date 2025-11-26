دخلت الفنانة المصرية إلهام شاهين في حالة من البكاء أثناء تكريمها في الدورة العاشرة التي تحمل اسمها ضمن فعاليات مهرجان شرم الشيخ الدولي لمسرح الشباب، معربة عن امتنانها لكل من ساهم في دعم مشوارها الفني.
صعوبات بدايات مشوارها الفني
وأوضحت شاهين خلال تكريمها أنها بدأت مسيرتها الفنية منذ السنة الأولى بالمعهد، مضيفة أنها كانت تنام ساعة أو ساعتين يوميًا فقط، مؤكدة: «أنا زمان اتبهدلت كتير وكنت ممكن أنام ساعة واحدة في اليوم وأحياناً أقل من كدا كمان».
تأثر إلهام شاهين بكلمات زملائها
وتأثرت شاهين أثناء عرض فيلم قصير بعنوان «اسم على مسمى»، تكريما لمسيرتها الفنية، حيث تحدث خلاله أصدقاؤها وزملاؤها عن إنجازاتها في السينما والمسرح، ولم تتمالك دموعها أمام الحضور، معبرة عن مدى محبتها وارتباطها بزملائها.
نجوم الفن يدعمون إلهام شاهين
وحرص عدد من نجوم الفن على الحضور لدعم تكريم إلهام شاهين من بينهم الفنانة يسرا، صابرين، سهير المرشدي، هالة سرحان، أمير شاهين وغيرهم من النجوم.
آخر أعمال إلهام شاهين
وكان آخرأعمال إلهام شاهين مشاركتها في موسم دراما رمضان الماضي بمسلسل «سيد الناس»، الذي جمع مجموعة من النجوم، منهم عمرو سعد، أحمد زاهر، أحمد رزق، ريم مصطفى، بشرى، إنجي المقدم، خالد الصاوي، نشوى مصطفى وغيرهم.
The Egyptian artist Elham Shahin broke down in tears during her honoring at the tenth edition named after her as part of the Sharm El-Sheikh International Festival for Youth Theater, expressing her gratitude to everyone who contributed to supporting her artistic journey.
The Difficulties of Her Early Artistic Journey
Shahin explained during her honoring that she began her artistic career in her first year at the institute, adding that she used to sleep only one or two hours a day, affirming: "I used to go through a lot back then, and I could sleep just one hour a day, and sometimes even less than that."
Elham Shahin's Emotional Response to Her Colleagues' Words
Shahin was moved during the screening of a short film titled "A Name That Fits," honoring her artistic journey, where her friends and colleagues spoke about her achievements in cinema and theater. She couldn't hold back her tears in front of the audience, expressing her love and connection to her colleagues.
Stars of Art Support Elham Shahin
A number of art stars made sure to attend to support Elham Shahin's honoring, including artists Yousra, Sabreen, Soheir El-Morshedy, Hala Sarhan, Amir Shahin, and other stars.
Elham Shahin's Latest Works
Elham Shahin's latest work was her participation in last Ramadan's drama season with the series "Sayed El-Nas," which featured a group of stars, including Amr Saad, Ahmed Zaher, Ahmed Rizk, Reem Mostafa, Bushra, Engy El-Muqaddim, Khaled El-Sawy, Nashwa Mustafa, and others.