تنافس الفنانة المصرية ياسمين رئيس في الموسم الرمضاني 2026 من خلال مسلسل «اسأل روحك»، من تأليف محمد الحناوي وإخراج رضا عبدالرازق، المقرر بدء تصويره قريباً.
أحدث الأعمال
كما انتهت ياسمين من تصوير فيلم «الست لما» إلى جانب يسرا، درة، ودنيا سامي، عمرو عبدالجليل، انتصار وغيرهم، والعمل من تأليف كيرو أيمن ومصطفى بدوي وإخراج خالد أبو غري، ويأتي المسلسل في إطار اجتماعي.
نجاح تجاري
وكان أحدث أعمال ياسمين رئيس فيلم «ماما وبابا»، قد حقق إيرادات كبيرة في السينمات وصلت إلى 15 مليون جنيه في مصر، واقتربت من 16 مليون ريال في السعودية.
أبطال الفيلم
وينتمي الفيلم إلى الكوميديا الاجتماعية، وهو من بطولة ياسمين رئيس ومحمد عبدالرحمن الشهير بـ«توتا»، ويشاركهم كل من وئام مجدي، محمد المحمدي، حنان يوسف، سامي مغاوري وغيرهم، والعمل من تأليف ورشة براح، وإخراج أحمد القيعي.
أعمال رمضان 2025
شاركت ياسمين رئيس في الموسم الرمضاني 2025 بمسلسل «منتهي الصلاحية» إلى جانب محمد فراج، هبة مجدي، وتامر نبيل، كما عُرض لها مسلسل «جودر 2» بمشاركة ياسر جلال، جيهان الشماشرجي، أحمد فتحي، وفاء عامر وغيرهم.
The Egyptian artist Yasmin Raees competes in the Ramadan season 2026 with the series "Ask Your Soul," written by Mohamed El-Hanawy and directed by Reda Abdelrazek, which is set to begin filming soon.
Latest Works
Yasmin has also finished filming the movie "The Lady When" alongside Yousra, Dora, Donia Sami, Amr Abdelgelil, Entsar, and others. The work is written by Kiro Ayman and Mostafa Badawy and directed by Khaled Abu Gharri, and the series comes in a social context.
Commercial Success
Yasmin Raees's latest work, the film "Mama and Baba," achieved significant box office revenues, reaching 15 million Egyptian pounds in cinemas, and nearly 16 million riyals in Saudi Arabia.
Cast of the Film
The film belongs to the social comedy genre and stars Yasmin Raees and Mohamed Abdelrahman, known as "Tota." They are joined by Weam Magdy, Mohamed El-Mohamady, Hanan Youssef, Sami Maghawry, and others. The work is written by the Barah Workshop and directed by Ahmed El-Qaii.
Ramadan Works 2025
Yasmin Raees participated in the Ramadan season 2025 with the series "Expired" alongside Mohamed Farag, Heba Magdy, and Tamer Nabil. Additionally, her series "Jodr 2" was aired featuring Yasser Galal, Jihan El-Shamashirgi, Ahmed Fathy, Wafaa Amer, and others.