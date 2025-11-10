شهدت رئيسة هيئة الشارقة (شروق) الشيخة بدور بنت سلطان القاسمي، إطلاق كتاب «الشارقة: عاصمة الثقافة»، في عملٍ يوثق رحلة إمارةٍ صنعت من الثقافة ميثاقها، ومن الإبداع لغتها التي يخاطب بها العالم.

بدور القاسمي تطلق كتاب «الشارقة: عاصمة الثقافة»

تقول الشيخة بدور القاسمي: «تواصل الشارقة مسيرتها الثقافية في مدّ الجسور بين التراث والابتكار، لتضيء العالم بالمعرفة والإبداع والتواصل الإنساني». وتلخص كلماتها جوهر هذا الإصدار الذي يجمع بين الجمال والمعرفة في سبعة فصولٍ تمتد من العمارة والفنون إلى التعليم والبيئة والأدب والمتاحف والحرف اليدوية، في مشهدٍ متكامل يعكس نبض الإمارة وروحها.

الكتاب ليس مجرد توثيقٍ بصري، بل رحلة فكرية وبصرية تُبرز كيف صاغت الشارقة هويتها بين التاريخ والحداثة، فصارت جسرًا يصل بين الثقافات، وميناءً للفكر، وفضاءً للفن الإنساني الخلاق. ومن بين صفحاته تتلألأ معالم مثل قلب الشارقة، بيت الحكمة، مسجد الشارقة، ومتنزه مليحة الوطني، شاهدةً على مشروع حضاري يرى في الجمال طريقًا للوعي.

وفي كلمته، أكد أحمد عبيد القصير، المدير التنفيذي لـ«شروق»، أن الكتاب يجسد رؤية صاحب السمو الشيخ الدكتور سلطان بن محمد القاسمي، عضو المجلس الأعلى حاكم الشارقة، الذي جعل الثقافة ركيزةً لبناء الإنسان والتنمية، مشيدًا بدور سمو الشيخة بدور القاسمي في إيصال رسالة الشارقة إلى العالم بلغة الفن والمعرفة.

أما بروسبر أسولين، فقال: «العمل على كتاب الشارقة كان امتيازًا خاصًا، فهي مدينة تحتفي بتراثها كما تحتفي بالمستقبل، وتمنح الثقافة ملامحها المتجددة».

وجاء حفل الإطلاق في بيت الحكمة احتفاءً متكاملاً بالحواس، حيث تناغمت العروض البصرية والموسيقية مع عروض الحرف الإماراتية التقليدية التي قدمها مجلس «إرثي»، إلى جانب عرض حيٍّ لفن الخط العربي أداه الفنان عدي الشلاح، وتجربة طهي إماراتية أصيلة بإبداع الشيف ميرة النقبي، ما جعل من الحدث وليمة للروح قبل أن يكون للعين.

الكتاب يكرّس حضور الشارقة كمنارة ثقافية عالمية، ويوثق إنجازاتها التي نالت بها ألقاب اليونسكو، من «عاصمة الثقافة العربية» (1998) إلى «عاصمة الثقافة الإسلامية» (2014) و«عاصمة عالمية للكتاب» (2019)، فضلاً عن إدراج موقع «الفاية» ضمن قائمة التراث العالمي.

ليس مجرد إصدار فاخر، بل وثيقة جمالية وإنسانية لمدينةٍ تؤمن بأن الثقافة ليست ترفًا، بل طريقًا نحو النور.

الكتاب متوفر في بيت الحكمة، وعلى موقع Assouline.com، وفي مجموعة مختارة من متاجر الكتب العالمية.