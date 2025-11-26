The production company of the film "Al-Sitt," starring the Egyptian actress Mona Zaki, announced the release of the work in Saudi theaters on Thursday, December 11, amidst a state of anticipation and great excitement among the audience.

"Al-Sitt" Reveals Secrets About Umm Kulthum's Life



The film "Al-Sitt" is considered one of the largest anticipated cinematic production projects, as it addresses new secrets in the biography of Umm Kulthum and various aspects of her journey.

The Creators of the Work

The film "Al-Sitt" features several stars alongside Mona Zaki, including Amr Saad, Asser Yassin, Mohamed Farag, Ahmed Khaled Saleh, in addition to Said Raga and Tamer Nabil, among others. The work is written by Ahmed Mourad and directed by Marwan Hamed.

World Premiere at Marrakech Film Festival

The film "Al-Sitt" is also set to have its world premiere during the 22nd edition of the Marrakech International Film Festival, scheduled to take place from November 28 to December 6, 2025, featuring 82 films from 31 countries, with its screening set for December 3.

Mona Zaki's Latest Cinematic Works

Mona Zaki's latest cinematic work was the film "Rehla 404," which took place in a dramatic social thriller context and achieved significant box office success. It co-starred Mohamed Mamdouh, Mohamed Farag, Khaled El Sawy, Sherine Reda, and others, with a script by Mohamed Ragaa and directed by Hani Khalifa.