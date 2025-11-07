محمد رمضان ينهار في وداع والده وسط دعم الفنانين والأصدقاء
7 نوفمبر 2025 - 15:39
|
آخر تحديث 7 نوفمبر 2025 - 15:39
يمنى محمد (القاهرة)
انهار الفنان المصري محمد رمضان من شدة التأثر أثناء تشييع جثمان والده، عقب صلاة الجمعة من مسجد مصطفى محمود بمنطقة المهندسين في القاهرة.
بكاء محمد رمضان
ولم يتمالك رمضان دموعه وهو يحمل نعش والده إلى مثواه الأخير، وسط حضور أسرته وأصدقائه المقربين، في مشهد مؤثر غلبت عليه مشاعر الحزن والوداع.
حضور نجوم الفن
وشهدت الجنازة حضور عدد من نجوم الفن الذين حرصوا على مساندة رمضان في هذه اللحظات العصيبة، من بينهم كمال أبو رية وأحمد شاكر، إلى جانب أفراد العائلة والمقربين الذين التفوا حوله لتقديم الدعم والمواساة.
موعد عزاء والد محمد رمضان
ومن جانبه، قرر محمد رمضان إقامة عزاء والده الراحل، يوم الأحد القادم، بمسجد الشرطة في الشيخ زايد بمدينة 6 أكتوبر في القاهرة.
وفاة والد محمد رمضان
وكان أعلن محمد رمضان، صباح اليوم، وفاة والده عبر حساباته الشخصية، قائلًا: «إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون، انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى والدي الحبيب، رجع والدي الغالي إلى دار البقاء والمستقر، ربنا يرحمه ويسكنه فسيح جناته هو وموتاكم جميعاً».
The Egyptian artist Mohamed Ramadan broke down in tears during the funeral of his father, following Friday prayers at Mustafa Mahmoud Mosque in the Mohandessin area of Cairo.
Mohamed Ramadan's Tears
Ramadan could not hold back his tears as he carried his father's coffin to its final resting place, surrounded by his family and close friends, in an emotional scene filled with feelings of sadness and farewell.
Attendance of Art Stars
The funeral was attended by several stars of the art world who were keen to support Ramadan during these difficult moments, including Kamal Abu Riya and Ahmed Shaker, along with family members and close friends who gathered around him to offer support and condolences.
Date of Mohamed Ramadan's Father's Condolences
For his part, Mohamed Ramadan decided to hold the condolence for his late father next Sunday at the Police Mosque in Sheikh Zayed City, 6th of October in Cairo.
Death of Mohamed Ramadan's Father
Mohamed Ramadan announced the death of his father this morning through his personal accounts, saying: "Indeed, we belong to Allah and indeed to Him we shall return. My beloved father has passed away, my dear father has returned to the abode of eternity and rest. May God have mercy on him and grant him a spacious paradise, along with all your deceased."