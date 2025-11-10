بدور القاسمي تطلق كتاب «الشارقة: عاصمة الثقافة»

The Chairperson of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, witnessed the launch of the book "Sharjah: Capital of Culture," a work that documents the journey of an emirate that has made culture its covenant and creativity its language to communicate with the world.

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi states: “Sharjah continues its cultural journey in bridging the gap between heritage and innovation, illuminating the world with knowledge, creativity, and human connection.” Her words encapsulate the essence of this publication, which combines beauty and knowledge in seven chapters that span architecture and arts to education, environment, literature, museums, and handicrafts, creating a comprehensive scene that reflects the pulse and spirit of the emirate.

The book is not merely a visual documentation but an intellectual and visual journey that highlights how Sharjah has shaped its identity between history and modernity, becoming a bridge connecting cultures, a harbor for thought, and a space for creative human art. Among its pages, landmarks such as the heart of Sharjah, the House of Wisdom, the Sharjah Mosque, and the Mleiha National Park shine, witnessing a civilizational project that sees beauty as a path to awareness.

In his speech, Ahmed Obaid Al Qusair, the Executive Director of "Shurooq," affirmed that the book embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, who has made culture a cornerstone for human development, praising the role of Her Highness Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi in conveying Sharjah's message to the world through the language of art and knowledge.

As for Prosper Assouline, he said: “Working on the Sharjah book was a special privilege, as it is a city that celebrates its heritage while also celebrating the future, giving culture its renewed features.”

The launch event at the House of Wisdom was a complete celebration of the senses, where visual and musical performances harmonized with traditional Emirati handicraft displays presented by the "Irthi" Council, alongside a live demonstration of Arabic calligraphy by artist Oday Al Shalah, and an authentic Emirati cooking experience created by Chef Mira Al Naqbi, making the event a feast for the soul before being a feast for the eyes.

The book solidifies Sharjah's presence as a global cultural beacon and documents its achievements that have earned it UNESCO titles, from "Capital of Arab Culture" (1998) to "Capital of Islamic Culture" (2014) and "World Book Capital" (2019), in addition to the inclusion of the "Al Faya" site on the World Heritage list.

"Sharjah: Capital of Culture"

is not just a luxurious publication but an aesthetic and human document for a city that believes that culture is not a luxury but a path to enlightenment.

The book is available at the House of Wisdom, on Assouline.com, and in a selection of global bookstores.