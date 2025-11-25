توفي نجم بوليود دارمندرا، أحد أبرز وجوه السينما الهندية، الاثنين عن عمر ناهز 89 عامًا، بعد وعكة صحية نقل على إثرها إلى أحد مستشفيات مومباي. ويُعد رحيل دارمندرا خسارة كبيرة لصناعة السينما الهندية التي فقدت واحدًا من أكثر ممثليها تأثيرا وشعبية.

وقال رئيس الوزراء ناريندرا مودي، في بيان عبر منصات التواصل، إنّ «وفاة دارمندرا تشكل نهاية حقبة في السينما الهندية»، مضيفًا أنّ الراحل «كان شخصية سينمائية بارزة، وممثلاً استثنائيًا أضفى سحرًا وعمقًا على كل دور أدّاه».

مسيرة امتدت 6 عقود

بدأ دارمندرا مسيرته الفنية في مطلع الستينات، قبل أن يحقق شهرته الواسعة عبر مزيج من الأدوار الرومانسية والكوميدية، إضافة إلى براعته في أفلام الحركة التي جعلته أحد أكثر نجوم بوليود حضورًا على الشاشة. وخلال مسيرته الطويلة، شارك في أكثر من 250 فيلما، وتحوّل إلى أحد أعمدة «السينما التجارية» في الهند.

ويُعد دوره الأشهر هو تجسيده لشخصية فيرو في الفيلم الكلاسيكي الأسطوري شولاي (Sholay) عام 1975، الذي يعتبر أحد أهم الأعمال في تاريخ السينما الهندية وأحد أكثرها تأثيرا جماهيريا.

أبرز أعمال دارمندرا

شولاي «لهيب» (1975): الفيلم الذي رسّخ نجوميته، حيث شكّل مع النجم أميتاب باتشان ثنائيا أصبح جزءًا من ذاكرة بوليود.

«الزهرة والحجر» (1966): أحد الأفلام التي انطلقت بها شهرته، ونال عنه إشادة واسعة.

«سيتا وغيتا» (1972): فيلم عائلي محبب شارك فيه إلى جانب هيما ماليني.

«الأخَوان دارام وفير» (1977): من أبرز أفلام الحركة والمغامرات في فترة السبعينيات.

«موكب الذكريات» (1973): فيلم له حضور قوي في الذاكرة السينمائية الهندية.

حضور سياسي وتكريمات

إلى جانب مسيرته السينمائية، شغل دارمندرا عضوية البرلمان الهندي بين عامي 2004 و2009. كما نال خلال مسيرته الفنية مجموعة من التكريمات، أبرزها وسام «بادما بوشان»، أحد أعلى الأوسمة المدنية في الهند.