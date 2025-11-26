أعلنت الشركة المنتجة لفيلم «الست»، الذي تقوم ببطولته الفنانة المصرية منى زكي، عن طرح العمل في دور العرض السعودية يوم الخميس 11 ديسمبر القادم، وسط حالة من الترقب والحماس الكبير بين الجمهور.

«الست» يكشف أسراراً عن سيرة أم كلثوم


ويعد فيلم الست واحداً من أضخم مشاريع الإنتاج السينمائي المنتظرة، حيث يتناول العمل أسرارا جديدة في السيرة الذاتية لأم كلثوم وجوانب مختلفة في مشوارها.

صناع العمل

ويشارك في فيلم «الست» عدد من النجوم بجانب منى زكي، ومنهم عمرو سعد، آسر ياسين، محمد فراج، أحمد خالد صالح، بالإضافة إلى سيد رجب، وتامر نبيل وغيرهم ، والعمل من تأليف أحمد مراد وإخراج مروان حامد.

العرض الأول في مهرجان مراكش

كما يشهدفيلم «الست» عرضه العالمي الأول، ضمن فعاليات الدورة الـ22 من المهرجان الدولي للفيلم بمراكش، المقرر إقامتها في الفترة مابين 28 نوفمبر إلى 6 ديسمبر 2025، بمشاركة 82 فيلماً من 31 دولة، حيث تحدد عرضه يوم 3 ديسمبر.

آخر أعمال منى زكي السينمائية

وكان آخر أعمال منى زكى السينمائية فيلم رحلة 404، الذي دارت أحداثه في إطار اجتماعي درامي تشويقي، وحقق نجاحاً جماهيرياً في إيرادات التذاكر، وشاركها كل من محمد ممدوح، محمد فراج، خالد الصاوي، شيرين رضا وغيرهم، وتأليف محمد رجاء وإخراج هاني خليفة.