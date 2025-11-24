تنافس الفنانة المصرية ياسمين رئيس في الموسم الرمضاني 2026 من خلال مسلسل «اسأل روحك»، من تأليف محمد الحناوي وإخراج رضا عبدالرازق، المقرر بدء تصويره قريباً.

أحدث الأعمال

كما انتهت ياسمين من تصوير فيلم «الست لما» إلى جانب يسرا، درة، ودنيا سامي، عمرو عبدالجليل، انتصار وغيرهم، والعمل من تأليف كيرو أيمن ومصطفى بدوي وإخراج خالد أبو غري، ويأتي المسلسل في إطار اجتماعي.

نجاح تجاري

وكان أحدث أعمال ياسمين رئيس فيلم «ماما وبابا»، قد حقق إيرادات كبيرة في السينمات وصلت إلى 15 مليون جنيه في مصر، واقتربت من 16 مليون ريال في السعودية.

أبطال الفيلم

وينتمي الفيلم إلى الكوميديا الاجتماعية، وهو من بطولة ياسمين رئيس ومحمد عبدالرحمن الشهير بـ«توتا»، ويشاركهم كل من وئام مجدي، محمد المحمدي، حنان يوسف، سامي مغاوري وغيرهم، والعمل من تأليف ورشة براح، وإخراج أحمد القيعي.

أعمال رمضان 2025

شاركت ياسمين رئيس في الموسم الرمضاني 2025 بمسلسل «منتهي الصلاحية» إلى جانب محمد فراج، هبة مجدي، وتامر نبيل، كما عُرض لها مسلسل «جودر 2» بمشاركة ياسر جلال، جيهان الشماشرجي، أحمد فتحي، وفاء عامر وغيرهم.