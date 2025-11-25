توفي نجم بوليود دارمندرا، أحد أبرز وجوه السينما الهندية، الاثنين عن عمر ناهز 89 عامًا، بعد وعكة صحية نقل على إثرها إلى أحد مستشفيات مومباي. ويُعد رحيل دارمندرا خسارة كبيرة لصناعة السينما الهندية التي فقدت واحدًا من أكثر ممثليها تأثيرا وشعبية.
وقال رئيس الوزراء ناريندرا مودي، في بيان عبر منصات التواصل، إنّ «وفاة دارمندرا تشكل نهاية حقبة في السينما الهندية»، مضيفًا أنّ الراحل «كان شخصية سينمائية بارزة، وممثلاً استثنائيًا أضفى سحرًا وعمقًا على كل دور أدّاه».
مسيرة امتدت 6 عقود
بدأ دارمندرا مسيرته الفنية في مطلع الستينات، قبل أن يحقق شهرته الواسعة عبر مزيج من الأدوار الرومانسية والكوميدية، إضافة إلى براعته في أفلام الحركة التي جعلته أحد أكثر نجوم بوليود حضورًا على الشاشة. وخلال مسيرته الطويلة، شارك في أكثر من 250 فيلما، وتحوّل إلى أحد أعمدة «السينما التجارية» في الهند.
ويُعد دوره الأشهر هو تجسيده لشخصية فيرو في الفيلم الكلاسيكي الأسطوري شولاي (Sholay) عام 1975، الذي يعتبر أحد أهم الأعمال في تاريخ السينما الهندية وأحد أكثرها تأثيرا جماهيريا.
أبرز أعمال دارمندرا
شولاي «لهيب» (1975): الفيلم الذي رسّخ نجوميته، حيث شكّل مع النجم أميتاب باتشان ثنائيا أصبح جزءًا من ذاكرة بوليود.
«الزهرة والحجر» (1966): أحد الأفلام التي انطلقت بها شهرته، ونال عنه إشادة واسعة.
«سيتا وغيتا» (1972): فيلم عائلي محبب شارك فيه إلى جانب هيما ماليني.
«الأخَوان دارام وفير» (1977): من أبرز أفلام الحركة والمغامرات في فترة السبعينيات.
«موكب الذكريات» (1973): فيلم له حضور قوي في الذاكرة السينمائية الهندية.
حضور سياسي وتكريمات
إلى جانب مسيرته السينمائية، شغل دارمندرا عضوية البرلمان الهندي بين عامي 2004 و2009. كما نال خلال مسيرته الفنية مجموعة من التكريمات، أبرزها وسام «بادما بوشان»، أحد أعلى الأوسمة المدنية في الهند.
Bollywood star Dharmendra, one of the most prominent faces of Indian cinema, passed away on Monday at the age of 89, after a health crisis that led to his hospitalization in Mumbai. Dharmendra's departure is a significant loss for the Indian film industry, which has lost one of its most influential and popular actors.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated in a message on social media that "Dharmendra's death marks the end of an era in Indian cinema," adding that the late actor "was a prominent cinematic figure and an exceptional actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played."
A Career Spanning 6 Decades
Dharmendra began his artistic career in the early sixties, before achieving widespread fame through a mix of romantic and comedic roles, in addition to his prowess in action films that made him one of the most present stars on Bollywood screens. Throughout his long career, he appeared in over 250 films and became one of the pillars of "commercial cinema" in India.
His most famous role is his portrayal of Veeru in the legendary classic Sholay (1975), which is considered one of the most important works in the history of Indian cinema and one of the most influential among audiences.
Dharmendra's Most Notable Works
Sholay (1975): The film that cemented his stardom, where he formed a duo with Amitabh Bachchan that became part of Bollywood's memory.
"The Flower and the Stone" (1966): One of the films that launched his fame, receiving widespread acclaim.
"Sita and Geeta" (1972): A beloved family film in which he starred alongside Hema Malini.
"The Brothers Dharam and Veer" (1977): One of the most prominent action and adventure films of the seventies.
"The Procession of Memories" (1973): A film with a strong presence in Indian cinematic memory.
Political Presence and Honors
In addition to his film career, Dharmendra served as a member of the Indian Parliament from 2004 to 2009. He also received several honors throughout his artistic career, most notably the "Padma Bhushan," one of the highest civilian awards in India.