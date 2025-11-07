انهار الفنان المصري محمد رمضان من شدة التأثر أثناء تشييع جثمان والده، عقب صلاة الجمعة من مسجد مصطفى محمود بمنطقة المهندسين في القاهرة.

محمد رمضان ينهار في وداع والده وسط دعم الفنانين والأصدقاء

بكاء محمد رمضان

ولم يتمالك رمضان دموعه وهو يحمل نعش والده إلى مثواه الأخير، وسط حضور أسرته وأصدقائه المقربين، في مشهد مؤثر غلبت عليه مشاعر الحزن والوداع.

حضور نجوم الفن

وشهدت الجنازة حضور عدد من نجوم الفن الذين حرصوا على مساندة رمضان في هذه اللحظات العصيبة، من بينهم كمال أبو رية وأحمد شاكر، إلى جانب أفراد العائلة والمقربين الذين التفوا حوله لتقديم الدعم والمواساة.

موعد عزاء والد محمد رمضان

ومن جانبه، قرر محمد رمضان إقامة عزاء والده الراحل، يوم الأحد القادم، بمسجد الشرطة في الشيخ زايد بمدينة 6 أكتوبر في القاهرة.

وفاة والد محمد رمضان

وكان أعلن محمد رمضان، صباح اليوم، وفاة والده عبر حساباته الشخصية، قائلًا: «إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون، انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى والدي الحبيب، رجع والدي الغالي إلى دار البقاء والمستقر، ربنا يرحمه ويسكنه فسيح جناته هو وموتاكم جميعاً».

