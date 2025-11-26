أعلنت الشركة المنتجة لفيلم «الست»، الذي تقوم ببطولته الفنانة المصرية منى زكي، عن طرح العمل في دور العرض السعودية يوم الخميس 11 ديسمبر القادم، وسط حالة من الترقب والحماس الكبير بين الجمهور.
«الست» يكشف أسراراً عن سيرة أم كلثوم
ويعد فيلم الست واحداً من أضخم مشاريع الإنتاج السينمائي المنتظرة، حيث يتناول العمل أسرارا جديدة في السيرة الذاتية لأم كلثوم وجوانب مختلفة في مشوارها.
صناع العمل
ويشارك في فيلم «الست» عدد من النجوم بجانب منى زكي، ومنهم عمرو سعد، آسر ياسين، محمد فراج، أحمد خالد صالح، بالإضافة إلى سيد رجب، وتامر نبيل وغيرهم ، والعمل من تأليف أحمد مراد وإخراج مروان حامد.
العرض الأول في مهرجان مراكش
كما يشهدفيلم «الست» عرضه العالمي الأول، ضمن فعاليات الدورة الـ22 من المهرجان الدولي للفيلم بمراكش، المقرر إقامتها في الفترة مابين 28 نوفمبر إلى 6 ديسمبر 2025، بمشاركة 82 فيلماً من 31 دولة، حيث تحدد عرضه يوم 3 ديسمبر.
آخر أعمال منى زكي السينمائية
وكان آخر أعمال منى زكى السينمائية فيلم رحلة 404، الذي دارت أحداثه في إطار اجتماعي درامي تشويقي، وحقق نجاحاً جماهيرياً في إيرادات التذاكر، وشاركها كل من محمد ممدوح، محمد فراج، خالد الصاوي، شيرين رضا وغيرهم، وتأليف محمد رجاء وإخراج هاني خليفة.
The production company of the film "Al-Sitt," starring the Egyptian actress Mona Zaki, announced the release of the work in Saudi theaters on Thursday, December 11, amidst a state of anticipation and great excitement among the audience.
"Al-Sitt" Reveals Secrets About Umm Kulthum's Life
The film "Al-Sitt" is considered one of the largest anticipated cinematic production projects, as it addresses new secrets in the biography of Umm Kulthum and various aspects of her journey.
The Creators of the Work
The film "Al-Sitt" features several stars alongside Mona Zaki, including Amr Saad, Asser Yassin, Mohamed Farag, Ahmed Khaled Saleh, in addition to Said Raga and Tamer Nabil, among others. The work is written by Ahmed Mourad and directed by Marwan Hamed.
World Premiere at Marrakech Film Festival
The film "Al-Sitt" is also set to have its world premiere during the 22nd edition of the Marrakech International Film Festival, scheduled to take place from November 28 to December 6, 2025, featuring 82 films from 31 countries, with its screening set for December 3.
Mona Zaki's Latest Cinematic Works
Mona Zaki's latest cinematic work was the film "Rehla 404," which took place in a dramatic social thriller context and achieved significant box office success. It co-starred Mohamed Mamdouh, Mohamed Farag, Khaled El Sawy, Sherine Reda, and others, with a script by Mohamed Ragaa and directed by Hani Khalifa.