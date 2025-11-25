انضم الفنان المصري تامر هجرس إلى فريق عمل فيلم «عيلة دياب ع الباب»، الذي يقوم ببطولته محمد سعد، ومن المقرر أن يبدأ تصويره قريبًا، حيث يأتي هذا التعاقد بعد النجاح الكبير الذي حققه في فيلمه السابق «جوازة توكسيك».
تفاصيل الدور
وكشف هجرس في بيان صحفي أن دوره في الفيلم سيكون شخصية كوميدية جديدة لم يقدمها من قبل، موضحًا أن الدور مليء بالتفاصيل، ومتمنيًا أن ينال العمل إعجاب الجمهور.
أبطال الفيلم
ويضم فيلم «عيلة دياب ع الباب»، إلى جانب محمد سعد، عددًا من النجوم أبرزهم غادة عادل، هيدي كرم، دنيا سامي، نور إيهاب، والفنانة الشابة تونا ابنة الفنانة رانيا منصور، كما من المقرر التعاقد مع عدد من الفنانين الجدد خلال الفترة القادمة. ويتولى إخراج الفيلم المخرج وائل إحسان.
آخر أعمال تامر هجرس السينمائية
وكان آخر أعمال تامر هجرس السينمائية فيلم «جوازة توكسيك»، الذي شارك في بطولته كل من ليلى علوي، بيومي فؤاد، محمد أنور، ملك قورة وعدد من النجوم، ومن تأليف لؤي السيد وإخراج محمود كريم.
The Egyptian artist Tamer Hegras has joined the cast of the film "Ayla Diab A Al Bab," which stars Mohamed Saad, and filming is set to begin soon. This contract comes after the great success he achieved in his previous film "Gawaza Toxic."
Details of the Role
Hegras revealed in a press statement that his role in the film will be a new comedic character that he has not portrayed before, explaining that the role is full of details and hoping that the work will impress the audience.
Cast of the Film
The film "Ayla Diab A Al Bab" features, in addition to Mohamed Saad, several stars including Ghada Adel, Hedy Karam, Donia Sami, Nour Ihab, and the young artist Tuna, daughter of the artist Rania Mansour. It is also planned to contract with several new artists in the upcoming period. The film is directed by Wael Ihsan.
Tamer Hegras's Latest Cinematic Works
Tamer Hegras's latest cinematic work was the film "Gawaza Toxic," in which he co-starred with Laila Elwi, Bayoumi Fouad, Mohamed Anwar, Malak Qura, and several other stars, written by Louay El-Sayed and directed by Mahmoud Karim.