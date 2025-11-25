Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated in a message on social media that "Dharmendra's death marks the end of an era in Indian cinema," adding that the late actor "was a prominent cinematic figure and an exceptional actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played."

A Career Spanning 6 Decades

Dharmendra began his artistic career in the early sixties, before achieving widespread fame through a mix of romantic and comedic roles, in addition to his prowess in action films that made him one of the most present stars on Bollywood screens. Throughout his long career, he appeared in over 250 films and became one of the pillars of "commercial cinema" in India.

His most famous role is his portrayal of Veeru in the legendary classic Sholay (1975), which is considered one of the most important works in the history of Indian cinema and one of the most influential among audiences.

Dharmendra's Most Notable Works

Sholay (1975): The film that cemented his stardom, where he formed a duo with Amitabh Bachchan that became part of Bollywood's memory.

"The Flower and the Stone" (1966): One of the films that launched his fame, receiving widespread acclaim.

"Sita and Geeta" (1972): A beloved family film in which he starred alongside Hema Malini.

"The Brothers Dharam and Veer" (1977): One of the most prominent action and adventure films of the seventies.

"The Procession of Memories" (1973): A film with a strong presence in Indian cinematic memory.

Political Presence and Honors

In addition to his film career, Dharmendra served as a member of the Indian Parliament from 2004 to 2009. He also received several honors throughout his artistic career, most notably the "Padma Bhushan," one of the highest civilian awards in India.