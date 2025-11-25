انضم الفنان المصري تامر هجرس إلى فريق عمل فيلم «عيلة دياب ع الباب»، الذي يقوم ببطولته محمد سعد، ومن المقرر أن يبدأ تصويره قريبًا، حيث يأتي هذا التعاقد بعد النجاح الكبير الذي حققه في فيلمه السابق «جوازة توكسيك».

تفاصيل الدور

وكشف هجرس في بيان صحفي أن دوره في الفيلم سيكون شخصية كوميدية جديدة لم يقدمها من قبل، موضحًا أن الدور مليء بالتفاصيل، ومتمنيًا أن ينال العمل إعجاب الجمهور.


أبطال الفيلم

ويضم فيلم «عيلة دياب ع الباب»، إلى جانب محمد سعد، عددًا من النجوم أبرزهم غادة عادل، هيدي كرم، دنيا سامي، نور إيهاب، والفنانة الشابة تونا ابنة الفنانة رانيا منصور، كما من المقرر التعاقد مع عدد من الفنانين الجدد خلال الفترة القادمة. ويتولى إخراج الفيلم المخرج وائل إحسان.


آخر أعمال تامر هجرس السينمائية

وكان آخر أعمال تامر هجرس السينمائية فيلم «جوازة توكسيك»، الذي شارك في بطولته كل من ليلى علوي، بيومي فؤاد، محمد أنور، ملك قورة وعدد من النجوم، ومن تأليف لؤي السيد وإخراج محمود كريم.