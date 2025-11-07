محمد رمضان ينهار في وداع والده وسط دعم الفنانين والأصدقاء

The Egyptian artist Mohamed Ramadan broke down in tears during the funeral of his father, following Friday prayers at Mustafa Mahmoud Mosque in the Mohandessin area of Cairo.

Mohamed Ramadan's Tears

Ramadan could not hold back his tears as he carried his father's coffin to its final resting place, surrounded by his family and close friends, in an emotional scene filled with feelings of sadness and farewell.

Attendance of Art Stars

The funeral was attended by several stars of the art world who were keen to support Ramadan during these difficult moments, including Kamal Abu Riya and Ahmed Shaker, along with family members and close friends who gathered around him to offer support and condolences.

Date of Mohamed Ramadan's Father's Condolences

For his part, Mohamed Ramadan decided to hold the condolence for his late father next Sunday at the Police Mosque in Sheikh Zayed City, 6th of October in Cairo.

Death of Mohamed Ramadan's Father

Mohamed Ramadan announced the death of his father this morning through his personal accounts, saying: "Indeed, we belong to Allah and indeed to Him we shall return. My beloved father has passed away, my dear father has returned to the abode of eternity and rest. May God have mercy on him and grant him a spacious paradise, along with all your deceased."