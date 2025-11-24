The Egyptian artist Yasmin Raees competes in the Ramadan season 2026 with the series "Ask Your Soul," written by Mohamed El-Hanawy and directed by Reda Abdelrazek, which is set to begin filming soon.

Latest Works

Yasmin has also finished filming the movie "The Lady When" alongside Yousra, Dora, Donia Sami, Amr Abdelgelil, Entsar, and others. The work is written by Kiro Ayman and Mostafa Badawy and directed by Khaled Abu Gharri, and the series comes in a social context.

Commercial Success

Yasmin Raees's latest work, the film "Mama and Baba," achieved significant box office revenues, reaching 15 million Egyptian pounds in cinemas, and nearly 16 million riyals in Saudi Arabia.

Cast of the Film

The film belongs to the social comedy genre and stars Yasmin Raees and Mohamed Abdelrahman, known as "Tota." They are joined by Weam Magdy, Mohamed El-Mohamady, Hanan Youssef, Sami Maghawry, and others. The work is written by the Barah Workshop and directed by Ahmed El-Qaii.

Ramadan Works 2025

Yasmin Raees participated in the Ramadan season 2025 with the series "Expired" alongside Mohamed Farag, Heba Magdy, and Tamer Nabil. Additionally, her series "Jodr 2" was aired featuring Yasser Galal, Jihan El-Shamashirgi, Ahmed Fathy, Wafaa Amer, and others.