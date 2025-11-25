The Egyptian artist Tamer Hegras has joined the cast of the film "Ayla Diab A Al Bab," which stars Mohamed Saad, and filming is set to begin soon. This contract comes after the great success he achieved in his previous film "Gawaza Toxic."

Details of the Role

Hegras revealed in a press statement that his role in the film will be a new comedic character that he has not portrayed before, explaining that the role is full of details and hoping that the work will impress the audience.



Cast of the Film

The film "Ayla Diab A Al Bab" features, in addition to Mohamed Saad, several stars including Ghada Adel, Hedy Karam, Donia Sami, Nour Ihab, and the young artist Tuna, daughter of the artist Rania Mansour. It is also planned to contract with several new artists in the upcoming period. The film is directed by Wael Ihsan.



Tamer Hegras's Latest Cinematic Works

Tamer Hegras's latest cinematic work was the film "Gawaza Toxic," in which he co-starred with Laila Elwi, Bayoumi Fouad, Mohamed Anwar, Malak Qura, and several other stars, written by Louay El-Sayed and directed by Mahmoud Karim.