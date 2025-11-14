The Arabic poem has undergone fundamental transformations, yet it has retained its essence throughout its stages. The muwashshahat of Andalusia did not diminish the nuances of Jarir and Al-Farazdaq, nor did it eliminate the rhythmic patterns of the vertical poetry of Al-Jawahiri and Al-Bardouni, nor did the prose of Ansi Al-Haj challenge the rhythmic patterns of Adonis. It can be said that before the digital age, each poet had their unique fingerprint that no one else shared, while these days, there is a predominance of similarity among texts, which has deprived the audience of the ability to distinguish between one poet and another. This has multiplied the threat of poets' fingerprints melting away, as some rely on cutting, pasting, and cloning. Here, we present a survey of the opinions of poets and critics on the issue to scrutinize the reasons and question the outcomes. Poet Mohammed Khadr believes that the similarity arises from poets' convictions that poetry is a collection of inherited artistic and academic certainties from the rich legacy of Arabic poetry. He added that the poet or the composer masters the lesson in the familiar models and then does not stray from them, which limits uniqueness and experimentation. He pointed out that in prose poetry, the situation seems quite different, as it inherently tries each time to innovate its own world through new images or linguistic experimentation and different internal rhythms, affirming that prose poetry has not escaped similarity in many of its experiences, and some have attempted to codify and frame this form without paying attention to the importance of experimentation and special sensitivity.

Poet Issam Faqiri argues that poems in the last two decades are similar, even if they are beautiful in their language, images, and structures. He emphasizes that he can hardly grasp a fundamental difference that returns each text to its author, and there is nothing in them that indicates or points to it. He noted the blatant reincarnation that heralds the entry of Arabic poetry into a dangerous phase that may lead to the loss of its identity and the disintegration of its features. He attributed the issue to the influence of poets and their obsession with the distorted models produced by individual experiences, which have been widely promoted by poetry competitions that open a broad promotional door to let in whoever and whatever resembles them. He criticized the emphasis on complexity as a major advantage over simplicity and coherence, under vague labels that lead to nothing, stating that bringing these experiences has isolated the poem from itself, creating its verses within its verses, not within a structure and unity. Each verse has gone on to gather the world within itself to the extent that meanings overflow from its vessel, exceeding its needs and those of the poem.

Poet Zaki Al-Ali pointed out that similarity is not a product of the last two decades, nor is it a product of our current time. He noted that poetry since its inception has not been isolated from the influence of the creator by copying from poets or by being inspired by significant previous experiences, recalling Jabir bin Hani Al-Taghlibi, the author of the earliest Meem poem that preceded the Mu'allaqat of Zuhair and Antara. His work was not merely a text; it was a formal and literary model that guided the poets who came after him, who imitated him in style, meter, rhyme, and themes. Thus, the poetic history continued along the path of repeating influences, with only a slight opportunity for the creative poet who possesses internal uniqueness that qualifies them to escape the shadows of the greats. Al-Ali affirmed that similarity is not a product of the current era, but rather a poetic tradition related to the nature of creativity itself in terms of the influencer and the influenced. He explained that a poet who possesses their unique fingerprint is a poet who creates a framework and form that revolves around it, comparing them to the dragonfly in the kingdom of bees. He considered the overlap of poetic voices an authentic condition in the history of poetry, not specific to one era over another, as the creators in a single poetic generation are fewer than the fingers on one hand, while those who are contemporaneous with them are echoes and copies of them. Although it may seem to the reader that the texts are similar in tone and concern, what is happening is merely a continuation of a poetic pattern throughout its long history, affirming that what we see today is not a new case or a characteristic of contemporary poetry, but rather an old equation of influence, effect, and divergence. Arabic poetry is an inevitable and continuous result of the individual voice influencing the collective. Poet Zaid Hashid considered the absence of awareness of the essence of poetry as one of the main reasons that have spread this phenomenon. He added, "If you ask me what the essence of poetry is, I would say: honesty, and in other words, approaching genuine emotion and avoiding artificiality," affirming that through honesty, uniqueness is achieved.

