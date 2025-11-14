مرّت القصيدة العربية بتحوّلات جوهرية، إلا أنها احتفظتْ طيلة مراحلها بكينونتها، فلم تنل موشحات الأندلس؛ من نقائض جرير والفرزدق، ولم تلغ تفعيلة درويش عامودية الجواهري والبردوني، ولا تطاولت نثريّة أنسي الحاج على تفعيلة أدونيس؛ ويمكن القول إنه قبل العصر الرقمي كان لكل شاعر بصمته التي لا يشاركه فيها أحد، فيما طغى هذه الأيام؛ التشابه بين النصوص؛ ما أفقد المتلقي القدرة على التفريق بين شاعر وآخر، وضاعف تهديد بصمة الشعراء بالذوبان، باعتماد البعض على القصّ واللزق والاستنساخ، وهنا استطلاع وجهات نظر شعراء ونقاد حول القضية لتمحيص الأسباب ومساءلة النتائج؛ فيرى الشاعر محمد خضر، أن التشابه ناتج عن قناعات شعراء بأن الشعر مجموعة من المُسلّمات الفنية والمدرسية المتوارثة من مدونة الشعر العربي العريقة.. وأضاف: يتقن الشاعر أو الناظم الدرس في نماذجه المتعارف عليها ثم لا يبرحها.. ما يحد من الفرادة والتجريب، لافتاً إلى أنه في قصيدة النثر يبدو الأمر مختلفاً إلى حد كبير، كونها بطبيعتها تحاول في كل مرة أن تبتكر عالمها الخاص من خلال الصور الجديدة أو التجريب اللغوي والإيقاع الداخلي المختلف، مؤكداً أن قصيدة النثر لم تنجُ من التشابه في كثير من تجاربها، ومحاولة البعض تقعيد هذا الشكل وتأطيره، دون الانتباه إلى أهمية التجريب والحساسية الخاصة.

ويذهب الشاعر عصام فقيري إلى أنّ القصائد في العقدين الأخيرين تتشابه، وإن كانت جميلة في لغتها وصورها وتراكيبها، مؤكداً أنّه لا يكاد يقبض من هذه القصائد على فرق جوهري يعيد كل نص إلى صاحبه، وليس فيها ما يشير إليه أو يدلّ عليه، لافتاً إلى التناسخ الفج الذي يؤذن بدخول القصيدة العربية مرحلة خطرة ربما تتسبب في ضياع هويتها وانفراط ملامحها، وأرجع الإشكالية إلى تأثر الشعراء وهوسهم بالنماذج الممسوخة التي أفرزتها تجارب الأفراد، وفتحت لها المسابقات الشعرية باباً ترويجياً واسعاً تُدْخِل منه من تشاء وما تشاء من أشباهها وأشباههم، وإيلاء التعقيد ميزة كبرى على السلاسة والاتساق، تحت مسميات عائمة لا تفضي إلى شيء، وأنّ جلب هذه التجارب عزل القصيدة عن نفسها، لتصنع أبياتها داخل أبياتها، لا داخلها بنية ووحدة، فمضى كل بيت يحشد الدنيا في جوفه، للحد الذي يجعل المعاني تطفح من إنائه، وبما يفيض عن حاجته وحاجة القصيدة.

ولفت الشاعر زكي العلي إلى أنّ التشابه ليس وليد العقدين الأخيرين، وليس وليد زمننا الحالي، مشيراً إلى أن الشعر منذ نشأته لم يكن معزولاً عن تأثير المبدع بنسخه من الشعراء أو بمعزل عن استلهام التجارب المهمة السابقة، مستعيداً جابر بن حُني التغلبي، صاحب القصيدة الميمية الأقدم التي سبقت معلقتَي زهير وعنترة. ولم يكن عمله مجرد نصّ وحسب، بل كان نموذجاً شكلياً وأدبياً وجّه الشعراء الذين جاءوا بعده، فقلّدوه في الأسلوب والبحر والروي والموضوعات. وهكذا استمر التاريخ الشعري في مسار تكرار التأثيرات، مع فرصة ضئيلة فقط للشاعر المبدع الذي يملك فرادته الداخلية التي تؤهله للانفلات من ظلال الكبار، وأكد العلي أنّ التشابه ليس وليد العصر الحالي، بل سُنّة شعرية متعلقة بطبيعة الإبداع نفسه من حيث المؤثر والمتأثر به، موضحاً أن الشاعر الذي يمتلك بصمته الخاصة، شاعر صانع لإطار وشكل يدور في فلكه، وشبهه باليعسوب في مملكة النحل، وعدّ تداخل الأصوات الشعرية حالة أصيلة في تاريخ الشعر، لا تختص بعصر دون آخر، كون المبدعين في الجيل الشعري الواحد أقل من أصابع اليد، وما دونهم من الشعراء المجايلين صدى ونسخ عنهم، وإن بدا للقارئ أن النصوص تتشابه في النبرة والهمّ، إلا أن ما يحدث ليس إلا استمراراً لنمط شعري عبر تاريخه الطويل: مؤكداً أن ما نراه اليوم ليس حالة جديدة، أو سمة للشعر المعاصر، وإنما معادلة قديمة من التأثر والتأثير والمغايرة، والشعر العربي نتيجة حتمية ومستمرة للصوت الفردي المؤثر في الجماعي. وعدّ الشاعر زايد حاشد غياب الوعي بحقيقة الشعر من أهم الأسباب التي أشاعت هذه الظاهرة، وأضاف: لو سألتني ما حقيقة الشعر سأقول لك: الصدق، وبمعنى آخر الاقتراب من الانفعال الصادق والبعد عن الافتعال، مؤكداً أنه بالصدق تتحقق الفرادة.

