The Egyptian artist Elham Shahin broke down in tears during her honoring at the tenth edition named after her as part of the Sharm El-Sheikh International Festival for Youth Theater, expressing her gratitude to everyone who contributed to supporting her artistic journey.

The Difficulties of Her Early Artistic Journey

Shahin explained during her honoring that she began her artistic career in her first year at the institute, adding that she used to sleep only one or two hours a day, affirming: "I used to go through a lot back then, and I could sleep just one hour a day, and sometimes even less than that."

Elham Shahin's Emotional Response to Her Colleagues' Words

Shahin was moved during the screening of a short film titled "A Name That Fits," honoring her artistic journey, where her friends and colleagues spoke about her achievements in cinema and theater. She couldn't hold back her tears in front of the audience, expressing her love and connection to her colleagues.

Stars of Art Support Elham Shahin

A number of art stars made sure to attend to support Elham Shahin's honoring, including artists Yousra, Sabreen, Soheir El-Morshedy, Hala Sarhan, Amir Shahin, and other stars.

Elham Shahin's Latest Works

Elham Shahin's latest work was her participation in last Ramadan's drama season with the series "Sayed El-Nas," which featured a group of stars, including Amr Saad, Ahmed Zaher, Ahmed Rizk, Reem Mostafa, Bushra, Engy El-Muqaddim, Khaled El-Sawy, Nashwa Mustafa, and others.