Ahmed Al-Majed: Some is intentional, and some is a product of the nature of the form

Some intersections produce similarity intentionally, while others arise from the nature of the form chosen for the poem. In poetry competitions with a fixed approach, poets manipulate to gain the approval of the judging panels by imitating the winning poems from previous editions, resulting in deliberate similarity in the spirits of the poems. Al-Majed pointed out that this is an indirect collusion between the contestant and the judge, especially when the judge's mood is conventional and unrenewed, welcoming reincarnation and recycling without questioning it. They prefer the meaning even if they have heard its echoes before. Here, competitions do not seek uniqueness as much as they seek the familiar rhythm of the platform.

He added: On the other hand, the nature of the metered vertical poetry leads to similarity due to the rhyme words that create common pathways among poets. Either the poet relies on the rhyme words they have chosen and records them as a guiding reference to generate their ideas, or they generate their ideas beforehand and then choose what fits their concept from the rhyme words.

Al-Majed affirmed that there are poets who fear ambiguity that differs from what the reader is accustomed to, and thus they follow a path closer to understanding, largely based on the readers' memories and their familiarities. This issue applies to the easy yet elusive, which is not always elusive because it touches the surfaces of people's minds, falling within the areas of their daily dialogues or shared perceptions. Poets are monitoring the same area, increasing the probabilities of similarity. Similarity that was once blessed by ancient critics, led by Al-Jahiz, who made formulation central to creativity and considered meanings and ideas permissible and available on the roads, diminishing their value.

Al-Majed clarified that many critics did not only ignore similarity but also neglected the borrowing among poets under the pretext of developing the formulation at the expense of the ownership and uniqueness of ideas, justifying unintentional similarity as akin to the hoof falling on the hoof and like a group of sheep of the ancestors digested by the lion poet. The result is that the system that does not center intellectual creativity and uniqueness has automatically led to the prevalence of poetic similarity and the rise of its probabilities.

Afrah Moazna: What is written for the platform cannot be compared to writing that evokes wonder

The claim of the absence of uniqueness implies that there is no creativity or distinguished literary output, and this categorical judgment cannot be issued without a measure or statistical study on that. Uniqueness that places the audience's taste as a measure is considered an injustice to the poem of rhythmic patterns and the prose text. This reminds us of impressionistic criticism in its early beginnings, where there were no controls or defined frameworks.

As for similarity, it is in the prose text stepping out of its garment to wear the garment of rhythmic poetry in style, themes, delving into images, poetic symbols, and rhetorical density. It has also built for itself an internal rhythm to the extent that it becomes confusing between the rhythmic text and the prose text. This makes me recall what Sami Mahdi said: "The prose poem is a small wall that tempts one to climb with both legs." This makes me stand questioning: Is the prose poem meant here the rhythmic poem as it was called by Nazik Al-Malaika and Al-Sayyab? Or is it meant what exists now, "the absence of meter and rhyme"?!

Afrah Moazna attributed this to social media, which has imposed a rapid and abundant cultural exchange and exposure to works, making literary texts present in the mind. As soon as you write, your influence from other texts appears, and here similarity emerges. If the writer delays and gives themselves a little time, working on what is called 'clearing,' the differentiation of literary works would become evident.

Afrah believes that the influence of distinguished models of poetry has created a kind of similarity among the majority of poets, and she expressed her reservations about undervaluing literary output. There is variation, even if the degree of uniqueness differs from one text to another, noting that uniqueness is the result of vision, awareness, and genuine experience. Modern poetry may have lost its uniqueness when it became written for the platform rather than for wonder, and due to the weakness of serious criticism. However, despite this, there are still poets working in the shadows on their creative output, restoring to poetry its glow and vitality, because uniqueness does not die; rather, it goes through periods of distribution between strength and weakness.