أحمد الماجد: بعضها مقصود وبعضها نتاج طبيعة الشكل

بعض التقاطعات تنتج التشابه بشكل مقصود، أما بعضها فناتجة عن طبيعة الشكل الذي اختير للقصيدة، وفي المسابقات الشعرية ذات النهج الثابت، يتحايل الشعراء لحيازة رضا لجان التحكيم بمحاكاة القصائد الفائزة في النسخ السابقة، فينتج تشابه متعمد في أرواح القصائد، ولفت الماجد إلى أنّ هذا تحايل متوافق عليه بشكل غير مباشر من المتسابق والمحكم، خاصة حين تكون مزاجية المحكم نمطية وغير متجددة ترحب بالتناسخ وإعادة التدوير ولا تستشكلها، فهو يستحسن المعنى ولو سمع أشباهه مسبقاً، فالمسابقات هنا لا تبحث عن التفرد بقدر ما تبحث عن الرتم المعهود للمنصة.

وأضاف: من جهة أخرى، طبيعة الشعر العمودي المقفى تؤدي للتشابه بسبب كلمات القافية التي تشكل مسارات مشتركة بين الشعراء. فإما أن يعتمد الشاعر على كلمات القافية التي اختارها فيدونها أمامه كدليل إرشادي لتوليد أفكاره، أو يولد أفكاره مسبقاً ثم يختار ما يناسب فكرته من كلمات القافية.

وأكد الماجد أنّ هناك شعراء يخشون الغموض الذي يختلف عما اعتاد عليه القارئ وبالتالي يسلكون طريقاً أقرب للفهم المبني جله على حافظة القراء ومألوفاتهم، وهذه الإشكالية تنطبق على السهل الممتنع الذي لا يكون ممتنعاً دائما لأنه يمس سطوح أذهان الناس، ويقع في مناطق حواراتهم اليومية أو إدراكاتهم المشتركة، يترصد الشعراء نفس المنطقة فتزداد احتماليات التشابه. تشابه كان مباركاً لدى النقاد القدامى وعلى رأسهم الجاحظ الذي جعل الصياغة محورية الإبداع واعتبر المعاني والأفكار مباحة ومتاحة على الطرقات حاطّاً من فضلها.

وأوضح الماجد أنّ نقاداً كثيرين لم يتجاهلوا التشابه وحسب، بل أهملوا التسارق بين الشعراء بحجة تطوير الصياغة على حساب ملكية وتفرد الأفكار، مبررين التشابه والتطابق غير المتعمد أنه كوقوع الحافر على الحافر وكمجموعة خراف الأسلاف المهضومة من الشاعر الأسد، وحصيلة ذلك أن المنظومة التي لا تُمحور الإبداع الفكري والتفرد أدت تلقائياً لرواج التشابه الشعري وتصاعد احتمالاته.

أفراح مؤذنه: ما يُكتب للمنصة لا يقارن بكتابة الدهشة

القول بغياب الفرادة، يعني بأنّه لا يوجد إبداع، أو نتاج أدبي مُتميّز، وهذا الحكم القطعيّ لا يمكن أن يصدر من غير مقياس أو دراسة إحصائية بذلك، فالتفرّد الذي يضع ذائقة الجمهور مقياساً يُعدّ إجحافاً في حق قصيدة التّفعيلة والنص النثري. هذا ما يُذكّرنا بالنقد الانطباعي في بداياته الأولى، إذ لا ضوابط ولا أطر محدّدة.

أما عن التّشابه، فهو في خروج النص النثري من ثوبه ليرتدي ثوب قصيدة التفعيلة في الأسلوب، والموضوعات، والتوغل في الصور، والرموز الشعرية، والتكثيف البلاغي، كما أنها بنت لنفسها إيقاعاً داخلياً حتى يلتبس عليك الأمر بين النص التفعيلي والنثري، وهذا يجعلني أستذكر ما قاله: سامي مهدي: «قصيدة النثر حائط صغير يغري بتسلِّقه الرجلين»، وهذا يجعلني أقف متسائلة: هل يقصد منها قصيدة النثر التفعيلة كما كانت تطلق عليها نازك الملائكة والسياب؟! أم المقصود بها ما هو موجود الآن «الخلو من الوزن والقافية»؟!.

وعزتْ أفراح مؤذنه إلى: التواصل الاجتماعي، بما فرضه من مثاقفة ومكاشفة على الأعمال بشكل سريع وبكثرة يجعل النصوص الأدبية حاضرة في الذهن، فما إن تكتب إلا ويظهر تأثرك بالنصوص الأخرى، وهنا يظهر التشابه، فلو تأخر الكاتب وأمهل نفسه قليلاً من الوقت، وعمل على ما يسمى بالتخلية لظهر جلياً تمايز الأعمال الأدبية.

وترى أفراح أن التأثر بالنماذج المتميزة من الشعر أحدثت نوعاً من التشابه بين غالبيّة الشّعراء، وأبدت تحفظها على بخس المنتج الأدبي حقه، فهناك تباين وإن اختلفت نسبة الفرادة من نص إلى آخر، لافتةً إلى أنّ الفرادة نتيجة رؤية ووعي وتجربة صادقة. فالشعر الحديث ربّما فقد فرادته حين صار يُكتب للمنصّة لا للدّهشة. وضعف النقد الجاد. إلا أنه بالرغم من ذلك، لا يزال هناك شعراء يشتغلون في الظلّ على نتاجهم الإبداعي، ويُعيدون إلى الشعر وهجه وحيويّته، لأنّ الفرادة لا تموت، بل تمرّ عليها فترات توزّعها بين القوّة والضغف.